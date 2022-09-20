Support road.cc

TECH NEWS
Tech
Specialized revamps S-Works Turbo tyre range with tubeless and clincher options2023 Specialized Turbo tyre hero

Specialized revamps S-Works Turbo tyre range with tubeless and clincher options

There are four new S-Works Turbo tyres in total with a new compound that Specialized claims are its fastest, best handling and most durable performance tyres yet
by Jamie Williams
Tue, Sep 20, 2022 18:00
0

The latest family of S-Works Turbo tyres have been revealed with a host of watt, weight and puncture-saving claims. The four new tyres feature race day and everyday tubeless and tube-type clincher tyres to suit a range of budgets. 

2023 Specialized Turbo tyres lineup

Did you know that the first product Specialized made in 1976 was a tyre? Now you do! These four latest tyres feature a brand new rubber compound, dubbed 'Gripton 2'.

The range is made up of the S-Works RapidAir 2BR lightweight racing tyre, the S-Works Turbo 2BR with extra durability, the S-Works Turbo tube-type clincher and the cheapest of the bunch, the Turbo Pro. Specialized (of course) claims they are the best road bike tyres for performance it has made yet... 

S-Works Turbo RapidAir 2BR (£65)
2023 Specialized Turbo Tyres-06

Available in just one 26mm size and with a weight of just 230g, this is a lightweight tubeless-ready tyre that has already been proven in the biggest races in the world. Specialized says that this is its "ultimate race-day tyre", saving two watts compared to the previous generation; although doesn't specify at what speed. 

2023 Specialized Turbo tyres Gripton compound

The new RapidAir builds on the foundations of the 2019 version with a two-ply construction, 12% more puncture protection and a new dual-compound tread which is also present in the other new tyres. Specialized says this has helped improve the durability of the RapidAir with a claimed average lifespan of 4,000km front and 3,000km rear (up ~1,000km on the previous generation). 

S-Works Turbo 2BR (£55)
2023 Specialized Turbo Tyres-12

The more durable non-RapidAir version shares the same 120TPI casing and dual T2/T5 compound. The idea is that the T2 in the centre of the tyre is as fast as possible and hard-wearing, while the T5 compound on the shoulder of the tyre is grippier. 

2023 Specialized Turbo tread pattern tyre

The Turbo TBR (Tubeless Ready) comes with some big claims: six watts faster than the previous 2BR (In size 26mm) and 8% more puncture protection. Specialized says that "you’ll see the S-Works Turbo2BR performing everywhere, from the World Tour to local training rides"

2023 Specialized tyre testing

This version is available in 26mm (260g), 28mm (280g) and 30mm (300g) widths for 700c tyres with the larger two sizes also offered with tan walls. Specialized claims that riders can expect the tyre to last an average of 6,000km on the front and 5,000km on the rear. 

S-Works Turbo (£45)
2023 Specialized Turbo Tyres-04

Specialized is still keen to offer consumers the choice of non-tubeless ready tyres in the form of this S-Works Turbo. It's very similar to the 2BR version, again with the T2/T5 compounds, Blackbelt Kevlar puncture protection and 120TPI casing. It's also the lightest tyre in the new range with weights starting from 200g per tyre (24mm).

2023 Specialized Turbo Tyres-05

The clincher will be offered in sizes 24mm, 26mm, 28mm and 30mm, but there isn't any mention of tan walls.

Turbo Pro T5 (£35)
2023 Specialized Turbo Pro tyre

Tech details regarding the cheapest Turbo tyre in the range are a little scarce. What we do know is that it uses a single compound instead of two for both the centre and shoulder. 

With this being the T5 compound we can expect this tyre to prioritise grip at the expense of some speed. It will be available in the same sizes as the more expensive S-works Turbo (24mm to 30mm).

2022 Specialized tyre inflation pressure guide

Specialized has provided the above chart to help navigate the age-old question of tyre pressures. Turns out I need to go and pump mine up a bit more...

2023 Specialized Turbo tyre collection

Which of the new tyres do you think best suits your riding? We've got some in for review so stay tuned for our full verdict. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below...

Specialized
turbo tyres
tubeless
Clincher
Jamie Williams

Jamie has been riding bikes since a tender age but really caught the bug for racing and reviewing whilst studying towards a master's in Mechanical engineering at Swansea University. Having graduated, he decided he really quite liked working with bikes and is now a full-time addition to the road.cc team. When not writing about tech news or working on the Youtube channel, you can still find him racing local crits trying to cling on to his cat 2 licence...and missing every break going...

