Specialized adds Mimic tech to Power Pro Elaston saddle and affordable Bridge Comp saddle

Specialized has added its Mimic technology into two new saddles, the Bridge Comp and Power Pro Elaston, as well as bringing out a narrower 130mm version of its S-Works Power saddle following on from the successful 130mm introduction to the Power Expert last year.

> 16 of the best short saddles - compare the new generation of fast seats

Bridge Comp with Mimic, £90

Specialized is bringing its Mimic technology to its affordable Bridge Comp saddle.

“Mimic’s unique combination of memory foam, soft foam and firm foam combined with a flexible TPU relief section provide the perfect mix of comfort, stability and support for every ride,” says Specialized.

Mimic padding is designed to minimise swelling of the soft tissue and it has been introduced to a saddle for lifestyle riders.

> Buyer's guide: 39 of the best cycling bib shorts — get comfy on longer rides

The broad flat profile of this saddle is said to provide control, making it a good choice for both on- and off-road riding.

“From stationary exercise bikes to neighbourhood commutes, the Bridge Comp with Mimic puts Mimic technology where it counts and plush level 3 foam under the sit bones for ultimate performance and comfort without breaking the bank,” says Specialized.

Power Pro Elaston with Mimic, £200

Specialized has paired its Elaston technology with its Mimic technology in the new Power Pro Elaston with Mimic saddle.

> Review: Specialized Power Arc Pro Elaston saddle

Its Mimic technology promises to support soft tissue without folding or chaffing, while Elaston is padding made of tightly packed micro-units of foam that are designed to provide comfort and support on longer rides.

> How to make your bike more comfortable - check out our 14 tips

Using its Body Geometry design principles Specialized says this ensures the right fit and function for each part of the saddle.

The saddle is also covered with Specialized’s new Super Stretch material that is said to almost eliminate all unwelcome friction for comfort for longer.

> Buyer's guide: 10 of the best cycling chamois creams to look after your bum

Durable hollow titanium rails are used, along with a Fact carbon shell that promises support and ride compliance.

S-Works Power 130mm, £240

Specialized has introduced a narrower 130mm version of its S-Works Power saddle to sit alongside the existing 143mm and 155mm widths.

> Review: Specialized S-Works Power with Mirror Saddle

Drawing on its extensive collection of fit data provided by its partners at Retül, combined with feedback from professional and amateur athletes alike, Specialized says it’s design team found that a 130mm saddle width would be the correct fit for more than 10% of riders.

Saddle size is determined by measuring your sit bone width and correlating this to the appropriate width saddle.

For working out the correct sized Specialized saddle for you, your sit bones can be measured using Retul’s Digital Sit Bone Device at a Specialized store, or you can use the brands at-home method found here.

Finished with a Fact carbon shell and carbon rails, this new Power saddle weighs in at a claimed weight of 164g.

www.specialized.com