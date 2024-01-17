The bikes of the WorldTour peloton 2024 — your definitive guide to what the top pro cycling teams are riding this year

The 2024 professional road cycling season has kicked off with the Santos Tour Down Under, which means it's time to take a look at the bikes and equipment being ridden by the best riders in the world in 2024.

In 2024, the men's WorldTour is made up of 18 teams (no changes from the previous year) and there are 15 teams on the women's WorldTour.

Of the men's teams, 14 are using Shimano groupsets, while four are riding with SRAM's Red eTap AXS groupset (still the current version of the latter, but we suspect that may change some time in 2024). This year, Bora-Hansgrohe has opted for SRAM alongside Visma-Lease a Bike, Lidl-Trek and Movistar.

AG2R Citroën, now Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, was the only WorldTour team using Campagnolo components in 2023. Their transition to Shimano groupsets means that for the first time in over 70 years, no teams in the men's WorldTour peloton are using Campagnolo this season.

A surprising change for 2024 is the French team Groupama-FDJ's switch from Lapierre bikes to the Italian brand Wilier Triestina, concluding a partnership that lasted over two decades.

FSA's Vision-branded wheels have doubled their presence in the WorldTour peloton, with four teams now on Vision hoops.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the bikes. We've listed teams with both men's and women's squads and just men's squads in alphabetical order, plus the remaining three women's-only teams at the end...

Alpecin-Deceuninck

> Canyon unveils Mathieu van der Poel edition Aeroad CFR

Although Alpecin-Deceuninck was only promoted to WorldTour level in 2023, it boasts a lineup that includes World Champion Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen.

In 2024, they remain committed to a proven strategy and are continuing to ride Canyon bikes equipped with Shimano groupsets. The weapons of choice are the Canyon Aeroad CFR and Speedmax CF SLX TT bike.

The team were seen riding an updated Aeroad last year with subtle changes, which hasn't yet been made available to the public.

Spec-wise, the team run Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and wheels. The tyres are Vittoria – usually the Vittoria Corsa Pro – and the team sits on Selle Italia saddles.

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Thomas Maheux

> Bianchi combines light weight and aero credentials with updated Specialissima road bike

This season, French team Arkéa-Samsic will become Arkéa-B&B Hotels, while maintaining their partnership with Bianchi as the bike sponsor following Bianchi's return to the WorldTour last season.

The team has access to the Oltre RC, recently updated Specialissima and Aquilla TT models, and they are continuing to use Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets this season.

Thomas Maheux

Changes can be seen in the wheel and tyre selection, as the bikes now feature Vision wheels and Vittoria tyres, marking a departure from Shimano wheels and Continental tyres last season.

Like Alpecin-Deceuninck, the team will use Selle Italia saddles.

Astana Qazaqstan

@ SprintCycling

> What a beauty! Check out Astana’s Wilier Zero SLR road bike

Mark Cavendish is back for another year with the Kazakh team, and they are continuing with Wilier Triestina bikes: the Zero SLR and Filante SLR models. For time trials, the team swaps onto the Wilier Turbine.

Astana has been supported by Wilier Triestina since the 2019 season, riding what is arguably one of the best-looking bikes in the pro peloton, complete with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets.

@ SprintCycling

It appears that the Hed/Corima debacle - where the team were using Hed wheels despite being sponsored by the latter - is over, and one of the biggest changes to the team is that Vision is the new official wheel sponsor. Those wheels are equipped with Vittoria tyres.

They will also use Prologo saddles and Garmin head units.

Bahrain Victorious

Bahrain Victorious are using the same trusted Merida bikes as last year, with the Reacto and Scultura road bikes and Warp TT models forming the line-up. The team has moved away from the black, red and orange colour scheme, opting instead for the pearl finish and white kit showcased during the Tour de France 2023 as a more permanent choice.

Shimano Dura-Ace remains the groupset, the wheels are Vision with Continental GP5000 tyres, the saddles Prologo and finishing kit is handled by FSA.

