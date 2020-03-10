Video: Specialized S-Works Turbo Creo SL - the most expensive bike we've ever reviewed

Yoinks! at £10,999 the Specialized S-Works Turbo Creo SL is the most expensive bike we've ever tested. The you-could-buy-a-car-for-that price tag parachutes it in just above the £10,949 Storck Aerfast Platinum with its Lightweight wheelset and 6.47kg overall build weight. At least when you pony up for the Specialized you get a motor thrown in though, eh?

The Creo SL was the first Specialized bike to make use of their new, lighter SL1.1 motor. It's since found its way into the Turbo Levo SL mountain bike, which is also reassuringly expensive. Anyway, we gave the Creo SL a full review, but we thought you might like to see it in action too.

> Review: Specialized S-Works Turbo Creo SL ★★★★

