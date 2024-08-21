Miche Kleos RD 50mm Tubeless Wheelset

At first glance, nothing particularly stands out about the Miche Kleos RD 50 wheelset, for the money, but both their ride and build quality mean you are going to be impressed with your purchase. Especially when you include the four-year warranty.
As their name suggests, the Kleos RD 50s use a 50mm-deep carbon fibre rim to bring an aero advantage to your ride while also focusing on lateral stiffness and responsiveness.
At just over 1,500g on our scales (including tubeless rim tape and valves) they aren't by any means in the superlight category, but the weight is low enough for the Kleos to feel nippy under acceleration and on the climbs; they certainly didn't feel like they were holding me back.
Lateral stiffness feels very good, although a little flex is always hard to notice in the real world, and not really a problem anyway on disc-equipped bikes.
Their rounded U-shape rim feels like it cuts through the air well and I never had an issue when riding with strong crosswinds. On windy days I could feel the handlebar reacting to the slight pressure on the side of the rims, especially when passing a gateway in a hedge or something, but the front end of the bike was never twitchy.
The ride quality of the Kleos RD 50s feels very good. When riding many different wheels with the same tyres fitted, I can detect very slight differences between them. Some can be buzzy and a bit harsh, some have a smooth, solid sort of feel to them. The Kleos 50s have the latter.
The build quality also looks and feels top notch, boosted by Miche offering a four-year warranty once you've registered them. Trueness was spot on when they arrived, and they'll be going back in the same condition. Hitting the odd pothole and being used on rough roads has caused no ill effects.
The wheels are designed and manufactured at Miche's factory in Italy, and come with a 109kg (rider + bike) weight limit.
The rims are constructed from a mixture of carbon fibre grades, Toray T1000 and T700, and I'm pleased to say that Miche has stayed with a hooked lip to seat the tyre, giving you the option to run tubed clincher style tyres as well as tubeless. Also, if you do want to run your tyres above the 73psi hookless limit then you can.
The Kleos have an inner width of 21mm which Miche says makes them optimised for 28mm tyres. I tried them with 25mm, 28mm and 30mm tyres from various brands and they all fitted with relative ease. I needed to use a lever to pop the last bit of the tyre on, on all three, but each sealed with a track pump alone, or a bit of a blast from an Airshot.
The hubs are constructed from Ergal 7075 T6 aluminium alloy and are spinning on bearings using RR-C (Racing Replica Ceramic) technology, which Miche says is something created in collaboration with CeramicSpeed – double-shield ceramic bearings to be precise. The wheels spin very smoothly and after what has been a pretty damp June and July, everything remains the same.
The hubs allow for plenty of adjustment to keep things spinning just as smoothly as they should be.
The freehub is available in Shimano HG, SRAM XDR and Campagnolo (Classic & N3W) options and use a three-pawl carrier made from titanium.
The spokes are stainless steel, double butted and with an aero profile. They are laced in a crossed/radial 16+8 configuration front and rear, with aluminium alloy nipples.
Brake rotors are secured by way of Center Lock rather than six-bolt, and the lockrings are also included – not something we see on all wheels these days.
Also included in the box are wheel bags, tubeless tape and valves, plus a cassette lockring.
Value
At £1,699 they are up against some tough competition in terms of price – and weight – though the 'manufactured in Italy' label will demand a premium compared with some brands who use Far Eastern-manufactured components.
Ere Research's Genus II CL45 wheels impressed Matt a lot when he reviewed them at the beginning of the year. They are 5mm shallower than the Miches, but nearly 80g lighter and £300 cheaper. There are no ceramic bearings, though.
Reserve offers its road wheels in a range of rim depths, like the 40/44 I recently reviewed. Their ride quality is very similar to the Kleos and they are great quality. With the cheapest hub on offer, DT Swiss's DT350, they cost £1,799 and weigh a claimed 1,646g.
If it's the performance you want but you don't have the budget for these Kleos RDs, you can go for the standard Kleos. They have the same rim depth but use slightly different hubs, and the rim is made from Toray T700, plus the overall weight isn't that different. They are priced at £1,299.
If that's still too steep for you, the recently reviewed Velocite Hyperdrive Carbon wheelset with their 50mm deep rims cost £699 and weigh 1,449g. I am also currently reviewing a set of the Ultra versions with ceramic bearings, which cost £999.
Conclusion
Yes, you can get cheaper and lighter wheels, but Miche hasn't gone for the budget end of the market. These are manufactured in Italy using some top-quality components, all of which is backed up by an impressive warranty, and the build quality and ride quality are both excellent.
Verdict
Not the lightest, but a stunning ride quality and a high-end build
Make and model: Miche Kleos RD 50mm Tubeless Wheelset
Size tested: 700C, Shimano
Tell us what the wheel is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Miche says, "Fast rhythm. Up. Down. Sudden acceleration. Emphasis on aero. The Kleos RD 50 have been designed to tackle any racing condition."
These Miche wheels have a stunning ride quality and feel responsive and stiff wherever you are riding.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the wheel?
Miche lists:
Spokes: Stainless steel black / aero / straight pull / double butted
Nipples: AL 7075 T6 / Black
Assembly: 24 - 24 Radial / Crossing
Bearings: CERAMICSPEED Sealed bearings
Transmission: RES 30 Rapid Engagement System
Compatibility: Campagnolo - Shimano HG - SRAM XDR
Max load, Bike + User (Kg): 109 Kg
Rim profile (mm): F 50 - R 50
Braking system: Disc Center Lock
Included accessories: Wheels bag / Instruction manual / Cassette lock ring (for 12T) / Brake rotor lock ring
Rim material: TOray T100/T700 UD Carbon fibre
Freewheel body: AL 7075 T6 - Titanium
Tyre dimensions: 25mm to 35mm
Tyre type: Tubeless
Rate the wheel for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the wheel for performance:
8/10
Rate the wheel for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheel for weight
7/10
Rate the wheel for value:
5/10
Did the wheels stay true? Any issues with spoke tension?
Yes, the wheels stayed true throughout the review period.
How easy did you find it to fit tyres?
I found fitting the tyres generally easy with a tyre lever, track pump or air tank.
How did the wheel extras (eg skewers and rim tape) perform?
All the extras are of a good quality.
Tell us how the wheel performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's a fast-rolling wheelset that is light enough for use on the climbs.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the wheel
Smooth ride quality.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the wheel
They aren't the lightest for the money.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They don't compete with some of the direct-to-consumer sales model companies, but sit somewhere in the middle of the larger brands.
Did you enjoy using the wheel? Yes
Would you consider buying the wheel? Yes
Would you recommend the wheel to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A bit pricier than some, but that is offset by the great build quality, a lengthy warranty and, to top things off, a very good ride quality.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
