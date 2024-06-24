The "fastest and most protective helmet in the peloton", a new high-end turbo and mid-priced Merida: Five Cool Things we're reviewing right now

We have an exciting mix of product previews this week, including a super aero helmet from Ekoi as worn by the pros, a new high-spec turbo trainer from Cycplus, best known for their mini electric pumps, a summer jersey from Gorewear, a lightweight and aero bike from Merida featuring trickle-down technology, and some camo shoes from Shimano. Full reviews are coming soon, but in the meantime, you can find thousands of reviews we've already published here, and check out our buyer's guides if you need more advice before splashing the cash.

Ekoi Aerodinamica by Pininfarina helmet (£329.90)

Ekoi is the helmet sponsor of WorldTour teams Cofidis and Arkéa-B&B Hotels, as well as ProTeams Israel Premier-Tech and Lotto-Dstny. The brand says that the Aerodinamica by Pininfarina helmet has been designed to offer these riders "the fastest and most protective helmet in the peloton".

In collaboration with the company Koroyd, the helmet features a honeycomb construction that's designed to absorb 30% more energy released on impacts than standard EPS.

The Aerodinamica by Pininfarina helmet is available in 3 sizes (S/M/L) and normally retails at £329.90. Currently, it's half price in all colourways on Ekoi's website.

CycPlus T3 High-Power Smart Bike Trainer (£860)

We've previously reviewed Cycplus products, such as its mini electric bike pumps, and now we have our hands on the T3 High-Power Smart Bike Trainer.

Cycplus says the T3 provides maximum torque exceeding 110Nm, supports up to 2800W, and simulates gradients of up to 27%. Unlike most power meters that are calibrated using weights, the T3 smart trainer is said to use an in-house calibration system with a torque sensor accurate to within one-thousandth of a Nm.

The smart trainer comes pre-installed with an 11-speed cassette and is compatible with both thru-axle and quick-release bikes, with adapters included. Charlotte is currently reviewing this, so check back in a couple of weeks to see what she has to say.

Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Men's Jersey (£109.99)

Gorewear's Spinshift Breathe Men's Jersey is designed to be light and breathable for warm temperatures and high-intensity efforts. It is constructed from two different recycled open mesh materials which the brand says is to optimise airflow and wick away sweat.

It comes in four different colourways and is available in five sizes from S to XXL. Gorewear says it sizes up small, so be sure to check out the size guide before ordering.

Merida Scultura 4000 (£2,300)

The Merida Scultura 4000 is the entry-level model in the Scultura range, featuring trickle-down technology from the Scultura Team bike used by WorldTour Team Bahrain Victorious.

The Scultura is a lightweight and aero bike that has a full carbon frame. Merida says, "The Scultura demonstrates outstanding compliance, providing the rider with class-leading riding comfort that will help to keep the body fresh for the final sprint or ascent."

For your money, you get Shimano's 105 12-speed groupset, Merida Expert SL wheels and handlebar and an FSA two-piece cockpit.

Shimano RX6 Shoes (£159.99)

Shimano's RX6 shoes are "gravel adventure shoes designed for lightweight and comfortable riding with optimally balanced stiffness and walkability", according to the brand.

The shoes feature a carbon-reinforced nylon sole and BOA dials, as well as a new proprietary sole design with wider TPU lugs. They are available in two colours - black and green, both featuring a foil camo finish.

