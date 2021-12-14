The Velocio Women's Thermal Bib Tights are warm and well made, featuring an exceptional chamois as well as a mid-ride pee-break solution – though it doesn't work for all body shapes.

Moving well with my body when riding, these tights kept me snugly and comfortable on cold rides. They're a great buy – if you can afford them.

> Buy these online here

Velocio has used Thermoroubaix Power for the tights, a fleece-backed fabric which is very soft against the skin. It's also very supple and stretchy, and not too thick, so it doesn't restrict your movement, and that helps with breathability too. Thanks to the thin material I didn't find these bunched behind the knee at all. No issues with hotspots here, or in any other place, for that matter.

I found these tights supremely comfortable to ride in, offering plenty of warmth, plus the fabric wicks moisture quickly and effectively to prevent chilling after digging up a climb, for example.

Supple and supportive, they moved well with my body and I ended up barely noticing them on my rides. They cope well with temperatures down to about 5°C – potentially colder still, but it was quite mild during the reviewing period so I haven't been out in less than that.

A DWR treatment also does the trick on those days you get caught out; it kept showers and light rain at bay, with water beading on the surface. Naturally, it does get overwhelmed in proper, sustained rain, but at least the fabric isn't very bulky.

Now for the upper, which consists of a mesh front with two Lycra straps that cross over at the rear. The straps have raw cut edges and are 4.5cm wide, which is a good width for distributing pressure evenly.

The crossover design at the rear takes a moment or two to arrange, but once in, you're good to go for the rest of the ride – stops included, thanks to Velocio's pee-break-friendly FlyFree design incorporated into the upper.

As winter rides usually consist of lots of miles at a steady pace, you can be out and about in your kit for considerable lengths of time. Being able to stop at the side of the road without removing your warm top layers is a luxury we all deserve.

That said, the design doesn't work for all.

I weigh 60kg and I'm 177cm tall. The fit around my legs and across the hips is just right in the size small – nice and supportive, while not being excessively tight. According to Velocio's sizing chart, my height puts me as a medium, and so while the tights on test fit me perfectly around my hips and legs, there's not enough stretch left in the fabric for me to pull them down and make use of the FlyFree easy pee system.

I've tested both Velocio's Ultralight and Foundation bib shorts in size small, and interestingly, the FlyFree design worked for me in those styles. So it was a bit of a surprise that, despite still fitting well in all other respects, the system didn't work for me this time.

Be reassured, though, that Velocio has its Signature Guarantee, which allows for testing and return within 30 days if your riding experience, including fit, isn't improved – so worth a go, in my opinion.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling tights here

The chamois is Velocio's proprietary Signature model, developed with Cytech. It's a very high-density option with 200kg/m3 inserts which I found very supportive, perfect for long winter miles. It's discreet off the bike, and I like the fact that it isn't too thick, which can take away some of the feedback from the bike.

There is plenty of length in the legs, and even though the bottoms are quite snug to get over your feet (there isn't an ankle zip), once on you don't get any issues with them riding up and it's comfier without a zip when riding too.

An integrated reflective panel stretches across the outer side and round the back at calf height. There's no fleecy material under this, but I can't say that I noticed its absence.

Value

While you can't ignore the sky-high price, you are getting some very comfy and supportive tights that'll cover longer winter rides and those packed with efforts too.

If you prefer ankle zips, making the tights easier to slip on and off, Le Col's Women's Hors Categorie Bib Tights are a similar price (£220) to Velocio's offering, but don't have any sort of comfort break system included.

> 6 top tips to help keep you cycling through the winter

Veloine's exceptionally snugly Rocacorba Thermal Bib Tights are a little cheaper at £194.71, but I did have issues with the thicker fabric bunching behind my knee and causing hotspots.

You can get quality thermal bibs for a lot less, though, such as the Iris Women's Signature Winter Bib Tights Light at €149 (around £130).

Conclusion

Soft, stretchy, and warm but not bulky, with an excellent chamois stitched inside, Velocio's Thermal Bib Tights are ideal for staying comfortable on long winter rides, ones that you're sprinkling efforts into too. They're well worth considering, if you can afford them.

Verdict

Super-comfortable and stylish low-bulk fleecy bibs that are impressively warm

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website