Bora-Hansgrohe

Despite Peter Sagan retiring as a professional road cyclist at the end of last season, Specialized remains the bike sponsor for Bora-Hansgrohe, a partnership that has continued since 2017.

Specialized continues to supply it all: the Tarmac SL8 for the road, Shiv TT for the time trials, Roval wheels and Specialized tyres.

This year sees the team switch to SRAM groupsets, from Shimano, and the team now also uses SRAM-owned Hammerhead bike computers.

Cofidis

Mathilde L'Azou

Cofidis rode the Look 795 Blade RS road bike throughout the entirety of last season, even though it was only officially released on 21 June 2023. The team will continue using bikes from the French brand for the upcoming season.

Cofidis also continue to use Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and another French brand, Corima, as the wheel sponsor, as well as Michelin tyres.

Mathilde L'Azou

The team are also using SRM power meters, Selle Italia saddles and Wahoo bike computers.

Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale

Previously known as AG2R Citroën Team, Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale will be riding Van Rysel road bikes in 2024. If you want one for yourself the prices aren't absolutely other-worldly either, with the very top-tier model costing £8.5k.

The team will ride Van Rysel RCR road bikes, XCR time trial bikes and new Van Rysel kit and accessories.

> 2024 Van Rysel road bikes and kit for newly-named Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale unveiled

AG2R Citroën was the only WorldTour team running a Campagnolo groupset in 2023, so Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale's switch to Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets means that no teams are using Campagnolo groupsets in the WorldTour peloton this season.

The team bikes are complete with SwissSide wheels, Continental GP5000 tyres, Fizik saddles and a Wahoo bike computer.

EF Education-EasyPost

Jered Gruber & Ashley Gruber

If you’re looking for the most distinctive bike in the pro peloton, EF Pro Cycling’s Cannondale SuperSix EVO has to be in with a big shout.

Although Lab71 is emblazoned on the frame, the UCI frame sticker says CANN-S6HM, and that refers to the SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod rather than the SuperSix EVO Lab71.

> Check out the most off-beat bike in the peloton: EF Pro Cycling’s Cannondale SuperSix EVO

The American team sticks to the same bunch of sponsors as before: Cannondale bikes with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets, FSA's Vision brand wheels, Vittoria tyres and Prologo saddles.

Groupama-FDJ

Another big change in the WorldTour peloton is Groupama-FDJ's switch from Lapierre bikes to the Italian bike brand Wilier Triestina for 2024. This puts an end to a partnership that lasted over two decades.

The team will use the Wilier Triestina Filante SLR road bike and the Turbine for time trials, equipped with Shimano groupsets and wheels, Continental tyres and a Prologo saddle.

Ineos Grenadiers

Another team with very few changes is Ineos Grenadiers, who continue to ride the Pinarello Dogma F and the Bolide TT.

The groupsets are Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and the wheels are usually from Shimano too – although the team has been known to dip into the Lightweight and Princeton ranges in its search for those famous marginal gains.

The tyres are Continental and the finishing kit is from Pinarello's MOST brand, while the team has swapped from the Italian brand Fizik to Prologo saddles.

The biggest change for the Grenadiers is a shift in their kit sponsor, changing from Bioracer to Spanish sportswear brand Gobik.

Intermarché-Wanty

@ cyclingmedia_agency

It's business as usual for Intermarché-Wanty as the Belgian team continues to ride Cube bikes equipped with Shimano groupsets, Newmen wheels and Prologo saddles.

@ cyclingmedia_agency

Riders can choose either the super-light Cube Litening Air C:68X or the Litening C:68X Aero for lower drag. The Aerium C:68 TT is there for time trials.

Lidl-Trek

The Trek Madone and Emonda road bikes are the usual weapons of choice for Lidl-Trek and leaked images suggest we could see a new Trek Emonda released this year. The Trek Speed Concept is used for time trials.

SRAM supplies the groupsets, Trek's Bontrager brand provides pretty much everything else and the tyres are from Pirelli.

