Liv unveils ‘lighter, faster and more responsive’ second generation Langma Disc road bike range

Liv has launched the second generation of its all-rounder Langma performance race bike range, saying that the new version is more efficient and responsive than previously, and better at sprinting, cornering and climbing.

Here are the key features that Liv is claiming:

Thanks to 50% more lateral stiffness and all-new Contact SLR handlebars with a female-optimised drop and reach, the Langma boasts more precise handling and responsiveness.

There’s more truncated ellipse tubing for claimed aero gains and improved power transfer through the drivetrain.

It’s also even lighter than before, with 60g knocked off the frameset which now weighs a claimed 1,325g.

“The Langma is not our dedicated aero race bike, that’s the EnviLiv, but since the first generation Langma we’ve aimed at providing aero benefits to our tube shapes and components, to improve the riders’ energy conservation in headwinds, descents and sprints,” Liv says.

The first Langma landed back in 2017, and the Langma Disc range consists of three platforms: the top end Langma Advanced SL Disc, Langma Advanced Pro Disc and Langma Advanced Disc. Five builds are available in the UK.

Liv says that women’s data and feedback informs its design, development and prototype process and that this translates into a better fit, improved handling and less fatigue for the rider.

The range is produced in sizes XXS to L to accommodate riders with heights from 145mm to 183mm.

Frame: lighter, stiffer and more aero

The Advanced SL-Grade Composite frameset has been rebuilt with longer, more continuous pieces of carbon fibre for a stiffer bike that’s 60g lighter than the first-generation, coming in at a claimed weight of 1325g.

“By using longer, more continuous pieces of carbon fibre across tubes and junctions, the Langma Advanced SL Disc can retain the high stiffness characteristic, while still dropping weight in the construction process," says Liv.

“Compared to the first generation Langma Advanced SL there’s less carbon used, while the pieces that are used represent higher grade material than before.

“By applying the same method to the chainstays, from the dropouts to the bottom bracket, we’ve achieved a stronger connection that is lighter and more efficient, transferring every watt to the wheel for faster acceleration, and overall speed."

Updated truncated ellipse tube shapes, particularly in the down tube and bottom bracket areas, are claimed to reduce wind drag at a wider range of yaw angles.

“The shaping was able to grow wider, providing substantial increase for this area of the frame, allowing the rider to more efficiently transfer power through the drive train,” says Liv.

This was developed using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and wind-tunnel testing – pretty standard processes – to reduce wind drag at a wider range of yaw angles compared to traditional ‘teardrop’ shaped tubes, says Liv.

“This allows riders to gain precious seconds in flats, descents, and headwinds.”

The updated Langma Advanced Pro frame is 25g lighter than the first-generation frame and is also said to have 6.6% more torsional stiffness.

Fork: lighter with increased tyre clearances

The re-engineered Symmetric Aero Composite Fork on the Advanced SL and the Advanced Pro both shave off weight. The new Advanced Pro fork is a claimed 30g lighter than the first generation model, while the Advanced SL fork is 8g lighter over the first generation, now weighing 322g.

The Advanced SL fork is also said to deliver 50% more lateral stiffness.

The symmetric design is said to drop weight while improving stiffness and aerodynamics. It also now features increased clearance for tyres up to 32mm.

“This update directly translates into improved braking, cornering, control, precise steering and responsiveness to ride input,” says Liv.

Seatpost: lighter and fully adjustable

The all-new carbon Variant SLR seatpost, with titanium bolts, also uses longer, more continuous carbon fibre, bringing the weight down to 141g.

“We opted for the Variant SLR seatpost over the ISP or integrated seatpost which was on the first generation Langma Advanced SL because of consumer feedback requesting a fully adjustable seatpost solution," says Liv.

Leading stiffness-to-weight, Liv says

Liv’s own testing found the new Langma Advanced SL Disc provides up to 21% greater transmission stiffness than the first generation rim-brake version of the Langma Advanced SL, and against two key rivals, 13% over the Specialized Tarmac SL 7 Disc and 35% over the Trek Emonda SLR 9 Disc.

“To best test for real-world conditions, we conducted both steering and pedalling stiffness with its corresponding fork in place to determine the final frameset transmission stiffness,” Liv explains.

