Do you really, really love the Tour de France? You need Bravur's £2,500 La Grande Boucle IV watch; Plus £800 Deda handlebars, Argon 18's new affordable road bike and more from Pirelli, Schwalbe + Raleigh

It's Tour de France time, and that means that cycling is on everyone's lips, even those who aren't usually so invested in the sport of road cycling year-round. It also means that brands have been busy revealing all their newest innovations to the market before the global spectacle, and that means we've got plenty of new tech to cover here... though not all of it is Tour-related at all. We do have a £2.5k Tour de France watch and £800 handlebar to show, plenty of tyre news and also some cool new bikes for the budget-conscious and for smaller riders...

Fancy a piece of Le Tour on your wrist? Bravur reveals £2.5k La Grande Boucle IV watch as a tribute to the race

With the Tour de France just around the corner, Tour-related products are everywhere... and on that note, we can inform you that Swedish watchmaker Bravur has introduced a new timepiece that pays homage to the iconic race: the La Grande Boucle IV. This latest model marries "craftsmanship with a contemporary design", claiming to capture the essence of the Grand Tour.

High-quality Grand Tour cycling chronographs are this Swedish brand's speciality - they also did one for Giro in May and released a Team Heritage collection in April. The La Grande Boucle IV features a 38.2mm case made from 316L stainless steel, featuring a blend of brushed and polished finishes. Apparently, it is designed for cyclists even to use when training, and as such it includes three sub-dials for precise timekeeping: a 15-minute counter for intervals, a 12-hour counter for extended rides, and a running second sub-dial. The main second-hand serves as a 60-second chronograph, ensuring precise time measurement.

The watch is powered by a Swiss automatic movement with a 62-hour power reserve and comes with four strap options including yellow FKM rubber. If you want one, the price for each of these watches is a snip at £2,460, and you can order yours directly from Bravur with your Coutts card.

Schwalbe converts 70% of its tyre range to recycled materials

Schwalbe has announced that 70% of its tyres will be manufactured using recycled carbon black (rCB), sourced from their proprietary tyre recycling system. The German brand's announcement follows its launch of the Green Marathon tyre, the world's first to incorporate recycled materials.

According to Schwalbe, the recycled carbon black which is produced in Germany replaces traditional fossil-based carbon black, and in the process cuts back the Co2 emissions by 80%.

"We've managed to switch to rCB without compromising the quality and performance of our tyres, which remains our top priority," Felix Jahn, Schwalbe's Head of CSR, stated.

The swap means that the brand's full range of tyres will now be circular – except for the tyres using the ADDIX Ultra Soft rubber compound and Active Line tyres because Schwalbe says the current technology does not allow for rCB use with these without quality compromises.

Schwalbe's Recycling System currently only works in Germany, and the brand said that by May 2024 it had recycled 940,000 tyres. The company is looking at expanding the recycling process to other countries, too, and you can follow that process on its website.

Eco tyres part 2: Pirelli launches "World's first FSC-Certified" tyre

Continuing on the green tyres theme, Pirelli has unveiled an FSC-certified version of its P Zero Race TLR RS - saying it is "the world's first bicycle tyre to feature FSC-certified natural rubber". The certification, granted by the Forest Stewardship Council, ensures the rubber is sourced from responsibly managed plantations that prioritise biodiversity and the well-being of local communities and workers.

“Choosing to increasingly use FSC certified natural rubber in our products is in line with Pirelli’s attention towards nature and biodiversity as well as with the will to help the populations and workers in the areas where natural rubber comes from," said Piero Misani, Pirelli’s Chief Technical Officer. He also noted that this doesn't mean a reduction in performance, as they've already seen in F1: "Our Formula 1 experience, where starting from this year all tyres contain FSC-certified natural rubber, is proof of this: environmental awareness can and must be complemented with safety and top performance levels”.

The road bike tyre is made at Pirelli's factory in Milan, and the brand says the facility has been revamped with highly automated systems to support eco-friendly production. Team Lidl-Trek will be racing the P Zero Race TLR RS at the Tour de France, and the tyre is also available to consumers at £85 a pop if the price is going to stay the same as the non-FSC version.

Kali makes new Ave urban helmet eco-friendly

Kali has launched the Ave, an urban-style cycling helmet that combines sleek design with some eco credentials. The Ave features Kali's Composite Fusion technology, which merges the recycled ABS helmet shell and EPS foam liner (also recycled material) for enhanced protection, and it also has an "ERT" Low-Density Layer with soft gel padding for rotational and low-g impact protection.

The helmet comes with bamboo padding and the straps are made of recycled plastic. The closure is a dual-fit system, and there's even a USB-chargeable LED rear light so you won't ever go without it (well, as long as you remember to charge it). The price for the Ave stands at £54.99 and you can find all the smaller details on Oxford's website.

Deda's new Alanera RS is the pinnacle of handlebar integration... and costs £800

Deda has launched the Alanera RS, a suuuppper sleek-looking, integrated handlebar featuring a "trendy" 6-degree flare. As a fun fact, the original Alanera was the first integrated handlebar to secure a win at the Tour de France, which makes it quite a special one…

The new Alanera RS uses Deda Elementi’s Internal Cable Routing Technology (DCR), comes with a mount that will suit most cycling computers (except for the Hammerhead because well, it is the outlier) and top cover adaptors ensure compatibility with most bike brands.

