The Topeak Ratchet Rocket Essential is a super-compact and easy-to-use ratchet and bit tool set that you can employ both for roadside repairs or regular maintenance in the workshop. It's well made, very effective and feels good in your hand. And while a little pricier than a lot of its rivals, it is lighter and smaller than most other ratchet kits.

For other options, our best bike multi tools buyer's guide covers a variety of tools at a wide range of prices.

2024 Topeak Ratchet Rocket - ratchet 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

While more expensive than traditional multi tools, ratchet kits have a couple of advantages. For instance, if a bit wears out, it's easy and cheap to replace without rendering the whole tool redundant, and you can also customise which bits to carry, leaving unwanted bits at home.

The Topeak Ratchet Rocket Essential can cope with most of the bolts or fastenings you'll find on a modern bike. It has a ratchet with detachable hex bits and 10 functions: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6mm hex bits, T10, T15 and T25 Torx bits and a PH2 Phillips screwdriver bit. These are securely held in a magnetic case along with the ratchet.

2024 Topeak Ratchet Rocket - bits.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Undo the poppers on the case and you'll find the clipped ratchet with a row of well-marked bits. The package is barely bigger or heavier than my well-used Crank Brothers M5 multi tool.

The hex bits click magnetically into the ratchet head and are held firmly. A direction lever beneath the thumbwheel allows you to quickly change direction, and you can use the thumbwheel itself to quickly loosen or tighten a bolt.

The ratchet handle will also take a bit in the base, which allows you to quickly spin a loosened bolt. The 30mm-long bits are knurled to help with their use.

2024 Topeak Ratchet Rocket - ratchet detail 1.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Small ratchet tools are becoming more popular as they are faster and more accurate than traditional hex keys. You don't need to remove the bit when turning it, and there's less chance of you damaging a hex or Torx bolt, as you're only fitting it once.

I used the tool to do a full service on a friend's gravel bike. I only used the Topeak unless more torque was needed than its 18Nm maximum allowed (bottom bracket cups, pedals and cassette removal). It easily removed all suitable fixings, and its tiny size fitted in and around nearly everything I undid.

I then used it as my main tool for the rebuild, finishing things off with a torque wrench.

2024 Topeak Ratchet Rocket - ratchet detail 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

What did this reveal? Well, I liked the fine action of the ratchet as it rotated, which meant you didn't need to move the handle too much when working in tight spaces. I also found the knurling surprisingly useful, and almost easier to use than the thumbwheel, when quickly spinning a bolt in or out.

The ability to fit a hex bit in the end of the handle also proved useful, for example when fitting bottle cage bolts. I found I sometimes caught the direction lever by my mistake, but this is a reflection of the tool's compact size rather than a design flaw.

2024 Topeak Ratchet Rocket - case in hand.jpg (credit: road.cc)

In my opinion the Topeak is suitable as both a workshop or roadside tool. It's very capable, and dealt with everything I threw at it. My only addition would be a 75mm extended 4mm hex bit, for a couple of quid or so. This would let you access a stem face plate when there's a computer mount in the way, and also some disc brake bolts, which can be awkward to get at.

I thought this ability to customise was excellent.

Value

If you're looking for a single tool including a chain tool and some tubeless functions, multi tools such as the Crank Brothers M17 or the Lezyne V Pro 10 or 13 are both sound options.

Other ratchet and bit kits include the £30 Prestacycle Prestaratchet Go, which is a bit heavier at 137g but does have a couple of additional functions over the Topeak.

The Granite Design RocknRoll Toolkit also costs £30 and has similar functions to the Topeak but is housed in a bigger case.

The Lezyne Ratchet Kit comes in at a similar price to the Topeak, but it is a little heavier and has a bulkier case.

Conclusion

Overall, this is an excellent little tool that's accurate and versatile enough to use at home as well as being compact and light enough for your rear jersey pocket for those roadside repairs.

Verdict

Excellent compact and versatile tool for roadside or workshop use, though the high quality is reflected in the price