The 76 Projects Hi Flow 'No Clog' tubeless valves are excellent, and a gamechanger in tubeless setups. Just be sure to buy the adaptor if you use a screw-on pump...
Although these are different to install than standard tubeless valves, they're not much more difficult. Rather than inserting the valve through the rim from inside, as you would a standard tubeless valve, with these Hi Flow valves it's the opposite: you unscrew the base of the valve, push the body up through the rim, and screw the base back onto the body of the valve in the bed of the rim, then tighten the valve nut. (There's a video on 76 Projects' website, if this is hard to picture.)
When it comes to adding sealant, there are two methods, as shown in our video below. You can either seat the tyre without sealant and then pump sealant through the valve, or seat the tyre with sealant in.
I prefer the first option, and always seat a tyre without sealant in it first to prevent having to deal with the mess that can cause if the tyre doesn't seat easily. I then pump sealant through the valve. I do have to unclog the valves quite frequently, though, so I was very keen to test the 76 Projects valves, and as I squeezed the bottle of sealant I noticed straight away how quickly and easily the sealant flowed through the valve.
An added bonus of the Hi Flow design is that airflow through the valve increases significantly, making pumping up your tyres more efficient; this was noticeably easier even when using a standard hand pump.
My test pack of valves didn't come with the screw-on pump adaptor, which was a bit annoying as my tubeless seating chamber uses a screw-on head, so be prepared to add the adapter for £4.50 when placing your order if you're going to need it. Fortunately, because of the increased airflow and tighter fit of my tyres, I managed to pump them up just using a floor pump with a lever style head.
Although the valve core is not removable, this is not an issue as the Hi Flow design means you can push tubeless sealant through the valve without it getting blocked at all; there's no need to carry a valve core remover or spare valve cores for when a typical Presta tubeless valve core gets bent or clogged up. (You can replace it, but it's not 'removable' in the usual sense, because of the way it has to be pushed through the valve and out of the outside of the rim – it can't be removed while the tyre is seated.)
Since fitting the valves, I've not had any issues with pumping the tyres – a typical sign of valves being bunged up with sealant. Just be sure to keep the provided valve cap on during your rides to prevent the head of the valve core from falling off, as it does unthread all the way, whereas a typical Presta valve core head stops at the end of the thread and can't come off. This valve cap also prevents any dirt or water from corroding the threads of the valve core.
The valve cap, valve core and brass valve nut are available as spares for £1 each if you do end up losing or damaging them.
While not cheap, at £24.50 they are pretty good value. Muc-Off's new standard tubeless valves cost £27 and the Juice Lubes Tubeless Valves that Steve tested recently are £29.99, neither of which are 'high flow'; the Reserve Fillmore tubeless valves, another high-flow design, are £10.50 more.
Conclusion
If you're forever finding yourself stuck with clogged-up tubeless valves, or you're just looking into setting up your bike with tubeless tyres, these valves are ideal. They improve pumping efficiency and they don't clog up, exactly what's needed in a pair of tubeless valves.
Verdict
Innovative and effective way to combat clogged valves, though you might need to buy a pump adaptor too
Make and model: 76 Projects Hi Flow 'No Clog' Tubeless Valves
Size tested: Pair of Size 1 - Rims 15-35mm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
76 Projects says, '76 Projects' HI FLOW valves have 4x the air throughput and a redesigned core that helps prevent sealant build-up.'
This provides a forward-thinking solution to the annoyingly common problem of clogged-up tubeless valves.
76 Projects continues: "Tubeless bike tyres and rims were introduced 20 years ago yet tubeless systems still use the Presta valve standard. The clearances in a Presta valve are smaller than the holes that sealant is supposed to be able to block so it's no surprise that the valves get clogged."
And lists:
'No Clog' internals - Greatly increased clearances prevent sealant build up.
4x greater air flow (compared to Presta) - Fill the tyre faster to help seat and seal the bead.
Sealant can be directly injected through the valve centre (see pic). Because the valves allow such fast and reliable inflation we recommend adding sealant directly to a unseated section of the tyre.
Just 9 grams a pair.
High precision CNC machined aluminium.
Spare parts available here.
Size 1 Compatible with rim protection inserts
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Four times greater airflow
Made from CNC Machined aluminium
15g a pair for the 45-65mm version
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Early days, but all good so far.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They have worked flawlessly at keeping air flowing smoothly through the valves, as well as holding air pressure well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The innovative way of allowing greater volumes of air and sealant through the valve, providing enough gap for the micro sealing particles in tubeless sealant to pass through without getting stuck in the valves.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The need to buy an adaptor if you use a screw-on pump.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £24.50, they are good value – a few quid less than Muc-Off's new tubeless valves and Juice Lubes' Tubeless Valves, neither of which are 'high flow', and £10 less than the Reserve Fillmore tubeless valves, which do offer a high flow solution.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're excellent – they've done a great job of staying sealant-free and staying sealed.
Age: 25 Height: 175cm Weight: 75kg
I usually ride: BMC URS Custom build My best bike is: BMC TeamMachine SLR01
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, touring, No
