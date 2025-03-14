The Rapha Gore-Tex Insulated Waterproof Glove are very impressive – once they're on – keeping my hands warms and dry whatever was thrown at them in sub-zero temperatures. The only issue I had with them is that they are more difficult to get on than others I have used thanks to a narrow and inflexible wrist section.
If you choose to ride in winter, a good set of gloves is a must, as your hands are always going to be away from your body and will always get the brunt of the weather as you ride. These Rapha gloves are some of the best I have used, though you might want to try them on before buying. For more options, check out our guide to the best winter cycling gloves.
Insulation & weatherproofing
Rapha has gone with Primaloft Gold insulation for the gloves and it works exceptionally well. I used these in sub-zero conditions a few times and my hands stayed warm and comfortable throughout.
Despite this insulation, my hands never felt excessively hot and sweaty, with sweat being wicked away well.
As you'd expect, being tested in a British winter these gloves had a lot of rain, salt, spray and mud thrown at them. They came through with flying colours – throughout the review period, nothing got through. Rapha has used three-layer Black Diamond certified Gore-Tex for the gloves, so this should come as no surprise. I even held them under a tap for a minute and nothing came through, so they are ideal for a British winter, where as much is flicked up from below as falls from above.
I was slightly concerned about the number of seams used in their construction, which is where you might expect to find water ingress, but that hasn't happened at all – my hands remained completely dry throughout the review period.
Construction
The uppers are made from a softshell Gore-Tex material which extends the length of the gloves and wraps around the wrists too. They're made up of multiple panels, to fit around fingers and so on, but across the top of the hand, which takes the brunt of the weather, there is a single seam. The top also has a reflective strip running across it to help with visibility in low light conditions.
2025 Rapha Gore-Tex Insulated Waterproof Glove - finger reflective.jpg (credit: road.cc)
On the palms the material is some kind of microfibre (80% polyester, 20% polyurethane) that works well to balance grip, warmth and weather resistance. I used the gloves in the wet a lot, and while some are more grippy, with specific silicone areas, I never found myself wishing these had them as they were more than adequate.
2025 Rapha Gore-Tex Insulated Waterproof Glove - palm.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Rapha has included a wrist guard too, which is considerably thinner and more malleable than the rest of the gloves but keeps your wrist warm and sits snuggly against the skin, keeping out the elements.
2025 Rapha Gore-Tex Insulated Waterproof Glove - cuff detail 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Touchscreen-friendly areas on the fingertips are useful, but their positioning is a little awkward; they're on the 'face' of the fingers rather than the tops, so when you're wearing the gloves it's difficult to see where you're pressing.
Fit & sizing
The medium gloves fitted me very well, and are malleable enough to be comfortable over several hours. I sometimes find that deep winter gloves can cause cramping or discomfort simply because of their thickness, but this certainly isn't the case with these.
2025 Rapha Gore-Tex Insulated Waterproof Glove - cuff detail.jpg (credit: road.cc)
One little irritation is that although the wrist guards themselves are very malleable, the seam that connects them to the main body of the gloves isn't. This means getting them on can take a little more pulling and wriggling than is ideal; it's not a huge inconvenience, but it is noticeable compared with others I've tried.
Value
With an RRP of £110, these are more expensive than many – the most expensive gloves we've seen on the site for a few years, in fact. They are very high quality, though, and I would certainly choose them over most other pairs I've tested.
They're also cheaper than some – the Castelli Spettacolo RoS gloves I reviewed a couple of years ago are now £125. Those are thinner and have a different wrist opening, which is less usable with watches, and although very warm, they're not quite at the same level as the Raphas.
Ben was impressed with the Pas Normal Studios Logo Deep Winter Gloves when he reviewed them in 2023 and they were 'only' £90 (they're not currently available on the PNS website, though the Lobster version is), but they don't offer the same protection in rain, and are bulkier.
Overall
In conclusion, these are a superb pair of gloves that performed incredibly well regardless of what came their way. I used them in some truly awful conditions and they performed admirably, not letting in anything while keeping my hands warm and comfortable.
They are expensive, and slightly more awkward to get on than some, but for the quality you get they're easily forgiven.
Verdict
Expensive but excellent winter gloves that keep your hands comfortable in truly awful conditions
Make and model: Rapha Gore-Tex Insulated Waterproof Glove
Tell us what the product is for
Rapha says: "Insulated gloves for the harshest conditions with next generation GORE-TEX rain protection that's fully weatherproof, breathable and free from PFAS chemicals"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Rapha lists these features:
Durably waterproof - Constructed from lightweight 3-layer Black Diamond certified GORE-TEX fabric for complete protection and reliable breathability
Environmentally preferred materials - Bluesign approved GORE-TEX fabric with ePE membrane which eliminates the use of PFAS*. Treated with a non fluorine DWR water repellency treatment
Insulation - Primaloft® Gold ensures warmth whilst minimising bulk for optimum control
Dexterity - shaped and tailored for comfort and control on the handlebars and hoods, and touch-screen compatible.
How To Wear:
To be worn in cold to freezing conditions (–4°C - +5°C / -25°F - +40°F)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Very well made, with strong stitching and good material choice in all the right areas.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Very good, they took everything I threw at them easily, keeping out all the wind and rain that the British winter could throw at them.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Early days, but good material choice throughout combined with strong stitching suggests they're likely to last...
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Once the gloves are on they are great; they are just slightly more awkward to put on than others I have used.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
The medium sized up as I would expect.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
They kept my hands beautifully warm and dry, and also have a soft inner and decent breathability, which adds to the comfort.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
They are the most expensive pair of gloves we've seen in a while on the site, but they're some of the best I've used – and £15 less than Castelli's Spettacolo RoS gloves.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Simple: chucked them in a 30 degree wash without issue.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They're excellent; they kept out the weather and kept my hands warm while being grippy on the bars and comfortable for long rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The weatherproofing, even managing to keep the water out when I ran them under the tap.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The wrist opening; it's not a massive issue and probably helps keep out the elements, but makes them more difficult to put on than others.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
I reviewed the Castelli Spettacolo RoS gloves a couple of years ago and they're now £125. They are thinner than the Raphas and have a different wrist opening, but are less usable with watches and, although very warm, not quite at the same level.
Ben was impressed with Pas Normal Studios' Logo Deep Winter Gloves when he reviewed them in 2023; they're not currently available but were £90 (the Lobster version still is), but didn't offer the same protection at the wrists.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They were sometimes more difficult to get on than others, but that was the biggest challenge I had while using them in freezing temperatures and soaking wet rides – in every other way they're excellent.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
