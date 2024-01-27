“Double the power when you need it, half the size when you don’t”: is this new pump the solution to your puncture woes? Plus, own Wout van Aert’s old bike, headphones that leave your ears uncovered, “the ultimate direct drive trainer”, and more tech news
Check out the new titanium bike that’s “a jack of all trades, master of fun”, Wahoo’s most unexpected product launch, and the very, very wrong way to fit valve cores
We’ve got loads of new tech to tell you about, including Suunto’s bone-conduction headphones, how you can buy bikes ridden by Wout van Aert and Marianne Vos, and just-released products from Fizik, Ortlieb, and Moots, but we’re starting with what BBB describes as “the world’s first truly smart mini pump”…
Is BBB’s tiny DoubleShot the solution to mini pump woes?
A lot of mini pumps have the same incy-wincy, hardly-worth-mentioning little problem: they’re crap. Yeah, they’re mini – you can’t argue with that – but do they pump? Not necessarily very well.
That’s why BBB’s innovative DoubleShot Mini Pump deserves a couple of minutes of your time. It’s “one of the smallest manual pumps in the world when stowed” – small enough to fit in a jersey pocket or seat pack – yet offers a greater volume per stroke than many rivals, according to the Dutch brand. It is said to offer “double the power when you need it, half the size when you don’t”.
How come? Okay, we’re getting to that...
“The DoubleShot was born out of [our] desire to create a pump that was as small as possible whilst not compromising on durability and performance when compared to larger, less portable pumps,” says BBB.
“The solution is an inventive two-piece design that while stowed is just 120mm long, but when assembled uses four-piece air chamber technology to offer an impressive 35cc pump volume. The DoubleShot offers the best of both worlds: the compactness of CO2 canister systems with the reliability and sustainability of a larger manual pump.”
Suunto’s Wing bone-conduction headphones leave your ears uncovered as you ride
Suunto, the Finnish company best known for its sports watches (such as the very good Race that we reviewed earlier this week, as it happens), has just introduced Wing open-ear bone conduction headphones that are designed to allow you to hear what’s going on around you as you listen to audio.
“The bone-sound technology used in the Wing transmits vibrations directly to the inner ear via the cheekbones, bypassing the eardrum,” says Suunto. “This ensures that users can continue to hear sounds around them, such as a bicycle bell or the sound of an approaching vehicle, placing users’ safety in urban settings and nature as a priority.”
Made of titanium and silicone, the Suunto Wing headphones have a claimed weight of 33g and come with IP67 certification. That means they can withstand submersion in a metre of water for 30 minutes. We’ve had a wet winter in the UK, but if you ever find your headphones underwater for half an hour, you’re in real trouble.
Head movement control means you don’t need to take your hands off the handlebar to answer and end phone calls or skip songs.
Suunto says the Wing headphones can be fully charged in just an hour and then used for approximately 10 hours. They’re priced at £169.
If the bright Lava Red version doesn’t do it for you, they’re also available in black.
There are three Wout van Aert bikes up for grabs: two Cervelo R5-CX (58cm) and a Cervelo Caledonia (56cm) in Team Jumbo-Visma colours (the team is now called Visma–Lease a Bike). They’re all from 2022, and each is priced at £9,108.
We took a good look at Van Aert’s Cervélo R5-CX cyclocross bike in a Bike at Bedtime when he won the Dublin World Cup in December 2022. We can’t say for sure if the bikes for sale were raced by Van Aert but each is in a similar build with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9270 Di2 groupset (including power meter and wheels), FSA/Vision handlebar and stem, and Fizik Arione 00 saddle. Oh, and there’s Van Aert’s name sticker on the top tube, of course.
The tyres are different, though. Van Aert was using Dugast 32mm tyres on the bike we looked at, whereas the options on bike-room.com are Vittorias.
There are two Marianne Vos bikes for sale, both Cervelo R5-CX (51cm) from 2022, and one with world champion stripes on the fork (Vos is an eight-time World Cyclo-cross Champion and took the title in 2022). Again, they’re Shimano, FSA/Vision, and Fizik builds, but considerably cheaper than Van Aert’s, priced from £6,724 to £7,285.
Moots unveils new titanium all-road bike that's "jack of all trades and a master of fun"
Moots' titanium Vamoots 33 is the latest release from the American brand which it says "redefines the concept of 'allroad' cycling". Well, it never was a very defined concept in the first place.
