2021 Specialized AETHOS-COMP-CLY-PRL_FDSQ.jpeg

17 bikes equipped with SRAM Rival eTap AXS groupsets, from Specialized, Trek, Boardman & more

Check out the first complete bikes fitted with the brand new wireless electronic groupset, including one that's just £2,700
by Mat Brett
Thu, Apr 15, 2021 17:21
We’re gradually getting details through of complete bikes equipped with SRAM’s new Rival eTap AXS groupset; here are the first ones we've heard about...

SRAM introduces Rival eTap AXS groupset: find out what you need to know + video

Specialized

Specialized is offering several bikes equipped with SRAM Rival eTap AXS: 

2021 Specialized TARMAC-SL7-COMP-TLTNT-BLK-LTSIL_HERO.jpeg

Tarmac SL7 Comp (£4,500)

2021 Specialized ROUBAIX-COMP-REDTNT-METWHTSIL_HERO.jpeg

Roubaix Comp (£4,400)

2021 Specialized AETHOS-COMP-CLY-PRL_FDSQ.jpeg

Aethos Comp (£4,500)

www.specialized.com

Trek

Trek has five new models equipped with SRAM Rival eTap AXS:

2022 Trek DomaneSL 6 eTap_22_35028_B_Primary.jpeg

Domane SL 6 eTap (£4,200)

2022 Trek EmondaSL 6 eTap_22_35029_B_Primary (1).jpeg

Emonda SL 6 eTap (£4,200)

2022 Trek Domane SLR 6 eTap - 1.jpeg

Domane SLR 6 eTap (£6,700) 

2022 Trek Emonda SLR 6 Disc eTap - 1.jpeg

Emonda SLR 6 Disc eTap (£6,550)

2022 Trek Madone SLR 6 eTap - 1.jpeg

Madone SLR 6 eTap (£7,450)

www.trekbikes.com

Boardman

2021 Boardman SLR 9.4 Disc SRAM Rival eTap AXS - 2.jpeg

Boardman’s SLR 9.4 Disc features the new groupset.
 
“The new 9.4 Disc is built around the same C10 carbon frameset as the current 9.2 Disc and 9.6 Disc, designed to offer the best combination of aerodynamic efficiency, weight and ride quality,” says Boardman. 

2021 Boardman SLR 9.4 Disc SRAM Rival eTap AXS - 1.jpeg

“The 9.4 Disc will retail for £2,700 and will available next week.”

This is the cheapest complete bike equipped with SRAM Rival eTap AXS that we've heard about.

www.boardmanbikes.com

BMC

BMC has added three new SRAM Rival eTap AXS to its range:

2021 BMC roadmachine_four

Roadmachine Four (€4,799) 

2021 BMC Timemachine_Road_01_three

Timemachine Road 01 Three (€6,499) 

2021 BMC Teammachine_slr_four

Teammachine SLR Four (€4,799) 

www.bmc-switzerland.com

3T

3T is offering its Explore Team built up with a 2x SRAM Rival eTap AXS groupset for £3,999. It comes in a new colour that 3T describes as ‘coffee’.

2021 3T Exploro Team Rival AXS 2x (1).jpeg

3T says, “Due to some supply chain issues (the number one topic in the bike industry), quantities are very limited but a big batch will be available by the end of May.”

www.3t.bike

Ridley

2021 Ridley Fenix SRAM Rival eTap AXS.jpeg

You can configure a Ridley Fenix with 2x SRAM Rival eTap AXS for €4,049.  

www.ridley-bikes.com

Orbea

Orbea will be offering its Orca M31e Team with the new SRAM Rival eTap AXS groupset, but not until September.

2021 Orbea SRAM Rival eTap AXS - 1.jpeg

“This completely new 2022 model within our road range takes another step forward in our line of electronic groups,” says Orbea. “We combine the World Tour weight and the high stiffness index of our Orca – as well as a few other features – with the wireless eTap derailleur, the AXS connectivity and the X-Range derailleur to offer an unbeatable combination when it comes to capacity.”

The Orca M31e Team will be equipped with a 46/33T chainset and a 10-30T cassette, along with Fulcrum Racing 600DB wheels. The price has yet to be set.

www.orbea.com

Storck

2021 Storck Aerfast3 Comp SRAM Rival eTap AXS - 1.jpeg

Germany’s Storck says that the Aerfast3 Comp aero road bike (€4,399) and the GRIX gravel bike (€3,499) are now available for pre-order with the new SRAM Rival eTap AXS groupset with delivery set for June.

www.storckworld.com

Of course, with the market being as it is at the moment, we can't guarantee which of these bikes are actually in stock.

Britain’s bike shortage, part 1: what’s going on, when will supplies return, and how can you improve your chances of bagging the bike you want?

Have you seen any more? Let the rest of us know in the comments below.

