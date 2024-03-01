Panaracer introduces fastest-ever GravelKing tyre as it overhauls entire gravel range

Panaracer has completely reinvented its popular GravelKing gravel tyre lineup, introducing a new tread compound, bead, and puncture protection system, along with updated sizing and an entirely new model in the shape of the GravelKing X1. The Japanese brand has been busy, then.

Panaracer introduced the original GravelKing back in 2014, and the range has grown since then to become one of the most prominent in the whole gravel genre. GravelKings have been modified over the years, one constant being that they’ve always reviewed well here on road.cc and off.road.cc.

What has changed for the 10th anniversary? Loads.

“The entire lineup has undergone a top-down remodel of technology, including an entirely new bead we’re calling “BeadLock”, an updated version of our proprietary anti-puncture material called TuffTex, and a new tread compound called ZSG Gravel,” says Panaracer.

BeadLock is intended to work with an array of rim types – both hooked and hookless. Panaracer says the design allows you to mount a tyre seamlessly, mostly with just a standard floor pump rather than needing to use one with a pressurised chamber, or a CO 2 canister. We’ve been hands-on with these tyres but we’ve not set them up or ridden them yet, so we can’t comment on our experiences.

“The all-new ZSG Gravel compound is precisely formulated from our exclusive ZSG (Zero Slip Grip) material,” says Panaracer. “Crafted specifically for gravel terrain, this unique compound guarantees exceptional resilience against temperature variations, delivering consistent rubber performance from freezing cold to sweltering heat.

That’s the marketing spiel. Panaracer says ZSG Gravel offers lower rolling resistance than the compound that was previously used, although it hasn’t given us any statistics to quantify the improvement.

The entire GravelKing lineup features an updated version of Panaracer’s proprietary anti-puncture material called TuffTex, with various types of TuffTex used for different models.

“With its supple, high thread count casing, TuffTex ensures durability while boasting precisely engineered bead-to-bead puncture protection,” says Panaracer. “Building upon this innovation, TuffTex + features a dual layer of bead-to-bead TuffTex material, enhancing puncture resistance and overall security.

“Meanwhile, TuffTex R showcases our most supple and lightweight casing yet, delivering unparalleled comfort and agility. This unique blend guarantees an exceptionally smooth ride, offering the lowest rolling resistance available in a GravelKing tyre.”

Again, we’ve not used the tyres yet so we can’t comment on the performance.

New X1 is "the fastest-ever GravelKing"

Panaracer has introduced the new GravelKing X1 which, it says, has been in development for two years and is the range's fastest ever tyre. It comes with a new tread design.

"The X1's centre tread is finely tuned for exceptional rolling speed, surpassing the rolling resistance of both the GravelKing SS and SK in real-world and laboratory testing," says Panaracer.

"Challenging the norms of conventional gravel tyre design, the X1 introduces side knobs that break the mould — positioned higher and more aggressively than the centre tread. The tyre's unique shape ensures exceptionally smooth transitions, maintaining control even in diverse terrains. This innovative design shines when navigating through loose and rocky landscapes."

Like the GravelKing, GravelKing SK, and GravelKing Semi Slick, the GravelKing X1 is available in an R (Race) version that uses the TuffTex R anti-puncture material mentioned above.

Panaracer has also introduced new sizing. The 700C x 32mm, 38mm and 43mm options are out, with widths now going from 30mm to 45mm in 5mm increments. Some options come in 26mm and 28mm widths too. The GravelKing SK is available in a 50mm option, while the 650B, 26in and 29in models are still available.

On top of all these tech changes, Panaracer has introduced an entirely new logo and packaging. The new GravelKing range name is now the most prominent feature with the Panaracer brand name lower down the pecking order. Panaracer believes that GravelKing has become a brand in its own right over the past decade, so it gets headline billing.

Standard Panaracer GravelKing tyres are priced at £54.99 with the GravelKing + (with TuffTex + puncture protection) and GravelKing R tyres £64.99 apiece. They’re available in the USA and Japan right away, with delivery from the end of March in the UK and the rest of world. We have some on the way for review.

