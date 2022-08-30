Support road.cc

review
Pedals
Redshift Arclight Bike Pedals2022 Redshift Arclight Bike Pedals 1.jpg

Redshift Arclight Bike Pedals

8
by Stu Kerton
Tue, Aug 30, 2022 09:45
6
£129.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Not the cheapest way to get some extra lights on your bike, but effective
Great build quality
Surprisingly bright
Automatic switch on/off means little faff
Pricey
Can be slippery in the wet
Weight: 
706g
Contact: 
redshiftsports.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Redshift Arclight Pedals are a cool idea and chuck out a surprising amount of light front and rear. They are simple to use, too, being primarily fit and forget, and the overall build quality is excellent. They aren't cheap, though, and won't replace your standard bike lights.

If you ride on flat pedals and in the dark, then the Arclights are aimed at you. They're aluminium alloy pedals running on a steel axle with sealed bearings, but what you are also getting are four COB LED units that slide into the pedal body, giving red or white illumination depending on the direction they are facing, and a huge battery life.

Looking at the pedals themselves first, the bodies are hardwearing, as is the paint that they are coated in – as long as you avoid too many kerb strikes. Measuring 95mm in both directions, they create a large enough platform to spread your weight over to avoid any hot-spots.

2022 Redshift Arclight Bike Pedals 6.jpg

For grip you get some raised tabs around the outside, which do a decent enough job if you are wearing shoes with softish soles, allowing the tabs to bite in. They work fine in the dry, but the pedals can become slippery in the wet. If you are wearing a dedicated pair of flat cycling shoes with a firm sole, then grip isn't as good as with pedals that come fitted with taller pins.

> 10 of the best flat shoes for commuting, leisure and urban cycling

Straight out of the box there was a little bit of resistance around the bearings and axles, but after a few miles that soon eased and didn't return, even after riding in the rain.

The axles use a standard 9/16in pedal thread so will fit the majority of cranksets on the market. Tightening can be done either with a 15mm spanner or a 6mm hex key.

2022 Redshift Arclight Bike Pedals 5.jpg

The light modules slide into the pedal body, one front and rear, and are held in place by a powerful magnet. Once seated they remain firmly in place.

2022 Redshift Arclight Bike Pedals 7.jpg

Each module has a strip of LEDs on the face which curves around the edge of the unit, giving some visibility from the side too.

For their size the lights are bright, shining a noticeable glow onto the floor when it's dark as you pedal along.

Because of their position they won't replace lights elsewhere on your bike – the UK law states that lights need to be placed between 35cm and 150cm from the ground, so they'd only be legal around the highest point of the pedal stroke – but they are definitely a welcome addition to get you noticed.

A neat touch is that the electronics in the module and pedal knows which way it is facing, so if it is pointing to the rear the LEDs are red, to the front, white. If you spin the pedal over as you are riding, the LEDs are quick at responding and changing to the opposite colour.

2022 Redshift Arclight Bike Pedals 4.jpg

There are three different modes to choose from: Eco-flash, Flash and Steady, which give 36 hours, 11 hours and 3 hours of battery life respectively.

A full charge takes about 2 hours, and in the box you'll find a Redshift branded USB charger with four ports so you can charge all the LED units at the same time.

2022 Redshift Arclight Bike Pedals 9.jpg

A switch on the LED unit turns the lights on or off: press quickly for on and to scroll through the modes, press and hold to turn it off.

The units are motion sensitive so you can leave them switched on all day and they'll light up when you start pedalling. When you stop moving, they'll stay on for around 25 to 30 seconds before going into standby mode, something to bear in mind if you are stopped at traffic lights. It shouldn't be an issue, though, as even the slightest movement keeps them activated (and they won't be the only lights on your bike in the dark...).

After 150 seconds they'll go into sleep mode, so will require a bit more of a nudge to get them to come back on. After 24 hours of sleep mode the pedals will shut off completely and need to be restarted manually.

Value

All in all, the overall performance and quality is very good. That comes at a price, though, with the Arclights costing £129.99.

There isn't much direct competition, though. Look's Geo City Grip Vision pedals, which Emma tested last year, are £115, although you can pick them up for around £85 online. They use fewer LEDs and are orange instead of the white/red of the Redshifts.

> Read more road.cc reviews of pedals here

You can also buy the Arclights with a Multi-mount, which allows you to mount one of the LED modules to a seatpost or handlebar. The sensors in that one mean that the LEDs show white when the light is horizontal and red when vertical.

The mount adds £14.99, or £34.99 for a mount and an extra LED module.

Conclusion

For those who don't ride clipless I'd say the only reason not to buy these is the price. If you are a year-round commuter, though, the cost is worth it. The brightness is impressive, and definitely a boost to being seen when it's dark.

Verdict

Not the cheapest way to get some extra lights on your bike, but effective

road.cc test report

Make and model: Redshift Arclight Bike Pedals

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Redshift says, "The Arclight Pedals are the ultimate safety upgrade for your bike. By combining the 360° visibility of the four Arclight modules with the natural biological motion of the pedals, you are not just more visible - you're recognizable as a cyclist."

They certainly bring effective extra illumination to your bike.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Redshift lists:

Materials

Pedal: ADC12 Aluminum, High Strength Steel Axle, Sealed Bearings

Light Module: Durable ABS Plastic

Weight

Set of 2 Pedals: 610 grams

Single Light Module: ~30 grams

Footprint 97mm x 95mm

LEDs High Power Dual-Color COB LED Strip

Run-Time

Eco Flash: 36+hrs

Flash: 11+hrs

Steady: 3+hrs

Charge-Time 2hrs for full charge (using included USB hub)

Compatibility

Fits most bikes (using a standard 9/16" pedal thread)

If you need clipless/SPD compatible signup here for updates

Installation 5 min install. Use standard pedal wrench or 6mm hex.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
6/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

A well-made set of flat pedals with clever lighting.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Surprisingly bright.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Quite pricey.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They are a bit more expensive than Look's version, but arguably more noticeable and cleverer.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Overall, the quality of these Redshift pedals is very good, and they are clever too. They aren't a cheap option, for occasional commuting, but if you ride in the dark a lot and want some extra visibility then I'd recommend them.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Redshift Arclight Bike Pedals 2022
Redshift Arclight Bike Pedals
Redshift 2022
redshift
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments

 