The Topeak Ratchet Rocket Essential is a super-compact and easy-to-use ratchet and bit tool set that you can employ both for roadside repairs or regular maintenance in the workshop. It's well made, very effective and feels good in your hand. And while a little pricier than a lot of its rivals, it is lighter and smaller than most other ratchet kits.
For other options, our best bike multi tools buyer's guide covers a variety of tools at a wide range of prices.
2024 Topeak Ratchet Rocket - ratchet 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)
While more expensive than traditional multi tools, ratchet kits have a couple of advantages. For instance, if a bit wears out, it's easy and cheap to replace without rendering the whole tool redundant, and you can also customise which bits to carry, leaving unwanted bits at home.
The Topeak Ratchet Rocket Essential can cope with most of the bolts or fastenings you'll find on a modern bike. It has a ratchet with detachable hex bits and 10 functions: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6mm hex bits, T10, T15 and T25 Torx bits and a PH2 Phillips screwdriver bit. These are securely held in a magnetic case along with the ratchet.
2024 Topeak Ratchet Rocket - bits.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Undo the poppers on the case and you'll find the clipped ratchet with a row of well-marked bits. The package is barely bigger or heavier than my well-used Crank Brothers M5 multi tool.
The hex bits click magnetically into the ratchet head and are held firmly. A direction lever beneath the thumbwheel allows you to quickly change direction, and you can use the thumbwheel itself to quickly loosen or tighten a bolt.
The ratchet handle will also take a bit in the base, which allows you to quickly spin a loosened bolt. The 30mm-long bits are knurled to help with their use.
2024 Topeak Ratchet Rocket - ratchet detail 1.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Small ratchet tools are becoming more popular as they are faster and more accurate than traditional hex keys. You don't need to remove the bit when turning it, and there's less chance of you damaging a hex or Torx bolt, as you're only fitting it once.
I used the tool to do a full service on a friend's gravel bike. I only used the Topeak unless more torque was needed than its 18Nm maximum allowed (bottom bracket cups, pedals and cassette removal). It easily removed all suitable fixings, and its tiny size fitted in and around nearly everything I undid.
I then used it as my main tool for the rebuild, finishing things off with a torque wrench.
2024 Topeak Ratchet Rocket - ratchet detail 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)
What did this reveal? Well, I liked the fine action of the ratchet as it rotated, which meant you didn't need to move the handle too much when working in tight spaces. I also found the knurling surprisingly useful, and almost easier to use than the thumbwheel, when quickly spinning a bolt in or out.
The ability to fit a hex bit in the end of the handle also proved useful, for example when fitting bottle cage bolts. I found I sometimes caught the direction lever by my mistake, but this is a reflection of the tool's compact size rather than a design flaw.
2024 Topeak Ratchet Rocket - case in hand.jpg (credit: road.cc)
In my opinion the Topeak is suitable as both a workshop or roadside tool. It's very capable, and dealt with everything I threw at it. My only addition would be a 75mm extended 4mm hex bit, for a couple of quid or so. This would let you access a stem face plate when there's a computer mount in the way, and also some disc brake bolts, which can be awkward to get at.
I thought this ability to customise was excellent.
Value
If you're looking for a single tool including a chain tool and some tubeless functions, multi tools such as the Crank Brothers M17 or the Lezyne V Pro 10 or 13 are both sound options.
Other ratchet and bit kits include the £30 Prestacycle Prestaratchet Go, which is a bit heavier at 137g but does have a couple of additional functions over the Topeak.
The Granite Design RocknRoll Toolkit also costs £30 and has similar functions to the Topeak but is housed in a bigger case.
The Lezyne Ratchet Kit comes in at a similar price to the Topeak, but it is a little heavier and has a bulkier case.
Conclusion
Overall, this is an excellent little tool that's accurate and versatile enough to use at home as well as being compact and light enough for your rear jersey pocket for those roadside repairs.
