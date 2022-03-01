Support road.cc

Mojawa Mojo1 wireless bone conduction headphones

Mojawa Mojo1 wireless bone conduction headphones

by Anna Marie Hughes
Tue, Mar 01, 2022 15:45
£119.00

Impressive sound, more bass than many bone conductors and a really solid waterproof build
Superior bass to rivals
Impressively low sound leakage
IP67 waterproof
Reasonably priced
Main button is not so responsive
Strong winds and noisy traffic drown them out
Weight: 
35g
Contact: 
www.mojaverse.com
The Mojawa Mojo1 wireless bone conduction headphones are a well-priced, high-quality option for listening to music while cycling. The battery life will cover you for most endurance-length rides, and they're fully waterproofed, so you can stay motivated on those grim rainy days too. What's unique is the amount of the bass they can produce for bone conductors – it's impressive, and there's minimal sound leak too.

Bone conduction headphones like these allow you to listen to music but still hear your surroundings – there are no ear buds sealing out ambient noise. They sit just in front of your ears instead of over/in them, with the sound waves travelling via your bones rather than the air. Earplugs that mould to the shape of your ear are included, should you want to block out those ambient sounds after all.

Tipping the scales at 35g, the Mojo1s are heavier than the 25g Shokz OpenRuns, but still light enough to feel wonderfully comfy. It was only towards the end of longer rides that I noticed the difference between the two – the lighter Shokz stay comfier.

I've also worn the Mojo1 on gravel rides and was impressed by how little the vibrations from the rough stuff bothered them – they give a reassuringly secure fit, and sit low enough to keep away from helmets. I found them secure while running, too.

Controls for the volume and on/off are on the righthand earphone, while everything else is on the left.

2022 Mojawa MOJO1 Wireless bone conduction headphones - detail.jpg

As you're pressing buttons you're essentially pushing the headphone into your skin, and it's a little hard to tell if it's registered your press as it's also quite slow to react. I found myself accidentally double-tapping it and cancelling what I was trying to do... you do get used to it, but it could be more responsive.

The big main button is really easy to find in gloves, at least, but the smaller volume one can be really fiddly. I ended up just setting it at the start of a ride and then, when I hit a particularly windy stretch or traffic was heavy, just accepting I was going to miss that part of the song. I can see this being more frustrating if you're listening to podcasts.

Sound performance

Bone conduction headphones typically struggle with bass frequencies, and with creating volumes loud enough to work over high winds or heavy traffic, but these actually only struggle with the latter.

Even set to the highest volume there were many occasions when I couldn't hear the music. Still, they were no worse than the Shokz OpenRuns I tested at the same time. The bass quality, meanwhile, pleasantly surprised me.

2022 Mojawa MOJO1 Wireless bone conduction headphones - box open.jpg

Sound leakage is impressively low. You can take private calls with no concerns or listen to your questionable music – yup, I can power through intervals to Nickelback in peace. Whether the world should allow that is another matter, and yes, it's possible it wasn't me that added this sentence.

Sweating it out during intervals is absolutely no problem, and you can even ride in full-on heavy rain, as the impressive IP67 rating means it's waterproof enough to survive 30 minutes in a metre of water. Unlike, and I'm just throwing this out there, Nikelback.

2022 Mojawa MOJO1 Wireless bone conduction headphones - 3.jpg

Such good sealing has dictated a magnetic charging port and proprietary cable, though, and you only get one cable included – a little bit of a pain as I for one lose cables more than single socks.

Wireless connection is via Bluetooth 5.0 (with a claimed range of 10m), and the built-in lithium battery lasts up to 8hrs, which is in line with the competition. It usefully powers off automatically after three minutes if not connected, too. Once dead, the unit takes around 90 minutes to charge up fully.

2022 Mojawa MOJO1 Wireless bone conduction headphones - charging port.jpg

These are available in black, green and grey, and there's a reflective tab that can be fitted onto the rear of the headband for night use.

Value

At £119 (or thereabouts; they're $159) with a one-year warranty, they're well priced against the competition. Shokz' OpenRun Wireless Bone Conduction Sport Headphones are £129.95, for instance, though they're a little lighter and slightly more comfortable over long periods.

Naenka's Bone Conduction Runner Pro Wireless Waterproof Headphones (£111) are slightly cheaper, meanwhile, but George was not convinced by the sound quality, volume or battery life for cycling use.

Overall

The sound quality of the Mojo1s really impresses, as do the secure fit, excellent weatherproofing and good battery life. While the controls could be more responsive and (again I feel like somebody is putting words in my mouth) they still play Nickelback if you make them, they're still very usable and a strong option for safety-conscious cyclists.

Verdict

Impressive sound, more bass than many bone conductors and a really solid waterproof build

Make and model: Mojawa Mojo1 wireless bone conduction headphones

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Mojawa says: "When you want to take your music anywhere, you need headphones built to keep up. With impact-resistant materials, glass-filled nylon, and corrosion-resistant stainless steel, they're engineered to survive life on the go."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Mojawa lists:

Speaker: Bone conduction speaker

Bluetooth

Frequency response: 2.4GHzRange: >=10mOutput power: >=3dBVersion: Bluetooth 5.0Protocol: A2DP 1.3, HFP(Hands-free Profile), AVRCP 1.5Frequency range: 2.402-2.480 GHz

Power and Battery

Endurance >= 8 hours

Charging time: <=80 minutes

Type: Lithium battery

Power supply: 5V 500mA

Capacity: 150mAh

Charging voltage: 5V +/- 0.25V

Standby time: Power off automatically when not connected for three minutes

Splash, Water, and Dust Resistant

Ingress protection rating: IP67

Microphone

Microphone sensitivity: -36dBMicrophone impedance: 8.0 ohm +/- 20%

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Better bass than many rivals.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well: comfy and secure for riding, these are a well-specced and reasonably-priced way of getting decent bass as you pedal around outside.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Good bass performance for bone conductors.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Start/stop button isn't that responsive.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's competitive. The Mojo1s are pretty close to the Shokz OpenRuns (£129.95) which have a comparable battery life. While Naenka's Bone Conduction Runner Pro Wireless Waterproof Headphones are a bit cheaper at £111, those did not meet the demands of cycling very well.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Mojo1s are a very good bone conduction option which particularly impress for sound quality - the bass performance is better than the competition. They're comfy, secure and come with an impressive battery life for the price. But while the main control button is usefully large, it's not so responsive in my experience.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

