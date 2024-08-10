Will robotic exoskeleton legs soon be powering our cycling? Plus "the first razor for men's leg shaving", new Bianchi Oltre colourways, Vittoria's tyres measured in CO2 + more

Though this week has been quieter on the big cycling tech news front (apart from the minor thing that rim brakes have made a comeback), plenty of smaller but just as interesting things have trickled into our inboxes, which means this latest edition of Tech of the Week is still jam-packed. We're starting with a new robotic exoskeleton that could soon be powering you up climbs, plus some new shaving products for men's legs only, fresh Bianchi Oltre colourways, Elite's e-champs testing protocols, Saris bike rack updates and much much more... shall we dive in?

New robotic exoskeleton from Skip and Arc’teryx is set to revolutionise hiking… and cycling?!

You might be thinking: "Hiking? I thought we're here to chat about cycling tech"... but hold on. Skip, a startup born from Google X, has partnered with outdoor gear company Arc’teryx to launch a futuristic exoskeleton designed for hikers.

Named MO/GO, short for "mountain goat", this device aims to make hiking more accessible by reducing the physical strain on users – and one of the big claims is that it could make you feel 13kg lighter. Excited yet?

Well, after we spotted this tech, our first burning question was obviously if this could help with cycling too. Instead of speculating ourselves, we contacted Skip and got a swift response from Anna Roumiantseva on its product team:

"Technically speaking, biking support is much easier to do than walking for a device like ours since the movement is so predictable and cyclical (no pun intended)... round and round. As opposed to walking which is super irregular and unpredictable - [there is] lots more potential for people to want to quickly stop, slow down, change direction, jump, etc... all of which MO/GO needs to understand and adapt to instantly.

"Given that e-bikes do the job [for cycling] pretty well already, we've been super focused on optimising MO/GO to support walking since that's such a huge unmet need currently. So we haven't done a ton of development and testing on having it support biking, but down the road, it's totally something we plan to roll into the feature set."

Sounds promising, eh?

So what exactly is MO/GO then? In short, it's a lightweight exoskeleton ("a wearable structure that can support and assist movement") integrated into a pair of technical trousers, weighing just three kilograms. The exoskeleton uses advanced robotics, including – Skip claims – one of the world’s lightest magnetic actuators, to assist movement.

Skip says: "MO/GO is designed to provide you with a 40% boost by supplementing the quadriceps & hamstring muscles in your legs and offloading your knee joints. So it helps you with every step, but you’re still the one in control and doing the walking.

"Think of it like an electric bicycle - it makes pedalling a lot easier but you still have to turn the pedals yourself (it’s not a motorcycle). This is part of what makes MO/GO feel so natural - it understands and amplifies your walking."

The project began at Google X, where Skip’s team explored future mobility solutions, particularly for ageing populations. After spinning off from Google, Skip accelerated the development of MO/GO with Arc’teryx, focusing on making the technology practical and accessible. If you're interested in more details on the process of making the legs, there's a neat YouTube video on it all here.

The trousers are scheduled for release later this year with an asking price of $4,500... so they don't come cheap. But it is pretty cool, and if we see the tech extend to cycling, how cool would that be?

You can read more about the MO/GO robo legs on Skip's website.

Bolt aims to revolutionise how men shave their legs with "the first men's shaving and skin products to be sold on the market"

Admittedly this is another thing that isn't inherently about cycling, but there are very few other subsections of society as likely to use a male-specific leg shaver as... well, male cyclists of course.

Bolt Skin + Shave claims that it " is the first brand to cater entirely and specifically to men who shave their legs" – and you might be instantly thinking, hey, what about Gillette with their 75% market share? Well, technically the market leader isn't focusing solely on leg shaving…

> How much faster are shaved legs for cycling?

As you might have gathered, Bolt isn't modest in its marketing and says that "this razor is sharper, smoother and safer than most anything else on the market.

"Tired of nicks and cuts? Hate the time it takes to shave your legs? Our 5-blade cartridge is surrounded by Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, both lubricating BEFORE and AFTER the blades cut. You'll experience far fewer (if any) nicks, and you'll find its efficiency in shaving and rinsing is second to none."

Those are some big claims. So if you are a man, then this razor could be good for your "harder, coarser leg hair" and give you "an incredibly smooth leg shave". Though, Bolt does also concede that you could get away with using a women's razor, or a razor meant for beards, as well...

In terms of pricing, the "Get Smooth Bundle" which has the Bolt Performance Razor, shave butter and a refill cartridge box sets you back $64.99, or around £51. You can check out the details on Bolt's website.

Elite and MyWhoosh reveal turbo trainer testing protocol ahead of UCI Cycling Esports World Championships

MyWhoosh, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Elite have completed what looks like very rigorous verification of the 30 Elite Justo 2 smart turbo trainers for the 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships finals in Abu Dhabi, presumably in an effort to avoid any more incidents like this one from 2022.

All of the testing has been done at Elite’s headquarters in Italy, and the process included over 1,000 kilometres of testing on each trainer to ensure consistent performance across various wattages, and they had to adhere to UCI's ever-so-strict standards. If you need any reaffirmation of that, then watch the below video.

The verified trainers, equipped with anti-tamper technology, will be used by 40 athletes in the championship on 26 October when the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships hosted by MyWhoosh will take place. The virtual cycling app company announced last year it will take over the duty from Zwift for the next three years.

Bianchi launches new colourways for Oltre RC aero bike

Bianchi has introduced two new colourways for its flagship Oltre RC aero road bike, which many of us saw being ridden by Kevin Vauquelin at the men's Tour de France. The new colours are called metallic celeste and black carbon. The first is a "contemporary retelling of the brand’s iconic celeste", blending the traditional CK16 hue with a sophisticated metallic finish.

The black carbon colourway, on the other hand, is a "futuristic interpretation combining black, exposed raw carbon fibre with the aforementioned metallic celeste". With the raw carbon, Bianchi says this colourway also shaves approximately 60 grams off the frame weight compared to the celeste version.

Both colourways feature the Reparto Corse logo on the non-drive side of the down tube.

The new colourways are available as fully built bikes or as a frame set with the following prices:

• Oltre RC | Shimano Dura Ace Di2: €13,499 (£11,561)

• Oltre RC | SRAM Red AXS: €13,499

• Frame set (with handlebars and bike-computer mount): €5,599 (£4,795)

Vittoria launches carbon footprint analysis for tyres

Vittoria has introduced a carbon footprint analysis tool for its range of tyres, encouraging consumers to make more eco-friendly purchasing decisions. The initiative, developed over two years in partnership with Deloitte, provides detailed data on the CO2 emissions produced.

> Cycling and sustainability: What the bike industry is doing, and what you can do to further reduce your carbon footprint as a cyclist

The tool, certified by Bureau Veritas and based on the UNI EN ISO 14067:2018 standard, offers transparency across all stages of a tyre's lifecycle - from raw material sourcing to end-of-life disposal. The analysis reveals that the average Vittoria tyre emits 6.5kg of CO2 equivalent, which can be offset by cycling around 68km instead of driving.

You can see the carbon footprint calculations for each tyre on Vittoria's website. For example, if you look at the Corsa PRO Tubeless-Ready tyre, the site shows you the above calculation.

Vittoria says its hope is this tool will give you "the transparency needed to make informed, eco-friendly decisions". Bear in mind, though, that the calculations are done using Vittoria's metrics and data sources, which is why the tool outputs are not necessarily comparable with products from other brands. Head over to Vittoria's website to read more about this initiative.

Tate and Stolen Goat launch new Roy Lichtenstein-inspired cycling collection

Tate, off of the famous Tate art galleries in London, Liverpool and Cornwall, has (once again) partnered with Stolen Goat to create a capsule collection of cycling jerseys and accessories, this time featuring the iconic work of pop artist Roy Lichtenstein.

Following the success of their initial collaboration, the new range showcases Lichtenstein's famous piece 'WHAAM!' from 1963, currently on display at Tate Modern in London.

Lichtenstein, who was a leading figure in the Pop Art movement alongside Andy Warhol and the likes, is celebrated for his bold, comic book-inspired art that often carried a satirical edge. The WHAAM! design is prominently featured across the collection, which includes the Stolen Goat ‘Everyday’ cycling jersey, neck warmer, cycling cap, and crew cut socks, all designed using TruePrint technology to ensure the artwork remains vibrant over time.

The Stolen Goat x Tate/Roy Lichtenstein collection should be available just about now, and you can check out the pieces on Stolen Goat's website when they've been released.

The Saris Hitch bike rack system can now take two 45kg bikes

Saris has announced an enhancement to its Modular Hitch System (MHS) car bike rack, now enabling the two-bike configuration to hold bikes weighing up to 45kg each. For weight-weenie roadies this might be not really be big news, but e-bike owners can for sure appreciate this, as some assisted bikes can easily weigh north of 30kg without luggage or add-ons.

The MHS 2-Bike Package remains compatible with 2-inch hitch receivers, and features dual-arm wheel holders that securely transport bikes without touching the frame. The system also includes integrated locks for added security and tool-free wheel adjustments.

The MHS can also be expanded to carry a third bike with an optional add-on tray, making it a versatile option for various cycling needs. It should be noted, though, that the weight limit drops to 36kg per bike when the rack is used in conjunction with an MHS add-on.

You can see all the add-ons and rack options on Saris' website.

Brompton issues recall for T Line bikes over safety concerns

Brompton has announced a recall - or more of a bolt-tightening recommendation - for its T Line bicycles with serial numbers lower than 2406070001 due to a potential safety hazard. The company said: "Through our continuous quality processes, we have been made aware that the handlebar support and fork can become misaligned under specific circumstances, posing a crash hazard."

The issue - which is essentially a steerer clamp that isn't tightened enough - affects all T Line bikes with the lower than 2406070001 serial numbers, regardless of where they were purchased. Bikes manufactured from 21 June 2024 onwards have an increased torque value on the steerer clamp hinge bolts, addressing the problem.

If your bike is affected, it will require an adjustment to increase the torque to 7Nm on the four steerer clamp hinge bolts. You can simply do this at home with a torque wrench, or bring your Brompton to a local Brompton retailer for the necessary adjustment, free of charge.

To check all the details of the recall, visit Brompton's website.