The Alanera RS is available in 21 different size combos, and the 110x42 bar is said to weigh 340g. And the price (you might want to sit down for this) is £799.99. But it does look pretty, doesn't it…

Zinn Cycles now makes Tui titanium bikes for smaller riders

Known mainly for designing bikes tailored for larger riders, Zinn Cycles is now shifting to the opposite with its Tui Titanium bikes and e-bikes which are crafted for small riders. Why the move? Apparently, Zinn founder Lennard Zinn predominantly built custom frames for women in the 1980s, addressing the lack of quality small racing bikes. His efforts even led to the sponsorship of the first women-only bike-racing team in Colorado, the Zinn/Alfalfa’s/Shimano women’s team…

Back to the bikes! The new Tui line offers gravel bikes, mountain bikes, and e-bikes for riders between 4'8" and 5'5" tall (that's about 142cm to 165cm). The bikes are not just shrunk without thought, but by using a lot shorter crank lengths – ranging from 140mm to 165mm – and 650B wheels the brand says it's managed to avoid excessive fork trail and steep seat angles. The Smaller Tui bikes also have sub-70cm standover heights, offering better comfort and safety for small riders.

If you want to know more about the Zinn Tui bikes, head over to the brand's website.

Argon 18 introduces an affordable Equation carbon road bike

Argon 18 has launched the Equation, a performance carbon road bike that borrows features from its more premium siblings but aims to appeal to the less-serious and less spendy riders with its low price point and mid-tier components.

It also seems that Argon 18 has found a way to describe a new bike as something else than just bike brands' big five adjectives (faster, more aero, stiffer, compliant, lighter) and says that this bike is "fun" to ride. We quite like the sound of that.

The Equation features Argon 18’s Endurance geometry, meaning it's not too aggressive and stays comfy on longer rides. It comes with full cable integration, multiple mounting points, and tyre clearance for 32c tyres. And though it might be lower in price, Argon 18 hasn't skimped on making the Equation ride well.

That means the bike comes with the brand's 3D system, which allows for head tube adjustment without compromising stiffness, and the Topological Compliance System (TCS), a proprietary design that through a sort of flex in the fork, seat stays and top tube should dampen road-induced vibrations while again, maintaining stiffness.

The Equation is available in two builds and two colourways for the UK market. The Shimano 105 build costs £2,500 and the SRAM Rival AXS build sets you back £3,500. You can check out all the details on Argon 18's website.

Rondo launches the new RUUT CF GEN 2

Polish brand Rondo has never been shy with its unusual approach to bike aesthetics, and its second-generation RUUT CF is no exception.

Rondo has moved the junction of the seat tube and down tube up below the bottle cage mounts on the new RUUT CF, a design similar to what we've seen Specialized incorporate in its Sirrus hybrid bike, too.

That should give some more compliance to the back end of the bike, which might be beneficial on gravel. Our off-road sister site has taken a thorough look at the new Rondo RUUT CF, so head over to their news piece to get all the deets.

Onza rolls into the gravel market with new Grava tyres – and they come in white!

Onza is a brand known for its MTB tyres, but now the Swiss company has made an entry into the gravel biking scene with the launch of its first gravel tyre, the Grava.

The Grava name comes from the Rumantsch word for "fine gravel," and thus it's engineered to excel on hard-packed off-road terrain. Though Onza says its prime use case is on smooth gravel, it still features the Gravel Endurance Casing (GEC), which includes a 120 TPI nylon layer and additional sidewall protection, which should add durability and puncture resistance in case you are well, riding gravel that isn't smooth. Which is most of the UK.

In terms of the tread pattern, you get low centre knobs for speed and slightly higher side knobs for improved cornering grip, but all in all, this looks like quite a slick tyre coming from a MTB brand. The Grava comes in three colours: black, tan wall, and white and in a single 42mm width. The claimed weight stands at 503g and retails for €64.90 (£54) for the black and tan wall, and €69.90 (£59) for the white version.

Find out more about the tyres on the Onza website.

Vittoria adds Terreno T50 Mixed Gravel Endurance tyre and a new tyre insert to its lineup

Vittoria is no newcomer to gravel tyres, and rather it's expanded its gravel tyre offerings with the Terreno T50 Mixed Gravel Endurance, designed for – as you might guess – diverse gravel terrains. This new tyre features a "versatile tread" with directional siping, reinforced nylon sidewalls, and an anti-puncture belt for added durability.

The width options for the tyre are 40, 45 and 50mm, and it comes with black or brown sidewalls, and retail for £54.99 a pop.

In addition to the tyre, Vittoria also released a new Air-Liner Light Gravel tyre insert, designed for gravel tubeless tyres ranging from 42-50mm. Building on the success of previous models, Vittoria says the new insert features progressive compression, providing a smoother ride and preventing punctures. And in the case of a puncture, it has a run-flat capability, meaning you can just keep riding with the flat tyre.

The Air-Liner Light Gravel tyre insert comes in 650b and 700c, weighs 40-45g and retails for about £50 per insert (UK pricing to be confirmed).

You can find out more on Vittoria's website.

Raleigh Chopper returns once more

Raleigh has brought back its beloved Chopper – again — and this time, it comes in a classic Fizzy Lemon and Space Blue colourways. The brand said that following last year's sellout success, the 2024 release will feature an online queuing system to manage the high demand.

In case you're not familiar with the iconic Chopper, it is a bike that's renowned for its one-piece saddle, mid-frame gear shifter and 'Sissy' bar, and this year marks its 55th anniversary. This also feels like it could be the 55th modern retro special edition Chopper we've seen in the last few years; but as Raleigh says, there is high demand, so perhaps the continued re-releases are highly justified.

The limited edition Chopper will be available for purchase on 9 July from Raleigh's website.

