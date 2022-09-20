Specialized revamps S-Works Turbo tyre range with tubeless and clincher options

The latest family of S-Works Turbo tyres have been revealed with a host of watt, weight and puncture-saving claims. The four new tyres feature race day and everyday tubeless and tube-type clincher tyres to suit a range of budgets.

Did you know that the first product Specialized made in 1976 was a tyre? Now you do! These four latest tyres feature a brand new rubber compound, dubbed 'Gripton 2'.

The range is made up of the S-Works RapidAir 2BR lightweight racing tyre, the S-Works Turbo 2BR with extra durability, the S-Works Turbo tube-type clincher and the cheapest of the bunch, the Turbo Pro. Specialized (of course) claims they are the best road bike tyres for performance it has made yet...

S-Works Turbo RapidAir 2BR (£65)

Available in just one 26mm size and with a weight of just 230g, this is a lightweight tubeless-ready tyre that has already been proven in the biggest races in the world. Specialized says that this is its "ultimate race-day tyre", saving two watts compared to the previous generation; although doesn't specify at what speed.

The new RapidAir builds on the foundations of the 2019 version with a two-ply construction, 12% more puncture protection and a new dual-compound tread which is also present in the other new tyres. Specialized says this has helped improve the durability of the RapidAir with a claimed average lifespan of 4,000km front and 3,000km rear (up ~1,000km on the previous generation).

S-Works Turbo 2BR (£55)

The more durable non-RapidAir version shares the same 120TPI casing and dual T2/T5 compound. The idea is that the T2 in the centre of the tyre is as fast as possible and hard-wearing, while the T5 compound on the shoulder of the tyre is grippier.

The Turbo TBR (Tubeless Ready) comes with some big claims: six watts faster than the previous 2BR (In size 26mm) and 8% more puncture protection. Specialized says that "you’ll see the S-Works Turbo2BR performing everywhere, from the World Tour to local training rides"

This version is available in 26mm (260g), 28mm (280g) and 30mm (300g) widths for 700c tyres with the larger two sizes also offered with tan walls. Specialized claims that riders can expect the tyre to last an average of 6,000km on the front and 5,000km on the rear.

S-Works Turbo (£45)

Specialized is still keen to offer consumers the choice of non-tubeless ready tyres in the form of this S-Works Turbo. It's very similar to the 2BR version, again with the T2/T5 compounds, Blackbelt Kevlar puncture protection and 120TPI casing. It's also the lightest tyre in the new range with weights starting from 200g per tyre (24mm).

The clincher will be offered in sizes 24mm, 26mm, 28mm and 30mm, but there isn't any mention of tan walls.

Turbo Pro T5 (£35)

Tech details regarding the cheapest Turbo tyre in the range are a little scarce. What we do know is that it uses a single compound instead of two for both the centre and shoulder.

With this being the T5 compound we can expect this tyre to prioritise grip at the expense of some speed. It will be available in the same sizes as the more expensive S-works Turbo (24mm to 30mm).

Specialized has provided the above chart to help navigate the age-old question of tyre pressures. Turns out I need to go and pump mine up a bit more...

Which of the new tyres do you think best suits your riding? We've got some in for review so stay tuned for our full verdict. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below...