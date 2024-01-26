Support road.cc

review
Tights & longs
Le Col Women’s Pro Bib Tights2024 Le Col Womens Pro Bib Tights.jpg

Le Col Women’s Pro Bib Tights

8
by Emily Tillett
Fri, Jan 26, 2024 09:45
0
£210.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Very warm and comfortable bib tights with a great chamois and water resistance
Water resistance
Comfy chamois
Very warm
Slightly short in the leg
Low cut in the body
Weight: 
279g
Contact: 
lecol.cc
The Le Col Women's Pro Bib Tights keep you very warm without being restrictive or uncomfortable thanks to an innovative combination of fabrics and a great chamois. The weather resistance is excellent, keeping out the worst of the winter weather, but the legs come up slightly short on me – something to check if you're on the tall side.

Le Col describes the Pro Bibs, its top-of-the-range tights, as being 'built for maximum efficiency, keeping your legs warm in the off-season without restricting movement'.

2024 Le Col Womens Pro Bib Tights - back.jpg

The main body of the tights is made from a soft, thermal material that does do a great job of keeping your legs warm. It's water resistant, too, providing protection against harsh conditions, as well as being breathable. No surprise then, these worked really well for me during the cold snap we've just had, riding in temperatures of around 2-5°C, with road spray beading on the fabric surface.

2024 Le Col Womens Pro Bib Tights - legs front.jpg

The lower panels of the leg feature a textured 'tripping' fabric, which Le Col says has been added to increase aerodynamics (presumably it 'trips' up the air). Without a wind tunnel, I can't comment on the aerodynamic claims, but overshoes cover a large proportion of this anyway.

2024 Le Col Womens Pro Bib Tights - ankle 1.jpg

This textured fabric has minimal stretch, but once in place the legs are compressive without being restrictive, and the zip on the ankle makes them easy to take on and off.

2024 Le Col Womens Pro Bib Tights - ankle 2.jpg

Up top, the bib straps are made from a thin, grid material which wicked sweat effectively and provided a fit-and-forget feel. I liked that the thermal material wasn't extended up to the straps as it prevented them from being bulky and uncomfortable when adding a baselayer and jacket.

The chamois is thicker than many I've tried, and was great for longer rides. I found it very comfortable and supportive, with no chafing or pain.

2024 Le Col Womens Pro Bib Tights - chamois.jpg

Le Col's logos are featured on the mid-thigh and across the rear of the tights, but it would have been useful to have some reflective panelling, particularly in poor light during the winter.

2024 Le Col Womens Pro Bib Tights - back detail.jpg

Size and fit

The Pro Bib Tights come in five sizes, ranging from XS-XL, and are cut for a performance fit. I'm normally a size small in cycling kit and that was the case here according to the size guide, with the tights giving a snug but not restrictive fit.

2024 Le Col Womens Pro Bib Tights - legs back.jpg

I have longer than average legs so I can struggle with garment lengths, and in this case, because of the limited stretch of the fabric on the lower panels, the tights were a bit short, finishing about two inches above my ankles. However, this wasn't a problem when paired with long socks and overshoes, with no skin being exposed to the elements.

Another small issue with the fit was how low the front of the bib tights sit on the body. I would have preferred for the material to come up higher for added warmth and a more flattering fit.

2024 Le Col Womens Pro Bib Tights - straps detail.jpg

The bib straps are a good length, though, and the fleece fabric extends high enough up my back.

2024 Le Col Womens Pro Bib Tights - straps back.jpg

Value

At £210, these are expensive, but you are paying for high-quality tights that perform exceptionally well.

And compared with other premium brands they're not bad value: Rapha's Women's Pro Team Winter Tights have gone up to £250 since Lara reviewed them in 2021, and they offer similar levels of warmth and weather protection.

Anna was also impressed with Velocio's Women's Thermal Bib Tights when she tested them in 2021, and they're £215.

You can get good performance for less, though; if your budget doesn't run to the Le Cols, Lusso's Ladies Comfort Break Bibtights are £110 and pack in a lot in terms of comfort, function and green credentials.

Conclusion

Overall, there isn't much to fault performance-wise with these bib tights. They kept me very warm and offer exceptional weather resistance, making them suitable for any riding conditions a British winter could throw at you, though I would have preferred longer legs, for my longer legs.

Verdict

Very warm and comfortable bib tights with a great chamois and water resistance

road.cc test report

Make and model: Le Col Womens Pro Bib Tights

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for

Le Col says, "Designed with speed in mind, the Le Col Women's Pro Bib Tights are built for maximum efficiency, keeping your legs warm in the off-season without restricting movement. We've included a lightweight lower leg to keep the bibs breathable and reduce overheating once you're up to speed.

Ideal for hard training sessions or races over the cooler months, the Pro Bib Tights regulate your temperature while the close fit maintains a smooth silhouette, thus reducing drag. Your speed need not suffer when the temperature drops, with our pre-folded binding on the edges maintaining that smooth finish. In addition, tripping fabrics have been added to the lower leg to increase aerodynamics and make each pedal stroke even more efficient."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Le Col lists:

- Female-specific chamois pad

- Aerodynamic lower leg panels

- Pre-folded binding on edges

- Low profile uppers wick sweat and regulate temperature

- Lightweight cuffed ankles

- Large logos across lower legs

- Made in Italy

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Very warm and comfortable with weather resistance.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

No issues so far.

Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10

The legs were slightly too short for me, and I would have preferred for the fabric to come further up the front of the body.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Size guide was accurate.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10

Very comfortable bib tights and chamois.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

They are expensive, but perform very well and undercut some premium rivals.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues with washing, following these instructions:

Machine Wash at 30°C / 86°F

Do not use fabric conditioner

Close all zippers/velcro fastenings

Dry flat, do not tumble dry

Do not bleach, iron or dry clean

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Kept me warm and dry in a variety of conditions and were comfortable on longer rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The warmth and weather protection.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Length of the legs.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They come up slightly cheaper than similar offerings from similarly premium brands such as Rapha and Velocio.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're very good: they keep you warm and protected from road spray and rain showers and the chamois is comfortable on longer rides. Personally, I would have preferred a bit more length in the legs and the body to come up higher at the front, but that won't be the case for everyone.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 175  Weight: 64

I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Emily Tillett

Emily is our track and road racing specialist, having represented Great Britain at the World and European Track Championships. With a National Title up her sleeve, Emily has just completed her Master’s in Sports Psychology at Loughborough University where she raced for Elite Development Team, Loughborough Lightning.

Emily is our go-to for all things training and when not riding or racing bikes, you can find her online shopping or booking flights…the rest of the office is now considering painting their nails to see if that’s the secret to going fast…

