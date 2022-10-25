Is this the best-looking bike helmet of 2022? Five cool things coming soon from Rudy Project, Specialized, Assos, Moda and Maap

We've got plenty of interesting bits and bobs out on test at the moment, and our reviewers have been out getting soggy trying them out.

Judging by our (four-person) poll we've got what could be the best-looking helmet we've reviewed this year, plus some new tyres with some very big claims, a new gravel bike, bib shorts designed specifically for this time of year and... a cycling anorak! As in the item of clothing, not our news writer and in-house cycling superfan Ryan Mallon...

Rudy Project Egos Helmet

£169.99

We've tested loads of the best cycling helmets over the last year, but this one in particular caused quite a stir when it arrived for review. Whether it was this satin blue colour, 23-vent design, unique bug catcher or most likely the touches of hot pink that grabbed our attention we don't know but if its performance is anything like its looks then Rudy Project is on to a winner.

The Egos is hardly cheap but will set you back less than many top-end helmets; for example, the new Specialized Prevail 3 is over £100 more. The Egos also features a Fidlock Fastex magnetic buckle closure system, rotational impact protection and interchangeable pads. Our full review will be dropping soon...

www.rudyproject.com

Specialized S-Works Turbo 2BR T2/T5 Tyres

£55.00

Specialized doesn't launch new tyres very often, but when it does they tend to be pretty darn good! We've currently got both the RapidAir race version and this standard S-Works Turbo 2BR in for review to see what we think. This is a tubeless tyre but the big S also make a standard clincher version and a cheaper version outside of the S-Works range.

The T2/T5 bit of the name refers to the compounds used. The idea is that the T2 in the centre of the tyre is as fast as possible and hard-wearing, while the T5 compound on the shoulder of the tyre is grippier.

Specialized claims the new tyres are six watts faster than the previous 2BR (in size 26mm) and have 8% more puncture protection. We've let George Hill loose to find out!

www.specialized.com

Assos Equipe RS Spring Fall Bib Shorts S9

£200.00

As it's Fall Autumn many riders will be switching from summer cycling bib shorts to a thermal pair, and that's just what these Equipe RS bib shorts are. Assos says they're designed for "cooler, dry conditions that don’t yet warrant knee or full-leg coverage.

The thermal insulation is reinforced with inclusions and omissions designed to preserve core warmth without providing too much coverage. The balance of warmth and breathability recommend these shorts for tempo efforts and base miles in cool temperatures.

This S9 racingFit sits at the top of the pile, but we're also testing the C2 version which is slightly cheaper (£180).

You'll be able to read our full review of the two-season shorts in the coming weeks. Do you ride in thermal bib shorts or do you reach straight for the longs?

www.assos.com

Moda Molto Gravel Shimano 105 Di2

£3,729.00

The Molto gravel bike has a carbon frame and fork and is designed for both road and gravel trail use. Moda says it is "agile, diverse and VERY capable of the most demanding conditions."

Our review bike comes specced with the new 12-speed Shimano R7100 105 Di2 groupset, full mudguards and weighs in at a not insignificant 9,270g.

With tyre clearance of "45-50mm" we've handed this one over to Stu, our in-house bike reviewing specialist, to see whether the Molto really is capable both on and off-road. Will it make it into our best gravel bikes buyer's guide? There's only one way to find out!

www.moda-bikes.com

Maap Alt_Road Lightweight Anorak

£235.00

New to the Alt_Road collection for 2022 is the lightweight anorak. This features a waterproof and windproof polyamide shell, taped seams and a sizeable front stash pocket. The hood is designed to fit over a helmet, and Maap says that it's ready for "every adventure".

There's reflective detailing to help get you seen and we think it looks pretty cool... although the price is less cool at £235! Can the anorak's performance justify the big price tag? Find out in our full verdict which is dropping soon...

www.maap.cc

