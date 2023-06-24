The Wera Tools Bicycle Set 15 is a neat solution for mid-ride maintenance if minimalism and space saving is your focus. It's a smart piece of kit, but quite pricey for what it is.
The Bicycle Set 15 is based around three tyre levers which also function as tool holders, and give a total of – surprise! – 15 uses. That's quite impressive considering the size of the package.
The key to achieving it is the design of the 4-in-1 bits, which are stepped with multiple bit sizes – one has 3, 4, 5 and 6mm hex keys, while the other has a 2.5, 5 and 6mm hexes plus a Torx T25. The tips are spring-loaded and can slide inside the rest, so if you want to use the bigger key you just push until it engages.
Two of the tyre levers have hexagonal 1/4in bit holders and become handles. Wera says one can take up to 10Nm of torque, while using two will obviously double that.
The tool bits look to be made from hardened steel. They're hardwearing and showing no signs of rust after being stored in a saddle bag in the rain.
The tyre levers are glass-reinforced plastic and are long and stiff enough to get all but the most stubborn of tyres off. The lip for hooking under the bead is quite small though, so you do really need to get the lever right in there to make sure it doesn't slip.
If you need to remove a tubeless valve, the third lever has a keyhole for it.
Overall, the Wera works well for essential tweaks out on the road or trail, and you should have all the tools you need for the bolts on your bike – although it's not as loaded as some multi-tools at this price.
The bits remain secure when pressed into the levers, so accidental loss shouldn't be an issue. It does make them a bit faffy to get out though; not an issue with warm hands and no gloves, but I'm not sure I'd want to be faffing with this in the darkness, the rain and the cold.
Value
The price is £38.99, which is quite steep for what is on offer, although I have seen it as low as £25 on the internet.
The Lezyne Rap II 19 CO2 contains many more tools and is £32. It lacks tyre levers, but everything else is covered.
The Ryder Innovation Groove has five double-ended bits that come in a small case, but four can fit inside the handle so it's easy to ditch that extra bulk. I discovered the handle isn't the most comfortable to use, but it's a fair bit cheaper at just £22.99.
In the other direction price wise you'll find the Wolf Tooth 6-Bit Hex Wrench Multi-tool – another neat solution, we thought – at £50.
Overall
This is good at what it does thanks to hardwearing bits and good leverage, but perhaps it doesn't quite do enough. There are some gaps in its range - like screwdriver bits for fettling derailleur stop points – but it does at least take up very little room in your pocket or saddlebag.
Verdict
Clever design that gets the most out of its size, but it lacks some essential tool bits
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Wera Tools Bicycle Set 15
Size tested: Bicycle Set 15 5pc
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Wera says, "Tool specialist Wera presents Bicycle set 15, ultra compact and lightweight bike tools with two quadruple bits and three tyre levers. Four different screw profiles can be operated with just one bit."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Wera says:
"All Wera tools are covered by a lifetime guarantee."
Set includes:
2 x 9504 tyre jack with bit mounting 2
1 x 9505 tyre jack with bit mounting 3
1 x 9506 4-in-1 bit 1
1 x 9507 4-in-1 bit 2
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Comes with a full lifetime guarantee.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's easy to use and to put plenty of force through.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Clever use of the spring-loaded ends on the tools.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Tool bits can be tricky to eject from the levers.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's more expensive than multi-tools that offer more functions.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Not sure, it's not quite as comprehensive as some multitools
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This gives a good selection of tools in a light and space-saving design, but it's pricey for what it is actually delivering.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
Was only allowed this excuse once.
The very great Hank Wangford (aka Sam Hutt, top gynaecologist and president of the Nudist Mountaineering Club, seriously I am not making this up)...
You're not wrong, I love the Forest but last time I was there (2019) we took our mountainbikes and roadbikes intending to do a few road challenges ...
Don't do anything ever because it might hurt someone somewhere. Just how did humanity get this ridiculously risk averse?
Sir Jangly has been an amazing benefit to the UK (owned Carrington Viyella iirc - refugee from Nazi Germany who made his home here), and benefactor...
Usual tenuous grasp of any legislation. Perhaps you could point to some legislation where the test of be offended is if gr0g is offended or not...
This incident happened near to me, the facts, as reported in the Courts, are that Woodruff had been thrown out by his wife after she discovered his...
Was in Manchester last week and noticed the racks were mostly empty all the time, had just assumed it meant they were popular, but I don't recall...
Whatever you do, don't resort to simple disk brakes - you'll be so disheartened that you will give up cycling forever within days!
I have the right to protect my person by reasonable means consistent with the law....