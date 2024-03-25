Gorewear Progress Thermo Bib Tights+ Womens

The Gorewear Progress Thermo Bib Tights+ are entry- to mid-level winter tights made from a sublimely soft, fleece-lined material. While I found their high-waisted design comfortable, I didn't think the chamois and fit were up there with those of other tights I've tested. They do still make a good mid-price option for not-too-long winter rides – provided you have longer legs than me.

Gorewear says these tights include wind protection, and I think they're best suited to dry days when the temperature is between zero and 5°C. The same super-soft, fleece-lined material is used throughout their construction and while it is very comfortable, it's limited in its ability to keep out the wind when it's below zero and there's no added waterproofness or DWR coating – though this is understandable considering the price of the tights.

The tights don't have any compressive qualities, so if you prefer a more 'tugged-in' feeling, these probably wouldn't be ideal. At first I quite enjoyed the non-restrictive feel but after wearing them all day, I realised that their looser fit meant the chamois didn't fit very snugly. Though I felt the tights otherwise fitted me well, I found the lower back loose in my size, which I feel resulted in the chamois dropping down.

That looser feeling might be down to the sizing. Gorewear's sizing ranges from EU34 to EU42 – and I fall in between the two smallest sizes. I tested the size 36, which are labelled XS, and found them a little on the loose side.

This looseness wasn't evident throughout the tights, but only around the backside and waist – so if you're in doubt I'd advise you to size down. I also found the legs overly long, even resorting to folding up the ankles to avoid them bulking – covering up the rear reflective strip in the process.

That said, if you're taller than me, these factors may well not be an issue for you, which really makes it a case of try before you buy.

The dual-density Active Comfort Seat Pad chamois, created in conjunction with chamois supremo Elastic Interface, is designed for short- to middle-distance rides, which I think is a pretty accurate description. The padding isn't that thick, measuring 12.5mm at its thickest, which is good at keeping the bulk down – but it isn't the most flexible or supple pad, which makes it a little noticeable at times.

And it's around the chamois area where Gorewear has added a liner, protecting this area from the worst of the windchill. This liner essentially brings the padding at the front up a little higher, and while it is a nice touch, I'm not sure I've ever really felt the need for wind protection here.

The upper parts of these tights are very comfortable – the straps don't dig into your shoulders and the mesh back is breathable.

The high-waisted front means there's no chance of a jersey running up so much that you'd be left with a gap at your waist.

I tested the Utility Green version, which pairs very well with Gorewear's jerseys, and they're also available in black, and black and neon.

Value

When I was wearing these I kept comparing them to the dhb Aeron Women's FLT Roubaix Bib Tight 2.0 I've worn for the last few winters, but as part of the Wiggle/CRC empire these are sadly no longer available – at least not at present.

You could consider the Iris Dark Indigo Escape Bib Tights that Emma rated very highly for their comfort and breathability, but these are somewhat pricier at €199.

Anna praised the Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights Woman's, especially for their low-bulk design and high-quality chamois, and these are also a fiver cheaper than the Gorewear tights.

At £120 the Gorewear Progress Thermo Bib Tights+ are not excessively priced, but I feel they don't quite compare with either of those two pairs when it comes to fit and overall performance.

And for even more options, you could check out our best winter bib tights for cycling buyer's guide, which covers men's and women's tights at a wide range of prices.

Conclusion

If you're looking for a reasonably priced, super-soft pair of winter bib tights, then Gorewear's Progress Thermo Bib Tights+ are a good option. They don't offer much in the way of windproofing or compression but they're good for shorter rides when it's down to about 0°C – and I think they look good too. Though do make sure you get the sizing right.

Verdict

Comfrotable short- to mid-distance bib tights with some thermal properties, but difficult-to-get-right sizing