Verdict
Excellent compact and versatile tool for roadside or workshop use, though the high quality is reflected in the price
Make and model: Topeak Ratchet Rocket
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
The Topeak Ratchet Rocket Essential is an "Ultra compact CNC machined aluminium ratchet tool kit with 10 [hardened steel] bits for daily maintenance". It is aimed at riders from any discipline who maintain and repair their own bike either at home or out on the roads and trails.
I found it thoroughly capable of being used in my work space at home on a regular basis, maintaining a variety of bikes. Topeak says there are 12 functions in the kit, yet there are only 10 bits, which suggests it has counted the ratchet and carry case as two functions.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
TOOLS: 2 / 2.5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6mm hex wrenches T10 / T15 / T25 / PH2
MAX TORQ: 18Nm (for 1/4in Bit)
MATERIAL:
Ratchet tool: Aluminum
Bag: Nylon
Bits: S2 hardened steel
SIZE:
107 x 40 x 22 mm (closed)
107 x 95 x 20 mm (open)
WEIGHT: 107 g
FEATURES:
Magnetic bit holder, Carry bag, 30mm bit length, Colour coded
Ultra-light 15.5g CNC machined ratchet toolbar 93mm long
The 10 1/4in hex bits are held magnetically in the case as well as in the ratchet. The ratchet has a fine action with roughly a click every six degrees of rotation. This helps it to turn in tight spaces. The aluminium ratchet handle is light, weighing in at 15.5 grams, and the complete kit weighs just 107 grams. The bits included will work with most modern fixings, but you have the option to easily customise which bits you take with you to suit your own bike's setup.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Everything feels very well made, from the robust feel of the case and the fine action of the ratchet handle, to the knurled S2 hardened steel bits. The case and ratchet are magnetic to hold the bits firmly in place, which should stop you losing any bits.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
It works very well as a tool for maintaining your bikes. Its compact size allows you to work in places with limited access, and you can also spin a bolt in quickly using the thumbwheel, the knurling on the 30mm bits or by using the base of the ratchet handle as a bit extender.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
There were no issues during the test period, and it all looks and feels solid and well made, which augurs well for long-term use.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
For the ten functions available I feel that 107 grams is light. My own five-function multi tool weighs 85 grams, and while good, is slightly less easy to use with certain bolt locations than the Ratchet Rocket Essential. When out riding I saved a few grams by leaving out the three Torx bits (my bike has no Torx bolts) and adding a 75mm long H4 bit that is more useful to my personal setups.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
It feels very good in your hand when you're using it, and the case also sits comfortably in your rear jersey pocket.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Its £39.99 RRP makes it relatively expensive compared with some its competitors, but it is very well made, should last a long time, and if you should lose or wear out a single bit, it'll be cheap and easy to replace it.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The Ratchet Rocket Essential performed really well, and was a good tool to use. I liked using the base of the handle as a spinner to quickly locate a bolt before final tightening. I did find that I would sometimes catch the direction lever when working fast, but I feel this is due to the small size of the ratchet rather than a design issue.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The small, light and accurate ratchet. I particularly liked the knurling on the 30mm 1/4in hex bits, which made winding a bolt in or out both easy and quick. I also liked the magnetic holding of bits, which means you're less likely to lose them.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's slightly expensive – that's it.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It is a little more than the £30 Prestacycle Prestaratchet Go that Mike gave top marks to. At 137g it's a little heavier than the Topeak, but it does have a couple of extra functions.
The Granite Design RocknRoll Toolkit costs £30 and is a slightly bigger package with similar functionality. The Lezyne Ratchet Kit is a similar price, but is a little heavier and the case is quite bulky.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Topeak Ratchet Rocket Essential is an excellent tool to use both at home as well as out on the trail or road. It was good to use, worked accurately and felt durable. Its small size and low weight meant it felt almost unnoticeable in my rear pocket. I really liked the ability to customise the bits, with the price the only thing counting against it.
Age: 56 Height: 180cm Weight: 66kg
I usually ride: Condor Fratello 55cm My best bike is: Gios Evolution 55cm
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, General road riding is most common
