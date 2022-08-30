Redshift Arclight Bike Pedals

The Redshift Arclight Pedals are a cool idea and chuck out a surprising amount of light front and rear. They are simple to use, too, being primarily fit and forget, and the overall build quality is excellent. They aren't cheap, though, and won't replace your standard bike lights.

If you ride on flat pedals and in the dark, then the Arclights are aimed at you. They're aluminium alloy pedals running on a steel axle with sealed bearings, but what you are also getting are four COB LED units that slide into the pedal body, giving red or white illumination depending on the direction they are facing, and a huge battery life.

Looking at the pedals themselves first, the bodies are hardwearing, as is the paint that they are coated in – as long as you avoid too many kerb strikes. Measuring 95mm in both directions, they create a large enough platform to spread your weight over to avoid any hot-spots.

For grip you get some raised tabs around the outside, which do a decent enough job if you are wearing shoes with softish soles, allowing the tabs to bite in. They work fine in the dry, but the pedals can become slippery in the wet. If you are wearing a dedicated pair of flat cycling shoes with a firm sole, then grip isn't as good as with pedals that come fitted with taller pins.

Straight out of the box there was a little bit of resistance around the bearings and axles, but after a few miles that soon eased and didn't return, even after riding in the rain.

The axles use a standard 9/16in pedal thread so will fit the majority of cranksets on the market. Tightening can be done either with a 15mm spanner or a 6mm hex key.

The light modules slide into the pedal body, one front and rear, and are held in place by a powerful magnet. Once seated they remain firmly in place.

Each module has a strip of LEDs on the face which curves around the edge of the unit, giving some visibility from the side too.

For their size the lights are bright, shining a noticeable glow onto the floor when it's dark as you pedal along.

Because of their position they won't replace lights elsewhere on your bike – the UK law states that lights need to be placed between 35cm and 150cm from the ground, so they'd only be legal around the highest point of the pedal stroke – but they are definitely a welcome addition to get you noticed.

A neat touch is that the electronics in the module and pedal knows which way it is facing, so if it is pointing to the rear the LEDs are red, to the front, white. If you spin the pedal over as you are riding, the LEDs are quick at responding and changing to the opposite colour.

There are three different modes to choose from: Eco-flash, Flash and Steady, which give 36 hours, 11 hours and 3 hours of battery life respectively.

A full charge takes about 2 hours, and in the box you'll find a Redshift branded USB charger with four ports so you can charge all the LED units at the same time.

A switch on the LED unit turns the lights on or off: press quickly for on and to scroll through the modes, press and hold to turn it off.

The units are motion sensitive so you can leave them switched on all day and they'll light up when you start pedalling. When you stop moving, they'll stay on for around 25 to 30 seconds before going into standby mode, something to bear in mind if you are stopped at traffic lights. It shouldn't be an issue, though, as even the slightest movement keeps them activated (and they won't be the only lights on your bike in the dark...).

After 150 seconds they'll go into sleep mode, so will require a bit more of a nudge to get them to come back on. After 24 hours of sleep mode the pedals will shut off completely and need to be restarted manually.

Value

All in all, the overall performance and quality is very good. That comes at a price, though, with the Arclights costing £129.99.

There isn't much direct competition, though. Look's Geo City Grip Vision pedals, which Emma tested last year, are £115, although you can pick them up for around £85 online. They use fewer LEDs and are orange instead of the white/red of the Redshifts.

You can also buy the Arclights with a Multi-mount, which allows you to mount one of the LED modules to a seatpost or handlebar. The sensors in that one mean that the LEDs show white when the light is horizontal and red when vertical.

The mount adds £14.99, or £34.99 for a mount and an extra LED module.

Conclusion

For those who don't ride clipless I'd say the only reason not to buy these is the price. If you are a year-round commuter, though, the cost is worth it. The brightness is impressive, and definitely a boost to being seen when it's dark.

Verdict

Not the cheapest way to get some extra lights on your bike, but effective

