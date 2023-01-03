7 cutting edge cycling gadgets from CES 2023 featuring Garmin, Samsung, Jabra, a 'smart bed' + more

The CES Innovations Awards is an annual competition honouring outstanding consumer technology products. There are always some interesting bike-related products, so we've picked out some of the most interesting award winners.

Of course, the word 'interesting' can cover a lot of different things but these include smart tyres, a smart bed and smart watches, as well as, noise-cancelling earphones and "the lightest turbo trainer" on the market.

Space-age METL airless bicycle tyre

What do you think of these blue tyres originally developed and tested by NASA for future Mars Rover missions?

First up on our list of winners are tyres from The SMART Tire Company. The METL bicycle tyre is made from Shape Memory Alloy Radial Technology (SMART), a superelastic material called NiTinol+.

Due to the elasticity and high energy return of these alloys, The SMART Tire Company says that METL is the first airless tyre to feature low rolling resistance and a smooth ride for cyclists, in addition to eliminating flats.

We've covered these before in one of our biggest 2022 tech stories, but this version comes with integrated rubber treads and may be retreaded, making for a more sustainable solution, as well as providing "the longest-lasting tread and grip, for all weather conditions." The SMART Tire Company promises no leaks, tears or punctures.

It says these are suitable for "the modern bike enthusiast to pro-level cyclist", and for all types of cycling: commuting, road, gravel, MTB and e-bikes. Could this be one tyre for the life of your bicycle?

The estimated price for the METL tyre is $100-$150 at launch.

EgoSportive smart bed for "fitness-focused individuals"

Taking Bike at Bedtime entirely literally, This ErgoSportive bed by Ergomotion promises to help you recover faster and improve your sports performance by tracking your sleep activity using advanced smart sensor technology. You can access your personalised sleep data along with recommendations for recovery through the ErgoSportive app or Garmin wearables.

This bed is adjustable with three preset positions and features biometric health sensors, an integrated app and tech headboard with dimmable LED lights. Advanced features include anti-snore, relaxation mode and underbed USB ports.

This technology does come at a cost with a double bed setting you back €3,990 (∼ £3,500)... and that's without an ErgoMattress. However, at the time of writing this, Ergomotion is offering a free Garmin wearable alongside the purchase of an ErgoSportive bed. A bedtime bargain!

Garmin Enduro 2 mutisport watch

We saw two Garmin watches feature in last year's CES show, so it was no surprise to see the Garmin Enduro 2 solar-powered multisport GPS watch as a CES Honoree for 2023.

Garmin says that it's purpose-built for endurance athletes and features include built-in mapping, an LED flashlight to help you keep an eye on surroundings and Garmin’s SatIQ technology which claims to secure superior positioning accuracy in any environment while optimising battery life.

Garmin says: "Solar power provides best-in-class battery life for the longest races." In GPS mode with solar charging, you can get up to 150 hours of battery life to track performance in training and race. In smartwatch mode you can get up to 34 days of battery life - with an additional 12 days when solar charging.

The Enduro 2 is one of Garmin's most expensive wearables, costing £929.99.

TrueTrainer indoor cycling trainer

Up next we have the TrueTrainer by TrueKinetix, which is said to be the most advanced and easy-to-use indoor cycling trainer thanks to its patented robotics-based technology.

TrueTrainer's aim is to mimic outdoor cycling with better accuracy and responsiveness than traditional equipment, which should mean you can get a better workout, avoiding the difference between on-road and trainer efforts.

It features virtual gears meaning you can ride any gear without changing the cassette, a design with a slight rocking motion and a power meter with a claimed accuracy of 0.5%.

There is also WiFi connection for Zwift and other apps, the turbo trainer is self-charging when training and the max resistance is 2,600 watts, which we don't think will trouble many of us!

TrueTrainer says that this is one of the lightest turbo trainers on the market with a claimed weight of 15kg. If accurate, this is lighter than the Wahoo Kickr Core which we have weighed in at 18kg here at road.cc.

There are three editions of the TrueTrainer starting at €1,499 (∼ £1300), which can be returned within 30 days if you decide it isn't for you.

Jabra Elite 5 wireless earbuds

Jabra Elite 5 true wireless earbuds are the newest addition to Jabra’s flagship Elite lineup, designed for music in any environment with hybrid active noise cancellation and IP55 dust and water resistance rating for sweaty sessions.

These definitely seem to include some useful tech for staying alert whilst cycling and listening to music, such as Jabra's transparency HearThrough technology which is said to allow you to hear your surroundings.

There is also wind noise reduction and 6mm speakers for "powerful sound", so you won't need to worry about missing any lyrics on those blustery rides.

They are available in three colours and are priced at £149.99 but are currently on sale for £119.99.

DOTS.bike "all-in-one" safety device for cyclists

The DOTS.bike by ConnectLab S.r.l is said to combine safety and security for your bike.

It aims to help protect your bike from theft via motion detection sensors, a built-in siren alarm and instant notification to your smartphone or smart watch.

You can also monitor your bike location in near real-time with the world’s first “fusion location technology” (a blend of GPS, WiFi LBS, and BLE5), which is said to omptimise power consumption and increase battery life.

The rear light doubles up as a brake light that automatically activated when you're riding and there are crash/fall detection sensors and algorithms triggering requests for help in case of an accident.

Galaxy Watch5 Pro - Samsung's "most durable and feature-packed" watch

Samsung's Galaxy Watch5 Pro has been created for the outdoors offering turn-by-turn navigation so you won't get lost on rides and IP68 and 5ATM water resistance which is more than enough to withstand sweaty turbo sessions.

Samsung says that the Watch5 Pro has the biggest battery in a Galaxy Watch, double that of the Galaxy Watch5 with typical usage of up to 80 hours. The battery is also said to let you charge from 0 to 45% in 30 minutes.

You can also measure your body composition with Samsung BioActive sensor and make calls, message and pay from your watch with Samsung Pay.

The Watch5 Pro has a 16GB memory and costs £329.

What are your favourite cycling related gadgets? Let us know in the comments section below...