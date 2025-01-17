At first glance the Madison DTE Men's Thermal Bib Tights With EIT Pad look like a decent, accessible way to ride in the winter months, but with a thinnish pad that for me was only comfortable for shorter rides, a DWR treatment that just doesn't work, and 'thermal' fabric that's not as warm as that makes it sound, they aren't the best choice, for beginner or more seasoned riders.

Check out more options in our guide to the best winter bib tights for cycling.

At just under £100 these are relatively wallet friendly compared with many, and have a decent fit, but they are quite stretchy and not the most supportive.

On the plus side, the straps sit well and don't cause any discomfort; they're wide and soft, so there's no digging in, and there's enough stretch that they can accommodate a variety of body types. There also aren't any zips at the bottom of the legs, so no chance of rubbing there.

The fit works really well for me, with the ankles being nice and snug so they don't move around or ride up, and the length of the legs and straps suiting me well. They're as you'd expect for a medium, and true to size.

Unfortunately, I have to take issue with a couple of 'features' of these tights.

Madison says these have a DWR (durable water repellent) treatment to keep spray and showers at bay, but there is absolutely no water resistance anywhere; even when dripping tiny drops of water onto them, which should bead off easily on a DWR-treated fabric, they just soaked it up immediately.

It's odd because Madison makes leg warmers with DWR which I've also had on review, and while it isn't the best water resistance, it's miles above this.

Another claim I'd disagree with is that the Elastic Interface pad provides comfort for long rides. Okay, it's subjective, but for me the pad is just not that comfortable for rides over an hour. On a four-hour outing in these I was really struggling with pain in my sit bones, and this isn't something I've ever had with any other bib tights.

The pad is thinner than most I've used, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but I just found that any areas with increased pressure, namely my sit bones, weren't getting the support they needed. On any rides longer than about an hour this led to feelings of discomfort that weren't just surface level; it wasn't chafing, but more a feeling of pressure. This could be purely personal or to do with my bike fit, but it's not a sensation I've had with any other bibs.

These two factors are a real detraction from what are otherwise nicely fitting and impressively priced bib tights. Winter kit can get really expensive, so seeing Madison making products that could appeal to the more budget-orientated rider is really good, but unfortunately I'm just not blown away by these.

As I said earlier, the material used is very stretchy, meaning it's nice and comfortable whether your legs are massive tree trunks or much smaller, and there's the same stretchiness around the waist area, meaning they're friendly for larger riders too. The downside of this stretch, though, is the lack of support for your manhood; I would certainly like more support, and it led to much more rearrangement than I would usually require on a ride.

Also, these aren't the warmest bibs. I found them comfortable from around 5-15°C, but any colder and they aren't thick enough to keep the cold out. To be fair, this does match up with Madison claiming they're made for spring and autumn riding, just something to be aware of.

Value

Coming in at £99.99 these aren't the most expensive bib tights out there, but I do feel you'd be better off spending a little more to gain a lot more comfort.

I was impressed with the Velocio Foundation bib tights I reviewed last year, for example, which were just £30 more (unfortunately they're not currently available). These are still my go-to option for the winter months a year on, which says a lot for their quality; the chamois is a lot more comfortable than the Madison's, and they keep you a lot warmer.

You don't have to spend more, though. For £84.99, for example, you can get the Endura Xtract bib tights that Shaun was impressed by, with impressive water resistance and a decent chamois.

Conclusion

While I think Madison has some of the ingredients for a great set of tights, I'm not sure it's quite all there. These are fine for short rides (in the dry), but if you're looking for something comfortable for long rides, or warm for the winter months, there are better options out there.

Verdict

Good fit but underwhelming performance, with no water resistance and a chamois that is too thin for long-ride comfort