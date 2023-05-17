Kask officially launches Elemento helmet worn by Ineos Grenadiers this season

Kask has launched the Elemento helmet that we've seen used by Ineos Grenadiers for the past few months, claiming that it incorporates new technology and offers the "very best in aerodynamics, ventilation and safety".

Back in January, we spotted Ineos Grenadiers riders using this new helmet from Kask and we've got our hands on more details now that it has been launched.

Kask says that it has worked with Ineos Grenadiers on the Elemento which slots between the Protone Icon – designed to combine ventilation and aerodynamics – and the Utopia Y – which is more purely aero-focused.

The Kask Protone has been a firm favourite for Team Sky, now Ineos Grenadiers, but we are likely to see more riders switching to the Elemento.

Kask says the Elemento is aimed at elite athletes and those wanting "ultimate performance", and is suited to road, cross-country, cyclocross and gravel events.

The helmet is built to Kask's own in-house WG11 test which it describes as "an objective, scientific approach to measuring the helmet's performance against rotational impacts". Like Mips, WG11 is designed to protect your brain against the rotational forces involved in many crashes.

Kask also says the Elemento features what it calls Fluid Carbon 12 and Multipod technologies to absorb and better withstand energy from an impact.

Fluid Carbon 12 is a composite technopolymer that is said to be capable of absorbing more energy from an impact than traditional materials and distributing that force more evenly across the helmet.

"This capability has enabled [our] technicians to increase the size of the Elemento’s internal channels, improving ventilation whilst simultaneously reducing the size of the ventilation holes, thus also improving aerodynamics," says Kask.

Multipod is a structure designed by Kask that is 3D-printed and used in the Elemento's internal padding and is said to enable the helmet to better withstand linear and rotational impacts. This material was designed as a result of Kask's Rotational Impact WG11 Test.

Other technical features include OCTOFIT+, which is a helmet adjustment system by Kask to provide "greater comfort and stability." The Elemento also has the "Pro" chinstrap, which is the same chinstrap used by Ineos Grenadiers and is said to be ultra-lightweight.

The claimed weight of the Kask Elemento is 260g (size M) which is similar to the Utopia Y, which we weighed in at 261g, and heavier than the Protone Icon which is 223g.

It also features a reflective graphic on the back which is said to increase rider visibility, and merino wool internal padding which Kask says, "guarantees unprecedented comfort and thermoregulation."

The Elemento costs a whopping £335 – we've only ever reviewed one helmet more expensive than that – and is available in six colours, the classic black and white versions, as well as four metallic finishes: beetle green, oxford blue, red and silver.

We have a Kask Elemento in for test here at road.cc so stay tuned for our review in the next few weeks.

