Five cool things coming soon from Vitus, Rapha, Scott Sport, Wolf Tooth and Alba Optics

Lots of lovely sunny weather lately, and road.cc reviewers are getting as much riding in as possible! Here's the best of the test pile bunch this week...

£69

The Division Bag is for storing your riding gear such as your cycling computer, GoPro, tools and sunglasses safely together and organised. This bag has a three litre capacity and features multiple adjustable padded compartments, as well as an accessible internal zipped pocket.

Alba Optics says the bag can also be attached to the central/vertical of bike frames with the two D-rings at the top and side, as well as cord straps. George Hill has been storing his valuable essentials in this bag and his full report is coming soon…

albaoptics.cc

£89.99

Originally introduced way back in 1989 Scott has updated its Shield Supersonic sunnies with a revised shape and new technologies.

The Scott Fusion frame is optimised for helmet integration and interchangeable lenses, and also features a non-slip adjustable nose piece. While Scott’s Precision Optics lens has extra-large coverage and promises impact protection as well as 100% UV defence. Stuart Kerton has been heading out on rides with these sunnies and his verdict will be landing shortly…

www.scott-sports.com

£90

This is Rapha’s thin 88g light outer layer that can be packed down easily into a jersey pocket. The gilet has a mesh back for ventilation to prevent overheating, while a raised collar provides protection from nippy winds.

Rapha has recently redesigned the armholes to prevent the gilet from riding up and these are cut specifically for the riding position. Nick Cox has been stowing this gilet in his jersey pocket on most rides just in case the temperature drops and his full report will be coming soon…

www.rapha.cc

£3,199.99

This is the brand’s high performance lightweight race bike that is a claimed 10% lighter and 34% stiffer than it’s predecessor, and it now comes with Sram’s Rival eTap AXS 12 speed electronic groupset.

The refined Race-Fit geometry includes a longer top tube, lower front end and shorter chain stays for maximising power output and aero positioning, while ensuring comfort. Prime’s Attaquer aluminium tubeless ready wheels and Schwalbe’s ONE Performance 25mm tyres are specced, but there’s increased tyre clearance up to 30mm, and sometimes 32mm depending on the rim/tyre combination. Stuart Kerton’s full report will be landing very soon…

www.vitusbikes.com

£44

Large enough for carrying a 12” pump or a pair of 29er tubes, this pump bag is for adventurers looking to utilise every spare bit of space.

The Pump Bag has four mounting points that pair with Wolf Tooth’s B-RAD 3 or 4 mounting base, frame water cage bosses, or top tube fuel tank bosses. The brand says it can also be strapped to most frame tubes using the included silicone-backed hook and loop straps. Jo Burt has been using this bag on this latest explorations and his verdict will be coming soon…

www.saddleback.co.uk

