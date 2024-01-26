The Le Col Women's Pro Bib Tights keep you very warm without being restrictive or uncomfortable thanks to an innovative combination of fabrics and a great chamois. The weather resistance is excellent, keeping out the worst of the winter weather, but the legs come up slightly short on me – something to check if you're on the tall side.

Le Col describes the Pro Bibs, its top-of-the-range tights, as being 'built for maximum efficiency, keeping your legs warm in the off-season without restricting movement'.

The main body of the tights is made from a soft, thermal material that does do a great job of keeping your legs warm. It's water resistant, too, providing protection against harsh conditions, as well as being breathable. No surprise then, these worked really well for me during the cold snap we've just had, riding in temperatures of around 2-5°C, with road spray beading on the fabric surface.

The lower panels of the leg feature a textured 'tripping' fabric, which Le Col says has been added to increase aerodynamics (presumably it 'trips' up the air). Without a wind tunnel, I can't comment on the aerodynamic claims, but overshoes cover a large proportion of this anyway.

This textured fabric has minimal stretch, but once in place the legs are compressive without being restrictive, and the zip on the ankle makes them easy to take on and off.

Up top, the bib straps are made from a thin, grid material which wicked sweat effectively and provided a fit-and-forget feel. I liked that the thermal material wasn't extended up to the straps as it prevented them from being bulky and uncomfortable when adding a baselayer and jacket.

The chamois is thicker than many I've tried, and was great for longer rides. I found it very comfortable and supportive, with no chafing or pain.

Le Col's logos are featured on the mid-thigh and across the rear of the tights, but it would have been useful to have some reflective panelling, particularly in poor light during the winter.

Size and fit

The Pro Bib Tights come in five sizes, ranging from XS-XL, and are cut for a performance fit. I'm normally a size small in cycling kit and that was the case here according to the size guide, with the tights giving a snug but not restrictive fit.

I have longer than average legs so I can struggle with garment lengths, and in this case, because of the limited stretch of the fabric on the lower panels, the tights were a bit short, finishing about two inches above my ankles. However, this wasn't a problem when paired with long socks and overshoes, with no skin being exposed to the elements.

Another small issue with the fit was how low the front of the bib tights sit on the body. I would have preferred for the material to come up higher for added warmth and a more flattering fit.

The bib straps are a good length, though, and the fleece fabric extends high enough up my back.

Value

At £210, these are expensive, but you are paying for high-quality tights that perform exceptionally well.

And compared with other premium brands they're not bad value: Rapha's Women's Pro Team Winter Tights have gone up to £250 since Lara reviewed them in 2021, and they offer similar levels of warmth and weather protection.

Anna was also impressed with Velocio's Women's Thermal Bib Tights when she tested them in 2021, and they're £215.

You can get good performance for less, though; if your budget doesn't run to the Le Cols, Lusso's Ladies Comfort Break Bibtights are £110 and pack in a lot in terms of comfort, function and green credentials.

Conclusion

Overall, there isn't much to fault performance-wise with these bib tights. They kept me very warm and offer exceptional weather resistance, making them suitable for any riding conditions a British winter could throw at you, though I would have preferred longer legs, for my longer legs.

Verdict

Very warm and comfortable bib tights with a great chamois and water resistance

