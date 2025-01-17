At first glance the Madison DTE Men's Thermal Bib Tights With EIT Pad look like a decent, accessible way to ride in the winter months, but with a thinnish pad that for me was only comfortable for shorter rides, a DWR treatment that just doesn't work, and 'thermal' fabric that's not as warm as that makes it sound, they aren't the best choice, for beginner or more seasoned riders.
Check out more options in our guide to the best winter bib tights for cycling.
At just under £100 these are relatively wallet friendly compared with many, and have a decent fit, but they are quite stretchy and not the most supportive.
On the plus side, the straps sit well and don't cause any discomfort; they're wide and soft, so there's no digging in, and there's enough stretch that they can accommodate a variety of body types. There also aren't any zips at the bottom of the legs, so no chance of rubbing there.
The fit works really well for me, with the ankles being nice and snug so they don't move around or ride up, and the length of the legs and straps suiting me well. They're as you'd expect for a medium, and true to size.
Unfortunately, I have to take issue with a couple of 'features' of these tights.
Madison says these have a DWR (durable water repellent) treatment to keep spray and showers at bay, but there is absolutely no water resistance anywhere; even when dripping tiny drops of water onto them, which should bead off easily on a DWR-treated fabric, they just soaked it up immediately.
It's odd because Madison makes leg warmers with DWR which I've also had on review, and while it isn't the best water resistance, it's miles above this.
Another claim I'd disagree with is that the Elastic Interface pad provides comfort for long rides. Okay, it's subjective, but for me the pad is just not that comfortable for rides over an hour. On a four-hour outing in these I was really struggling with pain in my sit bones, and this isn't something I've ever had with any other bib tights.
The pad is thinner than most I've used, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but I just found that any areas with increased pressure, namely my sit bones, weren't getting the support they needed. On any rides longer than about an hour this led to feelings of discomfort that weren't just surface level; it wasn't chafing, but more a feeling of pressure. This could be purely personal or to do with my bike fit, but it's not a sensation I've had with any other bibs.
These two factors are a real detraction from what are otherwise nicely fitting and impressively priced bib tights. Winter kit can get really expensive, so seeing Madison making products that could appeal to the more budget-orientated rider is really good, but unfortunately I'm just not blown away by these.
As I said earlier, the material used is very stretchy, meaning it's nice and comfortable whether your legs are massive tree trunks or much smaller, and there's the same stretchiness around the waist area, meaning they're friendly for larger riders too. The downside of this stretch, though, is the lack of support for your manhood; I would certainly like more support, and it led to much more rearrangement than I would usually require on a ride.
Also, these aren't the warmest bibs. I found them comfortable from around 5-15°C, but any colder and they aren't thick enough to keep the cold out. To be fair, this does match up with Madison claiming they're made for spring and autumn riding, just something to be aware of.
Value
Coming in at £99.99 these aren't the most expensive bib tights out there, but I do feel you'd be better off spending a little more to gain a lot more comfort.
I was impressed with the Velocio Foundation bib tights I reviewed last year, for example, which were just £30 more (unfortunately they're not currently available). These are still my go-to option for the winter months a year on, which says a lot for their quality; the chamois is a lot more comfortable than the Madison's, and they keep you a lot warmer.
You don't have to spend more, though. For £84.99, for example, you can get the Endura Xtract bib tights that Shaun was impressed by, with impressive water resistance and a decent chamois.
Conclusion
While I think Madison has some of the ingredients for a great set of tights, I'm not sure it's quite all there. These are fine for short rides (in the dry), but if you're looking for something comfortable for long rides, or warm for the winter months, there are better options out there.
Verdict
Good fit but underwhelming performance, with no water resistance and a chamois that is too thin for long-ride comfort
Make and model: Madison DTE Men's Thermal Bib Tights With EIT Pad
Tell us what the product is for
Madison says: 'Thermal road cycling bib tight with DWR to repel spray and showers. Exceptional next to skin fit and an Elastic Interface chamois pad for long-ride comfort'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Madison lists these features:
THERMAL: Brushed isoler thermal Roubaix fabric is designed to retain body heat for the cooler weather riding in Spring and Autumn
BIB: Mesh panels on the upper bib assist with moisture transfer and temperature regulation
STRAPS: Seamless elasticated straps improve breathability and comfort
CHAMOIS PAD: Madison's EIT dual density pad engineered with specialist pad supplier 'EIT' Elastic Interface from Italy, to deliver comfort in all situations. Dimensions have been specifically designed to provide maximum agility and comfort in saddle for long rides
QUICK DRY: Fabric is quick drying and moisture wicking
FIT: Body fit item has tailored legs to finish neatly at the ankle
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
4/10
I've been underwhelmed by these; the chamois is disappointing and left me sore after only a couple of hours.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
They've held up well so far.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
They fit well, the material is stretchy so they can accommodate a lot of different body types.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
This medium pair fit as I'd expect.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
They come in at 263g, so pretty light.
Rate the product for comfort:
4/10
The straps and material are comfy against the skin, but I didn't find the chamois comfortable. I found myself getting very sore on any longer rides.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Not a bad price on paper, but the comfort and performance just aren't there to make the savings worth it. There are better options for less.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues when washing these.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I was underwhelmed by their performance. They fit well and the materials are comfortable against the skin, but I found the chamois pad too thin, and the 'DWR' does nothing at all to resist water.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I liked the wide and comfy straps.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I did not like the chamois, I found it too thin, which led to discomfort.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
These are cheaper than some – the Velocio Foundation Bib tights I reviewed last year were £30 more, but a lot more comfortable – but you can also pay less for some very good tights, such as Endura's Xtracts for £84.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Unfortunately not really.
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're pretty average, overall; they don't tick some of the boxes Madison says they do, in terms of water resistance and comfort, and while they fit well, and I like the straps, comfort on the bike is lacking for longer rides.
Age: 24 Height: 174 Weight: 75
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
