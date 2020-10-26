Bianchi unveils Specialissima CV Disc road bike

Bianchi has launched an updated version of its lightweight Specialissima CV road bike, adding disc brakes for the first time.

“Totally re-engineered by Bianchi with the all-rounder in mind, the new carbon disc frame weights just 750g (painted, size 55), but it’s also superbly stiff, providing excellent transfer of that power to the road,” says Bianchi.

The new bike will be ridden by both men’s and women’s GreenEDGE WorldTour teams – currently known as Mitchelton-Scott, although that name will obviously change for 2021.

Bianchi says that the Specialissima CV Disc features aero improvements that have been carried over from its Oltre aero road bikes, including internal cable routing, an integrated seat clamp, and tubing that’s shaped to reduce drag – although it doesn’t go into details on the tube profiles.

The full-carbon fork has a claimed weight of 370g, and both the frame and the fork accept tyres up to 28mm wide.

The CV in the name stands for Countervail which is technology from Materials Sciences Corp that Bianchi has been using in high-end models for several years. Countervail is a structural carbon system with a viscoelastic resin that’s embedded within the frame’s carbon layup. The idea is that it cancels out road vibration to reduce muscle fatigue and save energy while improving handling and control.

The Specialissima CV Disc is available in seven sizes from 47cm to 61cm. The reach is the same as on the existing rim brake versions of the Specialissima but the stack height is a little lower thanks to 5mm shorter head tubes across all sizes.

The built-up bikes use FSA’s ACR (Aerodynamic Cable Routing) system, with all cables and hoses routed internally.

In terms of finishes, celeste is an option – of course – as is all-black, with a weight saving of 80g. Jumbo-Visma riders have been racing on all-black Bianchi Oltre XR4s recently as a means of saving weight.

There’s also a new greenish blue option that Bianchi describes as “greenish blue”. We like that. No messing about.

Options and prices

The Bianchi Specialissima CV Disc is available in several different builds:

Campagnolo Super Record EPS £12,000

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 £10,500

SRAM Red eTap Axs £10,500

Shimano Ultegra Di2 £7,000

Shimano Ultegra mechanical £5,250

A Specialissima CV Disc frameset is £4,500. Bikes should arrive in the UK just before Christmas.

Special finishes

The Specialissima can also be customised using the new Bianchi Colour Configurator. This allows you to select different combinations and create a unique finish.

Bianchi has also created a Signature Collection where you can choose from five different colourways for the frame and graphics (the one pictured is called Carina). All of these frames are hand-painted in Italy with iridescent and holographic elements. We don’t have prices yet.

Get more info over at www.bianchi.com.