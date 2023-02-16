Wolf Tooth 6-Bit Hex Wrench Multi-Tool with Keyring

Wolf Tooth's 6-Bit Hex Wrench Multi-Tool with Keyring is an awesome little bit of kit for your pocket, saddle bag or for just bunging on your bunch of keys for day-to-day life. Stored away in its body are most of the tool bits you'll need to tweak your bike, and the finish keeps it looking new. At more than fifty quid (with the keyring) it's not an impulse buy, but if you get it, you'll find it really handy. And as much as anything, it's that hefty price that keeps it out of our best cycling multi tools buyer's guide.
The Wolf Tooth is a neat bit of kit, small enough to stash just about anywhere should you need it, and when you do have to use it, it works very well.
The 6-Bit is available with the keychain or without it; we have the former, which I think is a bonus as I've attached to it my house keys, so I always have it with me – and I haven't lost it yet.
The tool itself houses the 'bits', and you access them by spinning the top half of the body, which spins from the end corner.
When closed the door is held in place by a magnet, and for even more security on this model the door is also locked in place by inserting the keychain into the end.
Remove it, and the door opens again – easy peasy.
The bits include 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm hex keys, a flathead and Phillips screwdriver, plus T10 and T25 Torx.
'Woah, woah!', I hear you cry, 'That's 11 bits!'
That's because four of the bits double up, with the 5mm and 6mm hex keys single ended. The driver part that sits at the end of the tool also doubles up as the 8mm hex key.
You can either leave the driver bit flat or you can push it in either direction to make the tool L-shaped, which allows for a surprising amount of leverage. You aren't going to be undoing a seized bolt on the trail, but you'll be able to loosen and tighten most things.
Each bit is held inside the driver by magnetism and it's powerful enough not to let the bits fall out. Getting the bits out of the main body is a bit trickier, especially if like me, you bite your nails, as you could do with some nail left to hook them out.
All the bits have an ED-coating (Electrophoretic Deposition is a form of electro-plating), which makes them hard-wearing and reduces the risk of corrosion. I have used this tool a lot over the last few months, and it is still looking pretty much brand new.
Value
On Wolf Tooth's UK distributor's website the 6-Bit is priced at £47 or £57 with the keyring. For comparison you can get something like the 12 function Specialized EMT 12 multi tool that Liam reviewed when it was £27, but it's now £32.
Rehook's Plus Multitool is £26.99 and while its main function as a tool is to put your chain back on without getting your hands dirty was pretty good, Mike wasn't overly impressed with the other tools included, which are designed to make it into as small a package as possible.
Conclusion
The 6-Bit could be considered an expensive way to purchase a multi tool, but it does have some things that make it better than a lot of others. First, it is tiny, you can literally take it anywhere and it is so light you won't notice it on your keyring or in your pocket.
The finish is also very robust, so it should last a very long time indeed.
Verdict
Pricey for what it is, but invaluable in day-to-day life, a clever design and it should last for years
Make and model: Wolf Tooth 6-Bit Hex Wrench Multi-Tool with Keyring
Size tested: 10.16cm x 15.24cm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Wolf Tooth says: "The new Wolf Tooth 6-Bit Hex Wrench is a slim, strong multi-tool with 11 functions for common bike repairs and everyday needs. Six hex bits are stored inside the handles that fit into the end of a ball detent swivel head for use. The 11 functions include: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8mm hex; flat head #3.5 and Phillips #2 screwdrivers; and T10 and T25 Torx-compatible bits. All bits are ED-coated and corrosion-resistant. It is small enough to fit into a riding tool wrap or pocket, and has an optional keyring attachment to fit on any keychain for use away from the bike."
It's a multitool that you can use for all aspects of life.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Weight: 53g | 62g with Keychain
Included: Six bits: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8mm hex; flat head #3.5 and Phillips #2 screwdrivers; and T10 and T25 Torx-compatible bits
Material: 7075-T6 aluminum
Max Torque:
Max torque for 8mm hex bit – 40 Nm
Max torque for 4, 5, 6 mm hex bits & T25, T30 bits – 20 Nm
Max torque for all other bits – 10 Nm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
In action the 6-Bit punches bigger than its size or weight would have you expect.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
A lot of tools in a small package.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Tools can be fiddly to get out.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
For the amount of tools on offer the Wolf Tooth 6-bit is pricier than most of its nearest competitors, but the quality and durability is very impressive.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Possibly
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There are always compromises with tools this small, but the Wolf Tooth 6-Bit is versatile, hard-wearing and actually very useful. The cost is inhibitive compared to other multi tools on the market, although they tend to be both bigger and heavier.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
