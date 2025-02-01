Velocio Women’s Thermal Utility Bib Tights

The Velocio Thermal Utility bib tights are ideal for riding in cold temperatures. A low-bulk chamois, compressive fabrics and the brilliant FlyFree easy-pee design are all excellent features. The tights will serve you well for a large proportion of the year, across a range of rides – a good thing given the high price tag.

With a cocktail of temperatures and weather conditions – from 2°C and snow, to 5°C with wind and sun, to 10°C with rain – the tights have had a fair test over the last few weeks. They've only really struggled in the very coldest of temperatures, and in prolonged rain, making them a pretty versatile option, if you can afford them.

Materials & construction

ThermoRoubaix Power fabric, a fleece-backed breathable material, is used for the lower half of the tights. It has good levels of compression – there's some substance to it without it being too thick. I did sense a bit of pulling behind the knee – not enough to irritate, just something I was aware of. It's possibly due to there being no body contour panelling in this area. There's a flip side to that though – minimal seams. The few seams there are are all flatlock and not noticeable. It's worth pointing out that Anna tested Velocio's Thermal bib tights in 2021 and didn't have issues with pulling or bunching, so it could just be a fit/body shape thing.

There are no zips at the ankle – the fabric's compression eliminates the need for any – which does mean that the tights are a bit harder to pull on over the foot and ankle.

A decent-sized panel of stretchy, reflective fabric is used at the calf area of the tights. There's no fleecy backing to it, but as much of it sits against socks, the lack of cosiness isn't an issue. I wouldn't say it's a cold or uncomfortable fabric anyway. While it's a thoughtful touch, it won't be fully exposed if you use overshoes.

While we're talking reflectives, there are also tiny logos on your right thigh and upper left glute.

Performance

Out on the road I was toasty warm in cool conditions – think 3-8°C. This is definitely the optimal temperature window for the tights, in my opinion. The fabric has good levels of breathability – you can feel some airflow through the fibres, and even when making efforts there was no danger of overheating.

If the mercury crept into double figures, I found the tights best for long distance, steady-state rides; they were on the verge of being overbearing for tempo rides in temperatures above 10 degrees. You might even find them too much for this kind of (steady-state) riding – I tend to run cold.

Lower down the temperature scale, the fabric's ability to fend off very cold air begins to fade... For me personally, the limit was about 3°C – anything below this led to my legs feeling uncomfortably cool.

At the start of testing, the tights fended off light showers pretty well – the fabric has a PFC-free DWR treatment. With repeated wearing and washing, water repellency has become less effective. Now, a few weeks into testing, after about 20 minutes of steady rain I notice water penetrating. This tends to be at the knee first, maybe because the material is repeatedly stretched here. Whatever the cause, it's really not pleasant in cold weather. I certainly wouldn't be reaching for them if anything more than a light passing shower is forecast.

Road spray is still no match for them, though – a real plus if you are in the UK where roads seem to be interminably wet.

A mesh panel sits between two 'seamless Microfibre bib straps'. I'm not usually a fan of extra panels in bib designs, but this one is pretty well executed: the mesh is breathable and doesn't add excess bulk. However, it does hold the straps firmly in place, which means they can't 'find their own position' – larger breasted women might not be comfortable. For me personally, the panel and straps don't irritate.

The straps are also brilliantly proportioned to make using the FlyFree function a breeze. Note, Velocio's chart suggested a size 'M/L' for me, and I've been testing a medium. Women with longer torsos might struggle to lever the tights down – Anna had this problem. My advice is to select your lavatory position carefully, and maybe don't squat too low – the fleecy inner acts as a sticky board for loose, dried out grass and leaves.

The mesh panel adds an extra layer of protection for the upper body, and I found I needed to adjust my layers to compensate – something with a little less protection than I'd normally opt for in a given temperature.

Talking of extra protection, Velocio points out on its website that the tights have 'a windproof layer sandwiched between the chamois and the main fabric. It's only on the front part to protect from wind.' I'm not sure how much of an effect this has... Looking down while riding, I can only see an inch or so of the chamois above the tip of the saddle, so very little of the layer is being exposed (to airflow). I can't say I've ever thought that region needed extra protection, especially given it already has a chamois in addition to the main fabric.

Pockets

The two utility pockets that give the tights their name are fused with the seams on the legs. They are made with the same ThermoRoubaix Power material as the tights, so unlike with mesh pockets, the contents are protected from grit and light rain. There's no elasticated element to the top edge – meaning less strain on fabrics.

I personally find pockets on shorts and tights best suited to pliable things – spare gloves, a scarf, empty wrappers – rather than anything rigid. Rather than being on the side of the leg, the pockets reach from the side of the leg to the mid-line of the hamstring (that's to say, right under the leg). I tried stowing a phone in them out of curiosity, and while it felt relatively secure, it aggravated the very edge of the thigh muscle with every pedal stroke. It soon found its way back into my jersey pocket, where it was 100 per cent secure.

Pad

Arguably, I've left one of the most important features until last... The chamois is low profile while still being exceptionally comfortable. After rides in milder conditions, it felt a little damp, though I'd not sensed that while actually riding, so can't complain about breathability, especially as this only happened on mild days.

I've not experienced any kind of chafing or soreness, including on rides in excess of four hours. In short, it's a great chamois that I've particularly appreciated for longer (4hr+) rides in cold weather.

Value

These Utility Bibtights replicate the Thermal bib tights that Anna reviewed three years ago (which are still available to buy for £209), with the added bonus of the pockets for an extra tenner or so (the price fluctuates with the exchange rate). If you like storage space on your tights, that's really not much more to pay, and it's great that we have the choice.

This doesn't detract from the fact that they are premium tights at a premium price, but a lower price might well mean forgoing at least one of DWR, an easy-pee set-up, or a quality chamois.

Iris's Escape bib tights, for example, are a little cheaper at around £165 (€199), and a good choice if you are looking for pockets, an easy-pee design and a very comfy chamois, but they don't offer any water repellency. I didn't find the fabric compressive, either.

With Lusso's Paragons, you get DWR and an easy-pee design but no pocket, for just £140. I haven't worn them, so can't comment on the chamois.

And Gorewear's Progress Thermo Bib Tights are now only £109.99 – a budget-friendly option that might appeal if longer hours out in the cold are not such a frequent occurrence for you, and you don't want pockets or DWR. Conversely, if it's durable protection for the coldest of temperatures you need, its Distance Winter Bib Tights+ might be worth considering. At £179.99 they're still cheaper than the Velocios, but without an easy-pee design or pockets.

Even paying a similar price – Le Col's Pro Bib Tights are £210 – you get good protection from the elements, but without pockets or an easy-pee setup. And Rapha's Pro Team Winter Tights – with DWR and an easy-pee design but no pockets – are £260.

Conclusion

These are well-made, comfy tights that will have you covered for a good portion of the year. They offer some light protection against showers and stand up to road spray well. If you like to get outdoors on all but the very coldest of days, they will serve you well. The FlyFree design and pockets are functional bonuses for long days in the saddle, and the chamois is certainly up to coping with long days too. If you can cope with the high price tag.

Verdict

Thermal tights that offer more functionality than most, perfect for longer rides in all but the coldest of weather