Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Tech
Chris Froome is all aboard the disc-brake hype train Chris Froome is all aboard the disc-brake hype train Chris Froome is all aboard the disc-brake hype train Chris Froome is all aboard the disc-brake hype train Chris Froome is all aboard the disc-brake hype train Chris Froome is all aboard the disc-brake hype train Chris Froome is all aboard the disc-brake hype train Chris Froome is all aboard the disc-brake hype train Chris Froome is all aboard the disc-brake hype train Chris Froome is all aboard the disc-brake hype train Chris Froome is all aboard the disc-brake hype train Chris Froome is all aboard the disc-brake hype train Chris Froome is all aboard the disc-brake hype train Chris Froome is all aboard the disc-brake hype train

Chris Froome is all aboard the disc-brake hype train

The four-time Tour de France winner has changed his tune after suggesting the the technology wasn’t quite there earlier this year
by Liam Cahill
Mon, Nov 01, 2021 09:47
1

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome seems to have been converted to disc-brakes after complaining of rotor warping issues earlier in the season.

Froome recently took up a product development role with Factor, who provide bikes for the Israel Start-Up Nation team for which Froome rides and has suggested that while he still believes that disc brakes have a little way to go, working with Factor has at least solved most of the issues that he was experiencing at the start of the year.

> Chris Froome to play product development role for Factor

When the subject of disc brakes was brought up in an interview with Cycling News, Froome admitted that “I’ve been on them most of the season, I’ve only raced on rim brakes once or twice.

“I think it’s still a technology that is a work in progress for road bikes and there are still some issues for pro races. But it’s a technology that is evolving and I’ve been working with the guys from Factor. I’m one of the owners too, so development and feedback comes with my role there.”

> Check out Chris Froome's Factor Ostro VAM

Exactly what has changed with Froome’s setup is unclear, though he certainly wasn’t shy of trying a number of different parts in his search of braking perfection. Magura MT8 SL FM brakes made an appearance and as the Israel Start-Up Nation isn’t sponsored by Shimano and therefore required to use its full groupsets, the team has been able to use SwissStop pads and rotors.

It will be interesting to see whether Froome returns to Shimano callipers when the team eventually gets the new Dura-Ace R9200 groupset which claims to offer improved braking performance along with 10% wider pad clearance to alleviate unwanted rotor contact.

Playing with the components seems to have paid off with Froome saying that “we’ve actually ironed out most of the issues we were having earlier this year with disc brakes.”

> What’s wrong with Chris Froome’s disc brakes?

Going forward, it seems like Froome will be racing and training on disc brakes even more in 2022. “I’ve seen that the industry is making changes and improvements and so hopefully it’s a technology that will only get better and so only make the sport safer.”

Chris Froome
disc brakes
Froome
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments