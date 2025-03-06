The Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses are a great offering from the European sports superstore Decathlon. Their performance is right up with the likes of glasses from Oakley, 100%, POC and other big-name, top-end brands – but at a fraction of the price.

Van Rysel is Decathlon's premium in-house brand, and it has really stepped up its game in recent years. Its sponsorship of the Decathlon AG2R Men's WorldTour Team has come with a big commitment to producing quality bikes, accessories and clothing.

2024 Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf - Black - logo.jpg (credit: road.cc)

We haven't tested the RCR Road bike yet, but if it's as good as we've heard, it's clear than Van Rysel are fully committed to infiltrating the top level of cycling products, while staying true to its roots of offering exceptional value.

I tested the Smoked Black glasses, which came in a soft bag. On Decathlon's website they are listed as including a hard case, so it might just be that my test set were sent without – but it would have been nice for them to have their own case.

2024 Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf - Black - hinge inside.jpg (credit: road.cc)

With that out the way, I used the glasses for a solid month of road and gravel riding. The test period included some hazy mornings, early evenings, and plenty of rain. Throughout, the Cat 3 lens – which Van Rysel say is ideal for sunny weather – performed really well.

I didn't have any issues with fogging up, thanks to the wide frames that allowed plenty of ventilation, and I found the lens really clear and without any distortion.

2024 Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf - Black - arm logo.jpg (credit: road.cc)

When riding off-road through dappled sunlight patches I did find myself wishing for something a bit lighter and would often put them out the way in my helmet vents. This was helped by frames that are well made and the solid hinges didn't become loose in about 60 hours of riding.

2024 Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf - Black - lens detail.jpg (credit: road.cc)

I like to take my glasses off and stow them in my helmet vents pretty regularly when I'm riding, and the Van Rysel glasses fit snugly in the vents of my Kask Protone helmet.

2024 Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf - Black - nose piece.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The sunnies' arms have a step in towards your head beyond your temples, which keeps them secure on your face and when they're in your lid's vents. In this respect they're similar to the Oakley Sutro glasses I normally wear, though with a slightly larger lens and a bit more coverage.

2024 Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf - Black - 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

And I really like the aesthetics of the Van Rysel's larger lens, the modern look fitting right in with the WorldTour peloton, where they're pitted against the likes of Oakley, Sungod and other big-name brands at the very top level of sport.

Value

At just £59.99 the Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf – Black represent incredible value compared to the likes of Oakley, 100% and POC.

The BBB Chester Cycling Sport Glasses are similarly priced at £54.99 and they have a good lens, though they weren't without their faults.

The Madison Crypto glasses are an absolute bargain at just £40, but don't lack when it comes to performance, showing you don't need to spend a fortune to get quality eyewear.

In fact, in my mind the Van Rysels are more comparable with the likes of the Oakley Sutro Lite when it comes to overall quality – but they come in at more than twice the price – and 100%'s S3 sunnies, which are even more expensive at £170.

Conclusion

The Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf – Black are a well made pair of sunglasses that I'd happily recommend if you're a new rider kitting yourself out on a budget as well as more experienced riders more used to the well-known premium brands. These Van Rysel glasses have the quality to sit alongside brands costing three times as much, which is one hell of a testament.

Verdict

Great sunglasses with good coverage, high-quality construction, a low weight and a price tag that puts other brands to shame