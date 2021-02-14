Bike at bedtime: Cube Litening C:68X

Cube’s flagship Litening carbon race bike with aero-shaped tubes and a seamless structure has minimal cross-wind susceptibility as well as full UCI approval. High-quality components are specced throughout, and although the price is undoubtedly more than most of us will ever spend on a bike, it's not monstrous for a superbike equipped in this way…
“The Litening C:68X's lightweight carbon chassis - built with our premium C:68X material - was designed with the help of extensive use of computational fluid dynamics and real-world wind tunnel testing.
“The result is a 30% reduction in drag, in a fully UCI-compliant frame that elegantly integrates frame, fork, stem, handlebar and seatpost,” says Cube.
C68 refers to the mix of carbon fibre and resin in the frame, with 68% being carbon.
Using its own integrated handlebar helps to reduce the frontal surface area and the one-piece design hides all the wires and hoses inside.
It has clearances for up to 28mm tyres, but comes with Schwalbe’s Pro One TT 25mm tyres wrapped as standard around DT Swiss’s ARC 1100 Dicut aero carbon wheels—Cube says this is the optimum aero setup.
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.
Just read this again, linked from another article. It's very interesting, such a shame the Boardman centre has closed. ...
I find Swiss Sides research and data fascinating and well presented. None of this '18 watts faster at 50kmh' nonsense that other manufacturers trot...
A lot of people are B12 deficient ...
£15.99 for American Flyers? Kevin Costner's moustache is great but don't take the piss r'kid.
Not sure how much updating has been done here - Strava still listed as 'free' for features which haven't been free in, what, the best part of a...
Agreed. This is why I have a helmet mirror - see them coming an claim the lane
It shouldn't take much to find the Traffic van either - there will be ...
Sealskinz' Belgian style cycling cap was available in an XXL size, but they seem to have stopped making it
I think you'll find the evidence has changed. if you look at all the submissions from Freemans side. It has opened up a lot of new avenues that...
The 1980's called. They want their puncture repair kit back....