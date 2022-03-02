Brompton P Line Urban 2022

Brompton's P Line Urban models bring a dose of considered, performance-orientated refinement to the classic tried-and-tested folding bike icon. However, while you'll appreciate the lighter mass both on the road and especially when carrying folded, you might be less enthusiastic about the accompanying reduced weight of your wallet.

The classic description of a Brompton goes something along the lines of: the small-wheeled folding bike that rides like a non-folding big-wheeler. Certainly, the ride quality of any Brompton is exceptional, and probably all the more so when your eyes are telling you that you are rolling along on 16in wheels. In the case of the specific version I'm testing here, the 'P' in P Line stands for Performance, with this model hitting the scales almost 1.5kg lighter than a standard Brompton A Line. That means it feels particularly quick on descents and flats, and getting up to speed is fun and straightforward.

The only blot on its performance copybook is that climbing can be slightly more of a chore. That's perhaps down to control more than power transfer: we have the 'high' model here on test, with a deeper U to the handlebar design, which I found made the front end feel just a tad remote and a little flighty.

In fairness, you quickly get used to it and I expect the straight bar version would feel more directly connected. Improving matters, I also tested the P Line with Brompton's Liberty Backpack fitted. When there was a bit of weight over the front wheel, front end control felt noticeably more planted.

Considering you're holding a handlebar that is attached to effectively one extra-long tube, and your saddle is also attached to effectively one extra-long tube, comfort is surprisingly good.

As part of the weight reduction process, Brompton has fitted a titanium fork and rear triangle, as well as a redesigned rear suspension block. These measures, along with the sheer length of the Brompton frame design, help to dissipate a lot of under-tread lumps and bumps.

Of course, you can't ignore atrocious road surfaces entirely and those diddy 16in wheels are still there, but I don't think any non-folder riders will complain. Over the course of a long ride, it's a more than acceptable place to be – I actually feel better on the Brompton the longer I ride, which is a nice problem to have. Even for a fair-weather cyclist, 30 minutes to an hour's commute is very easy.

Frame

As I mentioned, the P Line has undergone some slight tweaks, without doing anything to adversely affect Brompton's winning recipe or losing the famed Brompton fold (watch Liam getting it right, eventually, here).

The A and C Lines' steel fork and rear frame triangle have been replaced with titanium versions, reducing frame weight by 700g but maintaining ride comfort and performance. That light weight is impressive, although I think it's probably more appreciable when being carried than while being ridden.

One of the reasons for Brompton's continuing success is the firm's attention to detail so, despite the drive for reduced weight, the P Line doesn't do without the usual Brompton features. There's the mounting block at the head tube for Brompton's proprietary luggage range; the main frame is really beautifully finished, in this case, in a smart metallic 'storm grey'; and oversized roller wheels have been fitted to our test model (a non-rolling version is also available for £80 less), making folded, off-the-bike manoeuvring very easy.

One of the criteria we have to cover in the road.cc test report below is about toe overlap with the front wheel. There is absolutely no issue in that regard here – length-wise, the Brompton really does feel like a big bike. But there is one unusual quirk: I spent a lot of my time on the Brompton wearing suitably 'urban' cycling jeans with reflective turn-ups. However, these had the habit of catching on the rolling wheels as they passed, mid-pedal stroke. It's not a big deal by any means, but beware of those turn-ups!

Drivetrain

The P Line comes with Brompton's own patent-pending 4-speed derailleur gearset. It's a really fascinating setup, just a little different to a typical rear derailleur design. Brompton says it's superlight – it is, at just 60g – and compact – again, true as it doesn't inhibit folding. For a daily rider, it also seems particularly sturdy.

All that means nothing if it's a nightmare to use, but the happy truth is quite the opposite. I must say, I came to this test not prejudiced about the Brompton's performance but perhaps unconsciously biased in favour of the traditional complexities of thumb and finger shifting. That left me a little perplexed, at least initially, because this Brompton gearing system is confusingly simple. It uses a single thumb-shifter that can either be flicked right to go into a higher gear; or flicked left to go lower. It worked really well and shifting performance is impressively secure.