The Vamoots 33 is named after County Road 33 that passes Moots' front door, and the brand quite nicely titles the bike a "jack of all trades and a master of fun" with its capability to take on both tarmac and off-road surfaces. The frame is built with 3Al/2.5V thin-walled titanium tubing in size-specific selections and paired with a carbon all-road fork and 3D-printed flat mounts. You get tyre clearance for 38mm tyres and compatibility with full mudguards.
How much?!? Wahoo steps into the treadmill market with $5K Kickr Run
For cyclists, Wahoo Fitness represents cycling computers, turbo trainers and perhaps smart watches, but the brand is now diversifying its portfolio by adding a running treadmill to its offerings. With this, it's aiming to revolutionise the indoor running world.
The Kickr Run Smart Treadmill's biggest selling point is perhaps the RunFree Mode, which allows you to change pace without touching the controls and is supposedly the first of its kind in the whole wide world.
There is no running away from the fact that this advanced piece of technology does come with a very high price tag, though. If you have $5,000 to spare, then you can get one of these when they start shipping sometime in June. Or you can just go run outside where you can also change your pace without buttons. Or simply cycle – the choice is yours.
“The flagship TrueTrainer 8.2 builds on the success of the TrueTrainer 6.2, and is now enhanced with built-in USB and HDMI ports and a game-changing built-in battery,” says TrueKinetix.
“The TrueTrainer 8.2 features second-generation TrueForce Technology, which eschews the traditional but ineffective flywheel in favour of advanced motor and robotics technology for a more natural and efficient indoor cycling experience, targeting the muscle groups used in outdoor cycling.”
Ineffective? A bit harsh.
TrueKinetix says that the TrueTrainer 8.2 is the first direct drive trainer with a built-in HDMI port that streams live training data, including cadence and power, directly to your TV.
You can use the energy generated while training to charge your devices via the USB port, and you can ride for up to three hours without external power thanks to the built-in battery.
As previously, you get virtual gears and a built-in rocking motion that’s designed to add to the realistic feeling and reduce saddle sores. TrueKinetix says that, like the TrueTrainer 6.2, the 8.2 has a max power of 2,600 watts and can simulate inclines up to 26%. It's priced at €1,699 (around £1,450).
Ortlieb has been busy creating new bags to tempt you. First up, there’s this Duffle RC (£115)...
“With a roll closure for no-nonsense access and IP64 protection, this sustainably produced German-made bag is ideal for the most challenging of conditions,” says Ortlieb. “Optional cargo straps can secure the bag through its daisy chains, and padded, removable shoulder straps transform it into a backpack for added convenience.”
Styrkr introduces GEL50 energy gel with 50g of carbs a pop
Styrkr, the UK-based nutrition brand that has seemingly taken over every influencer there is, has launched a brand new energy gel containing a whopping 50g of carbs per pack. The dual-carbohydrate gel (1:0.8 maltodextrin: fructose) comes in two flavours: Mixed Berries and Citrus Fruits. It should provide you with an easy and fast hit that's gentle on the stomach, only containing six natural ingredients that are said to be vegan, gluten-free and responsibly sourced.
You can get the gels in a box of 12 which will set you back £29.99.
If you want to minimise the environmental impact of the cycling products you use, a range of organic and 100% biodegradable lubes and waxes from Nzero is now available in the UK through Vanguard Cycles. The lineup includes the only EU Ecolabel-certified cycle chain lube.
Vanguard’s Greg Moxham says, “There’s a lot of greenwashing in the industry regarding the misuse of terms like ‘biodegradable’ and ‘eco’, with very few products actually aligning with the supposed eco-friendly nature of cycling. This is especially when it comes to covering drivetrains in petrochemicals and PTFE that get washed into our waterways.”
“Marginal gains at the sake of the environment, for the recreational cyclist at least, is something I don’t think we should be okay with, especially if the alternatives still hold up on the performance side.”
Nzero says, “With formulas using renewable organic materials, natural additives, and avoiding the use of any type of ingredient of mineral origin, [we offer] a complete solution to cyclists with a high level of sustainable sensitivity and who want to maximise the performance of their bicycle.”
Nzero’s flagship Wet Lube (£11.49 for 100ml, £30 for 500ml) is a plant-based and biodegradable formula that’s free of PTFE and micro-particles.
The range also includes Dry Wax (£10.49 for 100ml) and a 100% biodegradable Degreaser (£14.95 for 1L).
