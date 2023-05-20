A gem of a bike, but is this diamond-adorned Colnago worth £100,000? Plus the rest of the week’s tech news from Canyon, Trek, Santini, Campagnolo, and loads more

We have a packed edition of Tech of the Week for you, including clothing from Santini and Le Col, new lightweight saddles from Fizik, and a Kickstarter project for LED-enhanced pedals, but we’re kicking off with Colnago’s blingest – and most expensive – bike ever…

Is a diamond-adorned Colnago worth £100,000?

A Colnago Gioiello road bike decorated in gold leaf and featuring a diamond at the top of the fork steerer has sold for nearly £108,000 at auction, making it the most expensive Colnago ever sold. We’ve all spent too much money on bikes in the past, but 100 grand? That's going to stand out on the credit card statement.

We first told you about the Colnago Gioiello (‘jewel’ in English) bikes a couple of weeks ago. Just 50 numbered bikes were made, based on the existing C68 frame, to mark the start of the 2023 Giro d’Italia.

> Check out the limited edition Colnago Gioiello – decorated in real gold leaf

The Gioiellos are all decorated in real gold leaf and a paint pattern based on Colnago’s ace of clubs logo.

“For the realisation of this bike, based on the C68 frame, a goldsmith’s technique of applying gold leaf was used,” says Colnago. “Partners were involved in the creation of dedicated components, working alongside Colnago’s designers on special decorations, such as the Colnago pattern or the bottle cage inspired by the shapes of the Trofeo Senza Fine, the iconic symbol of the Giro d’Italia.”

Colnago has gone big on detail here. Aside from the ultra-posh frameset, the Gioiello comes with handlebar end caps and through-axle caps with a gold leaf finish, gold CeramicSpeed OSPW 3D-printed titanium rear derailleur pulleys, gold spokes in the Enve SES 3.4 wheels… You get the idea: a lot of gold.

Built up with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset – not Campagnolo as you'd have expected – the Colnago Gioiello is priced at €22,000, which is around £19,300.

You might have thought that’s plenty to spend on a bike but Colnago held back the Gioiello Numero 1 – numbered 1/50 – and tarted it up even further.

“For the Colnago Gioiello Numero 1, in addition to these already special measures, we collaborated with a jewellery workshop, creating a real jewel to be embedded in the bike,” says Colnago.

The brand worked with goldsmith Simonetta Moretto to create a section of the headset cap made from 18ct gold that serves as a seat for a diamond. The diamond in question is round, brilliant cut, and 2.03 carat.

The gold part was then laser engraved with the Colnago logo before being added to the rest of the anodised aluminium cap.

Colnago Gioiello Numero 1 was auctioned at the Geneva Luxury Week, an event organised by Sotheby’s, where it sold for 120,650 Swiss francs – about £107,500.

Well, that all seems very reasonable, doesn't it? We have just one question: how do you preload the headset with that pesky diamond in the way?

Find out more here

Canyon introduces bike tracking on all-new mobile app

Canyon has unveiled a new app that’s at the heart of an anti-theft GPS bike-tracking system introduced with its updated Spectral:ON e-mountain bike this week. It offers features for other Canyon users too

> Canyon's Spectral:ON gets fresh tweaks for 2023

The most exciting feature is the bike tracking. You can pair the app with selected Canyon models, starting with the new Spectral:ON, to track the bike’s location if it gets stolen. The capability will be extended to other e-bikes next.

Beyond that, the app provides things like setup videos for your Canyon bike(s) and maintenance guides. The ability to buy bike insurance will be added later this month and Canyon promises more new features later.

The Canyon app is free and available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Find out more here

Trek introduces new Project One Icon paint option

Trek has added a new paint option to its Project One bike customisation scheme.

It’s called Disrupt and it “blends lines into light trail-like details that give a nod to the chaotic blur of the peloton racing by”, according to Trek

It’s available only on Trek’s Madone road bike. Icon paint jobs aren't cheap, adding £1,650 to the price.

Find out more here

Santini’s Tour De France kits now in stock

You can now get your hands on Santini’s limited edition 2023 Tour de France stage kits, as well as the brand’s Maillot Jaune collection.

This includes an Allez Jersey (£140) which is said to “replicate exactly the cut and trims of the Tour de France leader's jersey”. It’s made from recycled PET and waste yarns.

The Esprit Climber Jersey (£100) is designed to be lightweight and breathable and comes in a slim performance fit.

The range is extensive, covering everything from shorts to a rain jacket.

Find out more here

Wireless Campagnolo Super Record WRL pops up on the internet… kind of

If there were any doubt that Campagnolo is about to launch a wireless version of its top-level Super Record groupset – and there isn’t – a Google search quickly dispels it.

> Exclusive! Campagnolo is definitely going wireless and ditching thumb levers… and these pictures prove it

Check out this listing for the CCT EVO Factory SR road bike on Corratec’s website, for example, that describes the derailleurs and shifters as ‘Campagnolo Super Record Wireless’.

The chainset is given as Super Record ProT. That could be short for ProTech, the bottom bracket tech that Campag already uses for its Ekar gravel groupset.

The cassette is described as 12-speed and 10-29t. Interesting. Super Record groupsets currently start with an 11t sprocket although Ekar uses 9t, so it looks like Campag is splitting the difference here.

