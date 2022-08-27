Support road.cc

review
Tools - multitools
Tools - Portable
Lezyne Rap II 19 CO22022 Lezyne Rap II 19 CO2 - 4.jpg

Lezyne Rap II 19 CO2

8
by Stu Kerton
Sat, Aug 27, 2022 09:45
0
£32.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Offers the majority of the tools you'll need on a ride, and is competitively priced too
Built in CO2 Dispenser
Hardwearing components
No corrosion issues
No quick link removal tool
Weight: 
159g
Contact: 
www.upgradebikes.co.uk
The Lezyne RAP II 19 CO2 is, as you can guess from the 'II,' a revamped design, and it covers pretty much all the basics when out for a ride – plus a few others to boot. The new black finish looks to have dealt with any corrosion issues, too. Really it's only lacking one single thing...

Multitools are always a compromise on performance over workshop tools, as they need to be small enough to be carried on the bike. The RAP II does well in this respect, as it packs down relatively short but has a bit of bulk to it for sturdiness. Meanwhile its width gives you enough purchase on the tool to undo tight bolts.

The length of the tools isn't quite enough to get your knuckles out of the scrape zone, but the tolerance of the hex and screwdriver bits is tight, so slippage isn't a major issue anyway.

You get 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/8mm hex keys – which cover any eventuality on the various parts of your bike – plus Torx T10 and T25 for rotor bolts, stem bolts and so on. You also get a Phillips screwdriver bit (although no flat head), a steel chain breaker, 8mm and 10mm spanners, four different spoke wrenches, a valve core tool and quick link holder.

2022 Lezyne Rap II 19 CO2 - 4.jpg

The spanner ends are cut out of the plate of the chain tool, and they are a neat addition when you're tweaking mudguard stays should anything get damaged during your ride.

2022 Lezyne Rap II 19 CO2 - 5.jpg

A real bonus would be a quick-link removal tool. Some multitools have them, such as Topeak's Mini P20, but it doesn't look as though Lezyne offer one anywhere in the RAP range.

To be fair, all of the bits are well positioned for use, and the hardened steel construction means they are tough. Machined aluminium sideplates help drop a bit of weight. I have had no issues with steel corrosion, either, although admittedly it has been quite a dry test period.

I like the inclusion of the CO2 dispenser. It works with threaded canisters and it's a simple push onto the valve to activate it. It saves you having to carry an extra unit.

2022 Lezyne Rap II 19 CO2 - 3.jpg

Value

Priced at £32 the RAP II is a fair chunk cheaper than the £39.99 Pedros Rx Micro 20 Multi Tool, which has a fair chunk of tools of its own. It has a flat head screwdriver instead of the Phillips, and has no CO2 dispenser. It does come with mini tyre levers, though.

Topeak's Mini P20 has a similar amount of functions as the RAP II 19, although there are differences. It's a bit more than the Lezyne at £37.99, so I suppose it comes down to exactly which tools you want.

Overall

I like the quality of the Lezyne RAP II 19. It feels weighty enough to be durable, and even after the six weeks of constant testing the steel bits look like new. It's well priced against the opposition too.

Verdict

Offers the majority of the tools you'll need on a ride, and is competitively priced too

road.cc test report

Make and model: Lezyne Rap II 19 CO2

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Lezyne says, "Combining undeniable style with precision engineering, the RAP II series of cycling multi-tools provide unmatched performance. Designed, engineered and manufactured in-house, each and every RAP II-tool is brimming with innovative features''from lightweight, ergonomic machined-aluminum side plates with integrated magnetic quick-link holders to longer hardened steel tool bits for easier access to hard-to-reach-bolts. The steel tool bits are made with our Black Anti-Corrosion Technology for increased corrosion resistance. Compact and versatile, these multi-tools are built to last and designed to efficiently get riders back on the road or trail."

The RAP II 19 is a comprehensive multi-tool that is highly durable.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

QUICK LINK HOLDER,

HEX 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/8mm,

TORX T10/T25,

PHILLIPS,

CHAIN BREAKER,

8/10MM WRENCH,

4 SPOKE WRENCHES,

CO2 DISPENSER

VALVE TOOL

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It has a good selection of tools that are easy to use.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

CO2 unit is a bonus.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

No quick link removal tool.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's a fair chunk cheaper than the Pedros I mention in the review, and arguably has a more useful selection of tools. It's the same price as the Topeak offering which also scored well.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The RAP II 19 is well made, works well and has a lot of useful tools. As virtually every chain these days uses a quick-link it would be good to see a tool for that included, though.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

