The Ryder Innovation Groove Tool takes up a lot less room than many multi-tools and the choice of T or L-shaped layout makes access to hidden bolts a breeze. There is a good selection of tool bits and they fit the tool snugly, though it's not the most comfortable to use.

The Groove Tool offers pretty much all of the basic tools you'll need for tweaking or fixing your bike while out and about, plus it'll barely take up any room in your jersey pocket or bag.

You get 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6mm hex keys, flat and crosshead screwdrivers, plus T10 and T25 Torx keys.

The outer is a cylindrical tube while the inner has holders for four out of the five double-ended tools the Groove comes with. The inner just slides inside the outer.

The Groove arrives with the tool bits in a separate little case, so you can keep the spare one in that, taking it with you on the bike or just leaving it at home if it's not a tool you're going to need.

You could leave the spare in the tool locator of the Groove, but even though it uses magnets that are strong enough to keep the tool bits secure and in situ when in use, they aren't that strong, and the spare bit can easily fall out of the Groove.

The Groove has two location points for the bits, one on the end of the outer section, enabling you to use the Groove lengthways like a screwdriver, the other on the side of the body of the inner section, making it a lever for a bit more purchase on stubborn bolts (as shown in the main pic up top). In use, the bits feel secure in the holder, with little slop.

The body of the tool holder is covered from top to bottom in grooves, and while these do help with grip, it's not exactly the most comfortable experience, especially if you aren't wearing gloves or mitts.

The whole thing feels a bit plasticky, but the quality is decent enough for the money. The bits are nickel-plated and you get an o-ring between the inner and outer sections to stop moisture getting in.

I've been using the Groove for the last couple of months and I'm not seeing any signs of corrosion, the tools are standing up well to general abuse, and the body shrugs off being dropped.

At £22.99 it's a similar price to the Pro Bike Tool Mini Ratchet Set I tested in 2019 (listed as £19.99 on PBT's website, but £24.99 if you buy through Amazon), which comes with the same number of tools, although not all the same sizes, and – the clue's in the name – it's a ratchet design. I have to say, I preferred using the Mini Ratchet set, although it does take up a little more room in your pocket.

Fabric's Chamber multi-tool is much more expensive at £39.99 but comes with an extra couple of bits than the Groove, and the bits are stainless steel. The aluminium body also has a ratchet head for ease of use.

Conclusion

Overall, the Groove has the majority of tools you'll need and takes up little space, though the feel in your hand isn't as pleasing as some.

Verdict

Good selection of bits and takes up very little room, but not as pleasing to use as some

