17 bikes equipped with SRAM Rival eTap AXS groupsets, from Specialized, Trek, Boardman & more

We’re gradually getting details through of complete bikes equipped with SRAM’s new Rival eTap AXS groupset; here are the first ones we've heard about...

Specialized

Specialized is offering several bikes equipped with SRAM Rival eTap AXS:

Tarmac SL7 Comp (£4,500)

Roubaix Comp (£4,400)

Aethos Comp (£4,500)

www.specialized.com

Trek

Trek has five new models equipped with SRAM Rival eTap AXS:

Domane SL 6 eTap (£4,200)

Emonda SL 6 eTap (£4,200)

Domane SLR 6 eTap (£6,700)

Emonda SLR 6 Disc eTap (£6,550)

Madone SLR 6 eTap (£7,450)

www.trekbikes.com

Boardman

Boardman’s SLR 9.4 Disc features the new groupset.



“The new 9.4 Disc is built around the same C10 carbon frameset as the current 9.2 Disc and 9.6 Disc, designed to offer the best combination of aerodynamic efficiency, weight and ride quality,” says Boardman.

“The 9.4 Disc will retail for £2,700 and will available next week.”

This is the cheapest complete bike equipped with SRAM Rival eTap AXS that we've heard about.

www.boardmanbikes.com

BMC

BMC has added three new SRAM Rival eTap AXS to its range:

Roadmachine Four (€4,799)

Timemachine Road 01 Three (€6,499)

Teammachine SLR Four (€4,799)

www.bmc-switzerland.com

3T

3T is offering its Explore Team built up with a 2x SRAM Rival eTap AXS groupset for £3,999. It comes in a new colour that 3T describes as ‘coffee’.

3T says, “Due to some supply chain issues (the number one topic in the bike industry), quantities are very limited but a big batch will be available by the end of May.”

www.3t.bike

Ridley

You can configure a Ridley Fenix with 2x SRAM Rival eTap AXS for €4,049.

www.ridley-bikes.com

Orbea

Orbea will be offering its Orca M31e Team with the new SRAM Rival eTap AXS groupset, but not until September.

“This completely new 2022 model within our road range takes another step forward in our line of electronic groups,” says Orbea. “We combine the World Tour weight and the high stiffness index of our Orca – as well as a few other features – with the wireless eTap derailleur, the AXS connectivity and the X-Range derailleur to offer an unbeatable combination when it comes to capacity.”

The Orca M31e Team will be equipped with a 46/33T chainset and a 10-30T cassette, along with Fulcrum Racing 600DB wheels. The price has yet to be set.

www.orbea.com

Storck

Germany’s Storck says that the Aerfast3 Comp aero road bike (€4,399) and the GRIX gravel bike (€3,499) are now available for pre-order with the new SRAM Rival eTap AXS groupset with delivery set for June.

www.storckworld.com

Of course, with the market being as it is at the moment, we can't guarantee which of these bikes are actually in stock.

