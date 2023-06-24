The Wera Tools Bicycle Set 15 is a neat solution for mid-ride maintenance if minimalism and space saving is your focus. It's a smart piece of kit, but quite pricey for what it is.

The Bicycle Set 15 is based around three tyre levers which also function as tool holders, and give a total of – surprise! – 15 uses. That's quite impressive considering the size of the package.

The key to achieving it is the design of the 4-in-1 bits, which are stepped with multiple bit sizes – one has 3, 4, 5 and 6mm hex keys, while the other has a 2.5, 5 and 6mm hexes plus a Torx T25. The tips are spring-loaded and can slide inside the rest, so if you want to use the bigger key you just push until it engages.

Two of the tyre levers have hexagonal 1/4in bit holders and become handles. Wera says one can take up to 10Nm of torque, while using two will obviously double that.

The tool bits look to be made from hardened steel. They're hardwearing and showing no signs of rust after being stored in a saddle bag in the rain.

The tyre levers are glass-reinforced plastic and are long and stiff enough to get all but the most stubborn of tyres off. The lip for hooking under the bead is quite small though, so you do really need to get the lever right in there to make sure it doesn't slip.

If you need to remove a tubeless valve, the third lever has a keyhole for it.

Overall, the Wera works well for essential tweaks out on the road or trail, and you should have all the tools you need for the bolts on your bike – although it's not as loaded as some multi-tools at this price.

The bits remain secure when pressed into the levers, so accidental loss shouldn't be an issue. It does make them a bit faffy to get out though; not an issue with warm hands and no gloves, but I'm not sure I'd want to be faffing with this in the darkness, the rain and the cold.

Value

The price is £38.99, which is quite steep for what is on offer, although I have seen it as low as £25 on the internet.

The Lezyne Rap II 19 CO2 contains many more tools and is £32. It lacks tyre levers, but everything else is covered.

The Ryder Innovation Groove has five double-ended bits that come in a small case, but four can fit inside the handle so it's easy to ditch that extra bulk. I discovered the handle isn't the most comfortable to use, but it's a fair bit cheaper at just £22.99.

In the other direction price wise you'll find the Wolf Tooth 6-Bit Hex Wrench Multi-tool – another neat solution, we thought – at £50.

Overall

This is good at what it does thanks to hardwearing bits and good leverage, but perhaps it doesn't quite do enough. There are some gaps in its range - like screwdriver bits for fettling derailleur stop points – but it does at least take up very little room in your pocket or saddlebag.

Verdict

Clever design that gets the most out of its size, but it lacks some essential tool bits