The pics on Corratec’s site show a bike built up with existing SRAM Red so we’ll need to wait a little longer to see exactly what the derailleurs look like, although patent applications we’ve shared in the past give us a good indication.

> New Campagnolo patent applications reveal wireless derailleurs

We’d say that a Campagnolo Super Record WRL launch isn't so much around the corner as walking up the garden path and about to knock on the door.

Fizik unveils new Antares saddle range

Fizik has updated its Antares saddle range, including four new models that are each available in two widths.

“Utilising a versatile, low-profile design, wider nose and central cut-out, the range eliminates pressure hotspots, enabling easier movement around the saddle for improved comfort,” says Fizik.

“The wider nose allows the rider to adopt multiple positions and the low profile design enables more connection through the saddle, optimising power transfer and pedalling efficiency. The updated model also offers a central cut out eliminating pressure hotspots and facilitating blood flow, even when tucked into an aero riding position.”

> Check out the best bike saddles 2023

The Vento Antares 00 model (above) is the lightest option in the range, Fizik claiming just 118g for the 140mm-wide version and 124g for the 150mm model. This one comes with a full-carbon shell and rails, and injected EVA padding.

The more affordable saddles in the range use double-density foam padding.

The Antares R1 (£179.99, above) comes with a carbon-reinforced nylon shell and carbon rails while the Antares R3 (£144.99) and the Antares R5 (£104.99) use Fizik’s Kium (titanium alloy) hollow rails and S-Alloy rails, respectively.

Find out more here

Extar bike light pedals include flashing turn indicators

Extar pedals, which feature LEDs designed to help you get noticed at night plus bright yellow turn indicators, have smashed their Kickstarter crowdfunding target in next to no time.

Pedals featuring LEDs aren’t entirely new. We reviewed Redshift’s Arclight bike pedals here on road.cc last year, for example, and we also used Look’s Geo City Grip Vision pedals in 2021.

Like Redshift’s Arclight pedals, the Extars are flat and automatically show white light at the front and red at the back, regardless of which way up they are at the time.

The pedals can also operate as yellow turn indicators that you control via a button on your handlebar. What do you think about that idea? We certainly wouldn't be relying on it before swinging out into traffic although as an addition to normal indicating... maybe.

The Extar pedals are IP65 rated, meaning dust can’t get in and they can stand up to water spray, and promise a battery life of up to 30 hours in flashing mode. You can have them shine steadily if you prefer. They recharge in four hours via USB-C.

You need to pledge at least $79 (around £64) to be in line for a pair of Extar Smart LED Bike Light Pedals with delivery expected in August 2023. That’s considerably less than Redshift’s Arclight pedals although, as we always point out, pledging money on a crowdfunding site is not the same as buying through a retailer.

Find out more here

New Le Col x Sir Bradley Wiggins collection drops

British bike clothing brand Le Col has teamed up with Sir Bradley Wiggins – Wiggo to his friends – for a fifth year with a new summer collection.

“With previous collections paying homage to the heroes of the sport, along with Wiggins’ own impressive palmares, this time the Olympic and Tour de France legend offers up a snapshot of where it all began,” says Le Col. “The minimal design is inspired by the curves of the velodromes which bookended his illustrious career.”

There are two jerseys in the collection – each available in black and navy.

The Pro Aero Jersey (£160) comes in an aero race fit and is said to use “strategically placed fabrics over the sleeves and front… to trip the air and reduce drag.”

The Sport Jersey (£105) is designed as more of an allrounder in a less compressive fit.

The collection also includes a cap (£22) and socks (£17).

Find out more here

Vaude introduces Aqua Box Light handlebar bag for bike-packing and commuting

Vaude has released an Aqua Box Light handlebar bag that’s designed for everything from commuting to bike-packing. It has welded waterproof seams.

“The power straps ensure super-fast and easy attachment to your bars, and the added shoulder strap allows for easy carry when you’re not on the bike,” says Vaude. “In addition, the roll closure is fast and simple to use and completely watertight – so your gear is sure to stay dry whatever the weather.”

The Aqua Box Light measures 15cm x 26cm x 14cm, has a four-litre capacity, and weighs 170g. It features a reflective logo for better visibility.

Like other bags in the Aqua collection, it is made with Econyl, described as “an infinitely recyclable nylon”.

The Vaude Aqua Box Light is priced at £55.

Find out more here

Lauf Cycles cuts prices after opening US assembly plant

Iceland’s gravel-focused Lauf Cycles has opened an assembly plant in Virginia, USA, and says that streamlining its operations has allowed it to reduce prices.

“Our HQ remains in Reykjavik, but all bikes go out of Harrisonburg, Virginia, from now on,” says Lauf. “This is the most efficient setup for us as the US is our biggest market.”

> Check out off.road.cc's Lauf Seigla Weekend Warrior Wireless review

The Lauf Seigla Weekend Warrior Wireless gravel bike that was originally $3,990 (around £3,210), for example, is now $3,490 (around £2,810) – a saving of $500 (around £400), or 12.5%.

Lauf sells direct to consumers. Shipping to the UK is $99 (around £80).

Find out more here

