Wolf Tooth 6-Bit Hex Wrench Multi-Tool with Keyring

Wolf Tooth's 6-Bit Hex Wrench Multi-Tool with Keyring is an awesome little bit of kit for your pocket, saddle bag or for just bunging on your bunch of keys for day-to-day life. Stored away in its body are most of the tool bits you'll need to tweak your bike, and the finish keeps it looking new. At more than fifty quid (with the keyring) it's not an impulse buy, but if you get it, you'll find it really handy. And as much as anything, it's that hefty price that keeps it out of our best cycling multi tools buyer's guide.

The Wolf Tooth is a neat bit of kit, small enough to stash just about anywhere should you need it, and when you do have to use it, it works very well.

The 6-Bit is available with the keychain or without it; we have the former, which I think is a bonus as I've attached to it my house keys, so I always have it with me – and I haven't lost it yet.

The tool itself houses the 'bits', and you access them by spinning the top half of the body, which spins from the end corner.

When closed the door is held in place by a magnet, and for even more security on this model the door is also locked in place by inserting the keychain into the end.

Remove it, and the door opens again – easy peasy.

The bits include 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm hex keys, a flathead and Phillips screwdriver, plus T10 and T25 Torx.

'Woah, woah!', I hear you cry, 'That's 11 bits!'

That's because four of the bits double up, with the 5mm and 6mm hex keys single ended. The driver part that sits at the end of the tool also doubles up as the 8mm hex key.

You can either leave the driver bit flat or you can push it in either direction to make the tool L-shaped, which allows for a surprising amount of leverage. You aren't going to be undoing a seized bolt on the trail, but you'll be able to loosen and tighten most things.

Each bit is held inside the driver by magnetism and it's powerful enough not to let the bits fall out. Getting the bits out of the main body is a bit trickier, especially if like me, you bite your nails, as you could do with some nail left to hook them out.

All the bits have an ED-coating (Electrophoretic Deposition is a form of electro-plating), which makes them hard-wearing and reduces the risk of corrosion. I have used this tool a lot over the last few months, and it is still looking pretty much brand new.

Value

On Wolf Tooth's UK distributor's website the 6-Bit is priced at £47 or £57 with the keyring. For comparison you can get something like the 12 function Specialized EMT 12 multi tool that Liam reviewed when it was £27, but it's now £32.

Rehook's Plus Multitool is £26.99 and while its main function as a tool is to put your chain back on without getting your hands dirty was pretty good, Mike wasn't overly impressed with the other tools included, which are designed to make it into as small a package as possible.

Conclusion

The 6-Bit could be considered an expensive way to purchase a multi tool, but it does have some things that make it better than a lot of others. First, it is tiny, you can literally take it anywhere and it is so light you won't notice it on your keyring or in your pocket.

The finish is also very robust, so it should last a very long time indeed.

Verdict

Pricey for what it is, but invaluable in day-to-day life, a clever design and it should last for years