The gearing choices themselves are somewhat limited. The 50-tooth chainwheel at the front is allied with a cassette that features 11, 13, 15 and 18-tooth sprockets at the back. It's not a bad spread at all, in fact it's very good for most city duties, but if you decide to do too much adventuring you might find yourself running out of climbing options.

That said, I live in a pretty hilly area and Christmas still lingers round the midriff, but I got to the top of every climb without a coronary event, so it's good enough.

Wheels

I'd normally talk about brakes next, but to get that funky drivetrain onboard, Brompton has created a wheelset specifically around a new rear hub. Again, Brompton talks about the wheels' light weight, sturdiness and all-round resilience to city life. They're also now fitted with hex key axles and a new hanger mount for easier repair and maintenance.

What we're really interested in, though, is: do they roll well? Again, it's hard to find fault. I'm not testing 16in-wheeled folding bikes every day but what I can say is that, combined with the fitted Schwalbe One 16 x 1 1/8in tyres, performance is great. Grip is good, even in damp conditions, and they offer decent amounts of comfort despite the limitations of their size.

Brakes

Talking of grip, the P Line's rim braking performance is similarly constrained by its design and the traction of those small wheels. Of course, refugees from the early days of the 26in/27.5in/29in wars will be all too aware that tyre/road contact areas are equal in size, if not shape, for any tyre at the same pressure – even ones as diddy as this – so grip isn't a problem.

But the outright performance of rim brakes now feels a little old-school when even entry-level rigid hybrid bikes are coming with discs. These unbranded calipers are okay, but not much more. That said, Brompton certainly goes big on the charm factor, with logos of the three-step fold process adorning the inside of the diminutive brake lever blades.

Finishing kit

Those sorts of little touches alongside more practical considerations continue throughout the bike. I love Brompton's Pentaclip mount for the saddle, meaning one single bolt attaches the saddle to the seatpost and adjusts the saddle's horizontal level, as well as its fore/aft positioning.

The saddle itself features a bit of carbon and the P Line's various clamp levers have been drilled to leave no weight unlost. Brompton's left-foot folding pedal is genius.

In use, it all works very well. That lightweight saddle won't feel out of touch to any road bike rider transferring to a folder. The new curved profile mudguards do their job and don't seem to rub, no matter how much abuse the bike gets.

Even the handlebar grips, despite being ultra-slim and seemingly nothing more than foam, feel fantastic in the hand.

Value and conclusion

I might be gushing a bit, mainly because I think the Brompton P Line is such a well-rounded package. But let's be serious for a minute because, at £2,324 for the bike you see here, this is serious money. The last folding bike we tested, just before Christmas – the Axon Pro 7 – may have come in at almost £2,000, but that did have the excuse of being a folding e-bike.

When it comes to more performance-orientated, pedal-power-only folders, Tern has some interesting options, such as the Verge X-11 for £2,700, which weighs essentially the same as the P Line at 10.2kg but comes with a 10-42 rear cassette and disc brakes. Or Airnimal does the £1,700 Joey Sport, again with full-size derailleur gears and disc brakes, although also featuring an 11kg all-up weight.

However, I think the greatest competition to the Brompton P Line probably comes from within its own stable. The classic A Line starts at £850, weighs 11.5kg and comes with a 3-speed hub gear, while the C Line starts at £1,250 for the Urban model, which weighs £11.2kg.

If you simply want the ultimate Brompton – and if you can source one – there's the T Line that weighs an astonishing 7.45kg but costs an equally staggering £3,770.

So, with that in mind, who is the Brompton P Line really for? If you were dipping a toe into the Brompton world, you'd probably go for one of the cheaper options. If you want ultimate performance and already have almost £2,500 burning a hole in your pocket, what's another £1,250 between friends? Perhaps most obviously, the P Line could be bought as an upgrade. But I do wonder, if you already love your existing Brompton, are the benefits significant enough to warrant the outlay?

Despite those doubts, and despite the not insignificant price tag, we have to recognise that the Brompton P Line is a fabulous machine. It rides beautifully; it's chock-full of clever features; it weighs just a fraction over 10kg; and it is a Brompton, after all. The most important question is, is it the best Brompton for you?

Verdict

Fantastic and innovative high-performance option from Brompton, but it is pricey