Both the men's and women's WorldTour teams are equipped with the same bikes and equipment.

Movistar

Movistar continues to ride Canyon bikes. They have access to the lightweight Ultimate and the aero-optimised Aeroad, and there are only minor changes of equipment from previous seasons.

Equipment is an entirely SRAM-owned affair, with the team using Red AXS groupsets, Zipp wheels and Time pedals, switching from Look.

Finishing off their bikes are Continental tyres, Fizik saddles and Garmin bike computers.

Movistar have both a men's and women's WorldTour team, and like Lidl-Trek, they can be seen using the same bikes and equipment.

Soudal Quick-Step

Soudal-Quickstep will race the 2024 season with trusty Specialized bikes again. Like Bora-Hansgrohe, they will be riding the Tarmac SL8.

Nothing else has changed here, and the team is sticking to Roval wheels, Specialized saddles, tyres and finishing kit.

> All new Roubaix SL8 is the "smoothest" and fastest endurance road bike ever, claims Specialized

Groupsets are still from Shimano, and the riders will be using Garmin bike computers.

Team dsm-firmenich PostNL

Scott returns to provide the DSM men's and women's teams with bikes, and the Foil RC is the most popular choice. With two new title sponsors, there have been some changes to the bike's livery, but that's where the changes end.

The team are still opting for Shimano groupsets and wheels, and wrapped on them are Vittoria tyres. Scott’s subsidiary Syncros is also providing all of the finishing kit, including the saddles, and the riders are using Wahoo bike computers.

Team Jayco AlUla

Team Jayco AlUIa kit and bikes have undergone a colour transformation but the bikes stay the same with riders on the Giant Propel Advanced SL (above), TCR Advanced SL and Trinity TT bikes.

Wheels and saddles are from Giant's Cadex brand, and Shimano is the main equipment partner supplying Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets.

@ sprintcycling

The women's WorldTour team, Liv AlUla Jayco, are riding Liv Langma Advanced SL Disc road bikes again, equipped with Shimano groupsets plus Cadex wheels and saddles.

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

> Which Tour de France superbike is the best? Pinarello vs Specialized vs Colnago vs Cervelo

Despite the transition from Jumbo to Lease a Bike as the sponsor, Cervélo remains the bike supplier for both the men's and women's teams, maintaining the iconic black and yellow colour scheme in their kit and bikes. Although, notably the S5 has received a distinctive new paint job.

SRAM remains the groupset sponsor, and the team ride Reserve hoops and Vittoria tyres. The bikes are also equipped with Fizik saddles.

UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates will be riding the Colnago V4RS in a new livery in 2024. It's still black with white and red accents, it's just that everything has been given a bit of a rejig.

After making the switch from a Campagnolo to Shimano groupset last season, UAE Team Emirates is sticking with Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets in 2024.

They are also still using ENVE wheels with Continental tyres and a Prologo saddle. The handlebars and stem are from Enve too with more riders from the team likely to be using the one-piece aero handlebar that Tadej Pogačar used last season.

Women's WorldTour teams

Canyon//SRAM Racing

Zac Williams/SWpix

Canyon has supported CANYON//SRAM Racing since 2016. For 2024, they remain on the Canyon Aeroad CFR and Speedmax CF SLX TT bike.

Spec-wise, the team run SRAM's Red AXS groupset and Zipp wheels, and the tyres are Schwalbe.

Human Powered Health

Human Powered Health has revamped their squad this season, introducing nine new riders to their 16-rider roster. This year they are making a transition from Felt bikes to the Factor Ostro Vam, equipped with a SRAM groupset, Black Inc wheels and integrated barstem, and Goodyear tyres.

Team SD Worx

Team SD Worx has been working with Specialized since 2014, and this partnership has been extended through to 2028.

The team ride the updated Specialized Tarmac SL8 with a SRAM Red AXS groupset. They are sticking to Roval wheels and Specialized tyres.

