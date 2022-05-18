The Ryder Innovation Groove Tool takes up a lot less room than many multi-tools and the choice of T or L-shaped layout makes access to hidden bolts a breeze. There is a good selection of tool bits and they fit the tool snugly, though it's not the most comfortable to use.
The Groove Tool offers pretty much all of the basic tools you'll need for tweaking or fixing your bike while out and about, plus it'll barely take up any room in your jersey pocket or bag.
You get 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6mm hex keys, flat and crosshead screwdrivers, plus T10 and T25 Torx keys.
The outer is a cylindrical tube while the inner has holders for four out of the five double-ended tools the Groove comes with. The inner just slides inside the outer.
The Groove arrives with the tool bits in a separate little case, so you can keep the spare one in that, taking it with you on the bike or just leaving it at home if it's not a tool you're going to need.
You could leave the spare in the tool locator of the Groove, but even though it uses magnets that are strong enough to keep the tool bits secure and in situ when in use, they aren't that strong, and the spare bit can easily fall out of the Groove.
> 10 things you should take with you on every ride
The Groove has two location points for the bits, one on the end of the outer section, enabling you to use the Groove lengthways like a screwdriver, the other on the side of the body of the inner section, making it a lever for a bit more purchase on stubborn bolts (as shown in the main pic up top). In use, the bits feel secure in the holder, with little slop.
The body of the tool holder is covered from top to bottom in grooves, and while these do help with grip, it's not exactly the most comfortable experience, especially if you aren't wearing gloves or mitts.
The whole thing feels a bit plasticky, but the quality is decent enough for the money. The bits are nickel-plated and you get an o-ring between the inner and outer sections to stop moisture getting in.
I've been using the Groove for the last couple of months and I'm not seeing any signs of corrosion, the tools are standing up well to general abuse, and the body shrugs off being dropped.
> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best cycling multi-tools
At £22.99 it's a similar price to the Pro Bike Tool Mini Ratchet Set I tested in 2019 (listed as £19.99 on PBT's website, but £24.99 if you buy through Amazon), which comes with the same number of tools, although not all the same sizes, and – the clue's in the name – it's a ratchet design. I have to say, I preferred using the Mini Ratchet set, although it does take up a little more room in your pocket.
Fabric's Chamber multi-tool is much more expensive at £39.99 but comes with an extra couple of bits than the Groove, and the bits are stainless steel. The aluminium body also has a ratchet head for ease of use.
Conclusion
Overall, the Groove has the majority of tools you'll need and takes up little space, though the feel in your hand isn't as pleasing as some.
Verdict
Good selection of bits and takes up very little room, but not as pleasing to use as some
Make and model: Ryder Innovation Groove Tool
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Ryder Innovation says: "A compact tool that houses its bits, meaning no snagging when you're pulling it out of storage at the side of the road or trail
"Ideal for hard-to-reach places and applying torque, can be used in T or L positions."
A couple of little quirks, but on the whole a decent little multi-tool that takes up very little room.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Ryder Innovation lists:
5 x Nickel-plated bits:
6 x Hex (allen) keys: 2-6
2 x Screwdrivers: T10 & T25
Magnets keep bits in place when storing or using
Water resistant o-ring protects nickel-plated bits from moisture
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Not bad, the bits fit well into bolt heads and so on without slop and you can get decent purchase on the tool.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very small for storage.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The feel in use.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's around the same price as the Pro Bike Tool Mini Ratchet, and much cheaper than the similarly designed Fabric Chamber, though that one does bring more pieces and a better quality finish. Both the PBT and Fabric tools are ratchet designs.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, on the whole.
Would you consider buying the product? Possibly
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
For the money it's not a bad bit of kit, although you can get a similarly specced multi-tool for less. The tool bits don't feel massively secure, though, and it's not the most comfortable to use. It's quite good and a 6.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
