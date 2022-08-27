The Lezyne RAP II 19 CO2 is, as you can guess from the 'II,' a revamped design, and it covers pretty much all the basics when out for a ride – plus a few others to boot. The new black finish looks to have dealt with any corrosion issues, too. Really it's only lacking one single thing...

Multitools are always a compromise on performance over workshop tools, as they need to be small enough to be carried on the bike. The RAP II does well in this respect, as it packs down relatively short but has a bit of bulk to it for sturdiness. Meanwhile its width gives you enough purchase on the tool to undo tight bolts.

The length of the tools isn't quite enough to get your knuckles out of the scrape zone, but the tolerance of the hex and screwdriver bits is tight, so slippage isn't a major issue anyway.

You get 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/8mm hex keys – which cover any eventuality on the various parts of your bike – plus Torx T10 and T25 for rotor bolts, stem bolts and so on. You also get a Phillips screwdriver bit (although no flat head), a steel chain breaker, 8mm and 10mm spanners, four different spoke wrenches, a valve core tool and quick link holder.

The spanner ends are cut out of the plate of the chain tool, and they are a neat addition when you're tweaking mudguard stays should anything get damaged during your ride.

A real bonus would be a quick-link removal tool. Some multitools have them, such as Topeak's Mini P20, but it doesn't look as though Lezyne offer one anywhere in the RAP range.

To be fair, all of the bits are well positioned for use, and the hardened steel construction means they are tough. Machined aluminium sideplates help drop a bit of weight. I have had no issues with steel corrosion, either, although admittedly it has been quite a dry test period.

I like the inclusion of the CO2 dispenser. It works with threaded canisters and it's a simple push onto the valve to activate it. It saves you having to carry an extra unit.

Value

Priced at £32 the RAP II is a fair chunk cheaper than the £39.99 Pedros Rx Micro 20 Multi Tool, which has a fair chunk of tools of its own. It has a flat head screwdriver instead of the Phillips, and has no CO2 dispenser. It does come with mini tyre levers, though.

Topeak's Mini P20 has a similar amount of functions as the RAP II 19, although there are differences. It's a bit more than the Lezyne at £37.99, so I suppose it comes down to exactly which tools you want.

Overall

I like the quality of the Lezyne RAP II 19. It feels weighty enough to be durable, and even after the six weeks of constant testing the steel bits look like new. It's well priced against the opposition too.

Verdict

Offers the majority of the tools you'll need on a ride, and is competitively priced too