If the claimed weight is accurate, this puts the new 1,325g Liv Langma Advanced SL Disc 104g lighter than the Specialized Tarmac SL7 Disc (1429g), but 32g heavier than the Trek Emonda SLR 9 Disc (1293g).

Combining these stats, Liv says the Langma Advanced SL has the best stiffness-to-weight ratio, with the Specialized Tarmac SL7 Disc 19% lower and the Trek Emonda SLR 9 Disc 24% lower.

Wheels: all-new Cadex 36 with side-drag control

The Langma Advanced SL rolls on Cadex’s recently released new 36mm deep Disc WheelSystem with promises of smooth-riding control even in gusty winds. This 1,302g wheelset features a reinforced carbon layout and high tensile carbon aero spokes.

Cadex claims the transmission stiffness-to-weight ratio is over 40% higher than that of Zipp’s 303 Firecrest Tubeless, Bontrager’s Aeolus RSL 37 and Roval’s Alpinist CLX wheels, while lateral stiffness is over 30% higher.

“Less torsional and lateral flex mean increased rider input and less energy wasted as well as added stability and control under cornering load,” says Cadex.

Check out the full story on this new wheelset over here.

All models are set up tubeless for “greater efficiency, comfort and control”. While there is clearance for up to 32mm tyres, all models roll on 25s.

How is this bike designed for women?

Liv says it applies women’s body dimensional data to provide the “ideal geometry for a specific height range and the intended ride experience”.

More specifically, Liv’s all-new Contact SLR handlebar features an aerodynamic design, ergonomic grip and optimised drop and reach that has been engineered based on women’s measurements.

Available in four widths, but the 350mm, 380mm and 400mm sizes have a reduced 120mm drop and 68mm reach, whereas the 420mm width keeps the 125mm drop and 72mm reach.

Stiffness has been improved by 29% over the Giant Contact SLR specced on the first generation and Liv says “this translates into improved responsiveness to rider input for ultimate steering control.”

The Langma Advanced SL and Advanced Pro have the carbon version of this new bar fitted, while the Advanced comes with an aluminium spec.

Crank arm lengths also differ across frame sizes based on women’s proportional data. 165mms are specced on the XXS and XS models, 170mm on the S and M, while the L is the only size with the standard 172.5mm fitted.

Liv Alacra SL and Approach saddles feature Liv’s High-Elastic Particle Technology that’s said to mould to the rider’s shape to alleviate pressure points, numbness and hot spots.

An ergonomic cut-out design is also said to relieve soft tissue pressure and numbness in areas where it's needed most.

The Alacra SL models also have a wider, shorter nose that’s designed to deliver support throughout long endurance rides.

Models available in the UK

The Langma Advanced SL Disc-Red I currently have on test won’t be available in the UK, but a different build of the Advanced SL frame will be later on this year… so watch this space 👀

There are five models currently available in the UK from £5,599 down to £2,349. The specs and prices are as follows:

Langma Advanced Pro Disc 0 AXS, £5,599

SRAM Force eTap AXS 12 Speed, Giant Halo Power Pro power meter

Giant SLR 1 36 Wheelsystem, Cadex Race Tubeless 25mm tyres (26.5mm effective)

Gloss Carbon Smoke, Sincity Red

Langma Advanced Pro Disc 1, £3,999

Shimano Ultegra 11 Speed, Giant PowerPro power meter

Giant SLR 2 36 Wheelsystem, Giant Course 1 Tubeless 25mm (28mm effective)

Gloss Fanatic Teal, Chameleon Blue

Langma Advanced Disc 1+, £3,149

Shimano Ultegra 11 Speed

Giant SLR 2 36 Wheelsystem, Giant Course 1 Tubeless 25mm (28mm effective)

Gloss Cold Iron, Brushed Chrome

Langma Advanced Disc 1, £2,599

Shimano Ultegra 11 Speed,

Giant P-R2 wheelset, Giant Course 1 Tubeless 25mm (28mm effective)

Gloss Milky Way

Langma Advanced Disc 2, £2,349

Shimano 105 11 Speed,

Giant P-R2 wheelset, Giant Course 1 Tubeless 25mm (28mm effective)

Gloss Chameleon Purple

