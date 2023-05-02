12 products from Assos, Prime, Post Carry Co, Vielo, Kostume and more added to road.cc Recommends

road.cc Recommends is the section of the site devoted products that have performed superbly in our reviews, and we've just added a dozen new items. We have bikes from BMC, Vitus and Vielo, clothing from Kostume and Assos, Prime wheels and a uniquely small bike transfer case among other great items.

Let’s have a look at these top scorers. You can jump to the full product review from the list below or read short summaries of each by scrolling down.

Bikes

Clothing and shoes

Parts and wheels

Other

BMC’s 257 AMP AL Two e-bike is an extremely stylish-looking commuter that boasts a mouth-watering combination of a powerful Bosch mid-drive motor, sizeable battery, powerful lights, superstrong mudguards with integrated rear rack and a sophisticated Kiox display.

It impressed Richard with its superbly efficient and powerful motor performance and large battery.

The Vielo R+1 Alto Classified is the British company's newest model, utilising the latest technology to turn a 1x bike into one that has the gear range of a 2x setup. Vielo, which exclusively makes bikes with 1x setups, has achieved this by adding in Classified's Powershift rear hub which keeps the same simplistic and smooth lines that the R+1 is known for while adding versatility, and showcasing what's achievable when it comes to the latest road bike designs.

The Vitus Energie 24 Youth CX bike got compliments for its smart looks and good spec list for the money. The geometry is well designed specifically for kids, which means there is no compromise on riding position – which boosts confidence, especially when the young 'uns are riding off-road.

Kostüme is a small and relatively new brand from Bristol, and their bib shorts have blown us away. They’re well thought out and comfortable, and oh, that Lycra… it is buttery soft against the skin. The aloe vera-infused chamois is incredibly comfortable and can be relied upon for very long rides, making these bibs a great option for endurance cyclists. The women’s version of these bibs received a similarly glowing review on our off.road.cc site.

The Assos Equipe R Bib Shorts S9 impressed us with the quality they offered - at a lower price than the RS and RSR ranges.

They are very figure-hugging and compressive and the materials are lightweight and breathable. Reviewer Tom also praised the seatpad as his “new benchmark in chamois softness and comfort”.

The Shimano S-Phyre RC9 (RC903) shoes are an evolution of the outgoing RC902s, and a tiny bit lighter but just as impressively stiff, secure and comfortable. Good venting also makes them ideal for hot rides.

In addition, Steve listed the adjustable arch support as a benefit that not all cycling shoes offer.

This jersey definitely has a bold design, with bright colour and polka dots. John praised it as a tight-fitting, highly visible jersey with weather-resistant qualities that make it very versatile in cold weather.

Although the price is not cheap, with the company's responsible manufacturing ethos we think that TICCC has created a quality product that largely justifies its price.

Clogged valves are the worst pet peeve for tubeless tyre users (well, after dried-up sealant) and these 76 Projects Hi Flow No Clog Tubeless Valves seem to completely eliminate that issue. Unlike a traditional valve, this one is made of two parts, so you can remove the outer section for inserting sealant without clogging up the valve core.

If you're forever finding yourself stuck with clogged-up tubeless valves, or you're just looking into setting up your bike with tubeless tyres, these valves are ideal.

The Prime Orra 700c Carbon Gravel wheelset is a quality performer that offers impressive stiffness, weight and build quality which makes the price even more impressive – just a penny shy of 600 quid!

The quality is high and at 1,610g (including tape) they are a competitive weight too. You're getting a lot for your money, and the box also comes with valves.

This book tells the story of the record-breaking around-the-world cycle that Jenny Graham completed on her Shand Stooshie. This adventure happened five years ago, and we’ve had to wait until now to read Jenny's own personal account of her adventure - but the wait was well worth it.

Emma says it is an excellent, honest, easy-to-read account of an inspiring, record-smashing ride.

Post Carry Co’s Transfer Case can revolutionise the way you travel with your bike and is ideal for those who want to travel with the lowest possible cost, who don't mind a little bike mechanic, and who don't have much space to store a full-size hard case.

This bag is a compact piece of excellent product design and full of neat details that really elevate its already decent value.

Simon Warren has turned his attention to Spain with this book, following a well-proven format. Richard says that this latest addition to Warren's ongoing series is logical, timely, and familiar – and a bit later than expected, thanks to Covid restrictions.

