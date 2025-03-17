Castelli's Espresso Bib Tights are super comfortable thanks to the stretchy Roubaix-style fabric they are made from and the top-quality chamois. For me, they are perfect down to about 5°C, in the dry, and £170 isn't bad for premium-level bib tights.
These bib tights are made from Thermoflex, a soft, high-stretch fabric. It's fleecy on the inside, and there is no mention of any water or wind resistance in Castelli's marketing; it's about as good at both as any other Roubaix-type fabric.
2025 Castelli Espresso Bib Tights - leg logo.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Temperature ranges for garments are highly subjective. I run on the colder side; on group rides there are quite often a few mates who get by with a layer less than I do. For me, Castelli's temperature rating of 4-15°C for these in dry weather is about bang on. They are a sort of one-garment alternative to winter bib shorts with decent knee or leg warmers. If it's colder out, or it's wet, I'd want something made from a more weather-resistant fabric.
As the fabric is so stretchy, they are super easy to get into, even without zips at the ankles. I prefer a zipless ankle, as there's no chance of chafing which can be exacerbated by shoe covers. These have a raw cut finish at the ankle, too.
2025 Castelli Espresso Bib Tights - ankle cuff.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Up top, they use the same stretchy mesh upper as the Espresso bib shorts, with a high yoke at the back; it does its job well – it's comfortable and hardly noticeable.
2025 Castelli Espresso Bib Tights - straps back.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The hem at the waist is folded over and comes up high enough to keep you warm without making comfort stops an issue.
Pad
Castelli's Progetto X2 Air Seamless chamois is made from two layers: a bacteriostatic 'skin care' layer, which is made to adapt to your bum and saddle without folds, and a cushioning layer. This pad works well for me, it kept my nether regions in comfort even on longer rides.
2025 Castelli Espresso Bib Tights - chamois.jpg (credit: road.cc)
In fact, combined with the supersoft luxury fabric, these are about the most comfortable bib tights I've ever used. Castelli's blurb states these are focused on comfort; it's done a good job.
Sizing
In most brands I would normally go for a medium, and that's what the numbers on Castelli's size guide suggest for me, but I expected them to size up small, based on previous experience. I have some older Castelli Sorpasso bib tights where XL was the right size, so I thought L would probably be OK as I'm a tad lighter now.
2025 Castelli Espresso Bib Tights - legs back.jpg (credit: road.cc)
While the large on test fits lovely, given how stretchy the material is I think the size guide is right, and I probably would go for medium if I was buying. In the large, the stretchy fabric feels comfortable rather than supportive; if you like a supportive performance type feel for your riding, maybe go down a size from what Castelli suggests. I like compression in bib shorts, but for off-season riding I'm all about the comfort.
2025 Castelli Espresso Bib Tights - straps front.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Other features
You also get a couple of really quite small reflective details on the back at calf height; I personally wouldn't rely on them to get you seen.
2025 Castelli Espresso Bib Tights - reflective tabs.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Talking of being seen... these bib tights don't only come in boring black but are available in quite a range of trendy colours – Dark Gray, Red Wine, Dark Steel Blue, Space Green, Belgian Blue and Natural Gray.
Value
While £170 is not cheap for bib tights, these are undoubtedly premium level and feel luxurious to wear.
You can easily spend more for similar bib tights: Rapha's Men's Pro Team Lightweight Tights with Pad will set you back £190, and the Assos Equipe R Habu Winter Bib Tights S11 are even more expensive at £265, though they do perform well below zero.
You don't have to spend this much, though. Gorewear's Spinshift Thermo Bib Tights Men's cost £144.99 and Matt gave them a rare five stars, and if you are after something a bit cheaper still, Shaun liked Endura's Xtract Bib Tight which now retail at £84.99, up from £74.99 when he reviewed them in 2023.
Conclusion
Castelli's Espresso Bib Tights feel luxurious on the skin, and the stretchy fabric and Progetto X2 pad make for comfort on any length ride. While £170 isn't cheap, they undercut some premium rivals, and the 4-15°C temperature range should cover quite a lot of riding days if you're in the UK so they should see plenty of use.
Verdict
Supremely comfortable fabric with a great chamois, perfect in dry 4-15°C weather
Make and model: Castelli Espresso Bib Tights
Tell us what the product is for
This is what Castelli says:
"The Espresso Bibtight is the ideal tight for most of your winter riding. We set out to make a bibtight that was comfortable and warm so you can enjoy those winter miles. We use our Thermoflex fabric throughout the tight for warmth, stretch, and comfort. The seams are placed for comfort and to avoid irritation. The ankles are also a zipperless construction to prevent irritation. This also cuts down on added bulk when you wear a shoecover. We've used the stretch mesh bib straps from the Espresso Bibshort to make sure everything stays in place while keeping you from overheating. The Progetto X2 Air Seamless seat pad keeps you comfortable over long winter miles. Everything we've done on this bibtight is designed to keep you warm and comfortable this winter."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Castelli says:
Thermoflex fabric for warmth, stretch, and comfort
Stretch mesh bib straps for ventilation and comfort
Progetto X2 Air Seamless seat pad for long-distance comfort
Zipperless ankle to reduce bulk
Reflective tab on back of leg
Weight 281g
Temperature 4 to 15 degrees C
Regular fit
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Pretty good for a premium product. They're £20 less than Rapha's Men's Pro Team Lightweight Tights with Pad...
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The care instructions say: Wash max 30 degrees C, Do not use softener, do not bleach, do not tumble dry, line dry in the shade, do not iron, do not dry clean.
I just bunged them in the wash with everything else at 30 or 40 degrees, and they've been fine.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
These bib tights are super comfortable and work really well in dry weather between 4 and 15°C.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fleecy stretch feel of the fabric.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing to dislike.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
As ever, you can get more expensive bib tights, you can get cheaper bib tights. These work really well.
They're £20 cheaper than Rapha's Men's Pro Team Lightweight Tights with Pad, and nearly 100 quid less than Assos' Equipe R Habu Winter Bib Tights S11.
But Gorewear's Spinshift Thermo Bib Tights Men's cost £144.99 and Matt gave them a rare five stars, and Shaun liked Endura's Xtract Bib Tight which now retail at £84.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Castelli markets these bib tights as comfortable for winter riding from 4 to 15 degrees. I agree wholeheartedly, and they do so excellently.
Age: 44 Height: 1.78m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: All of them! My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift
