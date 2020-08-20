Here are the 2021 bikes that we're still waiting for from Bianchi, Cannondale, Canyon, Colnago,Ridley, Scott and more

2020 has been a very strange year for the cycling industry with the global pandemic causing supply issues along with the revised pro racing calendar changing the release dates of a number of new bikes.

While we have seen a number of new bikes like Giant’s TCR, Trek’s Emonda, Specialized’s Tarmac SL7 and Merida’s Reacto, there have been some gaps in the lines of some big brands and for those that sponsor pro teams, it's very important to at least keep up with the pack.

Argon 18

The Astana Pro team riders have been racing on the Argon 18 Gallium Pro for a few years now and the last update that we saw to this bike was in 2016 with Argon 18's clever 3D headset which they describe as "an integrated solution that extends the headtube for more flexible positioning options." Five years is a very long time in the world of bikes, so this one is surely set for some updates.

Should Argon 18 continue with the Gallium line, we’d expect it to get some aero touches and possibly borrow some tube shapes from the E-118 Pro time trial frame.

Bianchi

Mat took a look at the bike that we’re expecting to be next on Bianchi’s update list, the Oltre XR4. It’s the oldest bike in the pro peloton and still sports exposed cables and rim brakes, not that this has been slowing the likes of Wout Van Aert and Primoz Roglic down at all.

The last bike that Bianchi release for roadies was the Zolder Pro 2020, designed specifically for Van Aert to race cyclocross on. Haven’t heard of him? The three-times world cyclocross champion is quite a big deal in Belgium.

Will Van Aert and his teammates be getting a new Oltre? With the Tour de France only weeks away, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the UCI approved frames list.

Cannondale

With the SuperSix and SystemSix having been recently released, we don’t expect to see anything on the road race side from Cannondale. Cannondale has also just released the Topstone Lefty alongside an electric version, so that’s their gravel offering taken care of.

It’s the Synapse that we’ll be keeping a close eye on. Could Cannondale’s endurance road bike be getting the integrated front end treatment that we’ve seen so much of this year? It is already massively popular with recreational riders thanks to the comfort that it balances with excellent handling. There’s nothing on the UCI list yet, though.

Canyon

It’s the one that we saw, briefly, and then never saw again. A new Aeroad is long overdue and it appeared that Canyon was set to launch an updated model after we saw Mathieu Van Der Poel racing something with fully integrated cables at the Tour of Britain last year. But as the World Championship road race rolled around a week or so later, he was back on the old bike.

Having just launched the CFR edition of the Ultimate, the Aeroad must be next in line. Come on, Canyon. There’s no time like the present.

Colnago

It’ll be a very sad year should we not get a new Colnago to drool over. The C64 was Colnago’s last lugged design and we really want to see a new one. Should a C65 come along in 2021, we’re pretty sure that Colnago will stick to offering both rim-brake and disc-brake options. There might be a riot otherwise.

DeRosa

DeRosa had a flurry of activity for 2019, releasing new versions of the Idol, Merak and SK Pinifarina. The bike that we’ll be looking out for is the King. De Rosa added a disc-brake version in 2016 but the Caja-Rural team looks to still be using the King XS, released in 2104.

Factor

UK brand Factor released the Slick Disc TT bike in January and they’ve just added the Ostro name to the UCI list. Details are sparse on this new road racer, but with the bikes being ridden by Israel Start-Up Nation World Tour team, we’re expecting to hear a lot more about this bike with the Tour just days away.

Genesis

The last road update that we had from Genesis came mid-way through last year with the little brother of the Croix-de-Fer, the CDA, getting geometry updates to bring its handling into line with the Croix-de-Fer.

Could this leave the door open to a refresh of the massively popular Croix-de-Fer? As one of our favourite bikes of all time, we certainly hope so.

Kinesis

We've not heard much from Kenisis since they launched the R1 All-Around road bike at the start of the year. The R1 is a 1X-specific road bike with a sporty geometry and four-season use intentions.

Will we see an update to the Tripster, or maybe Aithein disc? We've asked and are expecting the classic 'maybe' answer.

Ridley

Ridley’s last updated to its aero race bike, the Noah Fast, came in 2018 so we could well be about to see a new version, especially as Caleb Ewan should take a win to two at the Tour de France and Ridley will want to showcase its speedy steed on the biggest stage.

As their climbing bike, the Helium has been updated in 2019, we’re not expecting to see a new version for 2021.

Scott

While the Addict got a big overhaul for 2019, the Foil been untouched by the design pencil since 2017 when the Disc model was introduced. Raced under the Mitchelton-Scott World Tour team, it’s one of the big updates that we’re looking out for.

We'd expect to see the Foil get fully integrated cable routing and it might lose a few grams from the deep tube shapes. But it is already a very versatile race bike, having won sprint finishes in the Tour de France and taken the cobbled Paris-Roubaix classic.

Vitus

One bike that we know for sure is coming is a new Vitus. A blank bike was being ridden by the Vitus Pro cycling team and it looks like a new Vitesse Disc model. We don’t have many details, Vitus was being rather tight-lipped on that front, but we can see that the cables run externally from the bar to the headtube, the seatstays are dropped and the seat post clamp is integrated into the frame.

Are there any bikes that you're looking forward to seeing? Let us know in the comments below.