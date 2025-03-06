The Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses are a great offering from the European sports superstore Decathlon. Their performance is right up with the likes of glasses from Oakley, 100%, POC and other big-name, top-end brands – but at a fraction of the price.
Van Rysel is Decathlon's premium in-house brand, and it has really stepped up its game in recent years. Its sponsorship of the Decathlon AG2R Men's WorldTour Team has come with a big commitment to producing quality bikes, accessories and clothing.
2024 Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf - Black - logo.jpg (credit: road.cc)
We haven't tested the RCR Road bike yet, but if it's as good as we've heard, it's clear than Van Rysel are fully committed to infiltrating the top level of cycling products, while staying true to its roots of offering exceptional value.
I tested the Smoked Black glasses, which came in a soft bag. On Decathlon's website they are listed as including a hard case, so it might just be that my test set were sent without – but it would have been nice for them to have their own case.
2024 Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf - Black - hinge inside.jpg (credit: road.cc)
With that out the way, I used the glasses for a solid month of road and gravel riding. The test period included some hazy mornings, early evenings, and plenty of rain. Throughout, the Cat 3 lens – which Van Rysel say is ideal for sunny weather – performed really well.
I didn't have any issues with fogging up, thanks to the wide frames that allowed plenty of ventilation, and I found the lens really clear and without any distortion.
2024 Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf - Black - arm logo.jpg (credit: road.cc)
When riding off-road through dappled sunlight patches I did find myself wishing for something a bit lighter and would often put them out the way in my helmet vents. This was helped by frames that are well made and the solid hinges didn't become loose in about 60 hours of riding.
2024 Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf - Black - lens detail.jpg (credit: road.cc)
I like to take my glasses off and stow them in my helmet vents pretty regularly when I'm riding, and the Van Rysel glasses fit snugly in the vents of my Kask Protone helmet.
2024 Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf - Black - nose piece.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The sunnies' arms have a step in towards your head beyond your temples, which keeps them secure on your face and when they're in your lid's vents. In this respect they're similar to the Oakley Sutro glasses I normally wear, though with a slightly larger lens and a bit more coverage.
2024 Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf - Black - 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)
And I really like the aesthetics of the Van Rysel's larger lens, the modern look fitting right in with the WorldTour peloton, where they're pitted against the likes of Oakley, Sungod and other big-name brands at the very top level of sport.
Value
At just £59.99 the Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf – Black represent incredible value compared to the likes of Oakley, 100% and POC.
The BBB Chester Cycling Sport Glasses are similarly priced at £54.99 and they have a good lens, though they weren't without their faults.
The Madison Crypto glasses are an absolute bargain at just £40, but don't lack when it comes to performance, showing you don't need to spend a fortune to get quality eyewear.
In fact, in my mind the Van Rysels are more comparable with the likes of the Oakley Sutro Lite when it comes to overall quality – but they come in at more than twice the price – and 100%'s S3 sunnies, which are even more expensive at £170.
Conclusion
The Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf – Black are a well made pair of sunglasses that I'd happily recommend if you're a new rider kitting yourself out on a budget as well as more experienced riders more used to the well-known premium brands. These Van Rysel glasses have the quality to sit alongside brands costing three times as much, which is one hell of a testament.
Verdict
Great sunglasses with good coverage, high-quality construction, a low weight and a price tag that puts other brands to shame
Make and model: Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf - Black
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Van Rysel says: 'The 900 Perf sunglasses are elegant and athletic, offering great coverage for cyclists who want maximum sun protection so that they can ride fast with confidence.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Specifications
Details
Level Of Practice: Advanced, All Levels
Luminosity: Bright Light
Technical Lens: Unbreakable Glasses, Mirror Lens, 100% Uv Protection
Glass Category: Category 3
Case: With Case
Grip Zone: Nose, Shaft
Main Material: Polyamide
Condition: New
Anti-UV: Anti-UV
Composition
Frame: 100.0% Polyamide
Lens: 100.0% Polyamide
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The glasses feel well put together – certainly in line with other glasses I've owned from more premium brands such as 100%, POC and Oakley. There was a small imperfection with the Van Rysel logo on the lens being printed slightly off centre, but aside from that the glasses are solid.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
I found the glasses offered great coverage, they were very comfortable and sat virtually unnoticed on my face. The lens didn't steam or fog up, the frame didn't slip on my head or in my helmet vents, and the quality of the lens is very good indeed for road riding.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
I didn't test these to destruction, but after a solid month of use the glasses are still in good shape. No noticeable scratches, and the arms still snap open and closed without feeling loose or sloppy.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
At a mere 22g, these are a very lightweight set of glasses, and barely noticeable when you're wearing them.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
A really comfortable set of glasses – the stepped arms sit wide around your temples then swoop in behind your ears, offering loads of support without feeling restrictive, and the large lens is unobtrusive.
Rate the product for value:
8/10
At £59.99 these glasses are excellent value compared to the likes of Oakley, 100%, or POC. There are similarly priced options available from brands such as Madison or BBB, but in my opinion the quality of these Van Rysels really is up there with the likes of Oakley's Sutro sunnies.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I found these glasses performed just as well as a pair from a premium brand with a much bigger price tag. They have a high-quality Cat 3 lens that is great for cycling in summer, which isn't that far away...
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I really liked the aesthetics and the Van Rysel's oversized lens, which is very much in vogue these days, offering coverage comparable to that of the Oakley Sutro. They also feel very much like a premium product in spite of their much, much more affordable price tag.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I think the finish could have been a little better. The VR logo printed on the lens is fractionally off centre, which was a little annoying once I noticed it, but that was the only issue. My glasses also came without a hard case.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
These represent incredible value. If you're not precious about branding, I'd say Van Rysel has produced a really viable alternative to more premium brands at around a third of the price.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Van Rysel shades are excellent, fit well, and represent phenomenal value for money.
Age: 28 Height: 175cm Weight: 67kg
I usually ride: Road (Tarmac SL7) My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, mtb, Occasional Ultra Racing
