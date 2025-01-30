The Assos Equipe R Habu Winter Bib Tights S11 offer premium performance at a premium price. They fit incredibly well and make for a super comfortable, warm winter riding experience. As we've come to expect from the Swiss brand, they cost a pretty penny, but if you can afford them they are excellent.

If you can't afford them, check out other options in our guide to the best winter bib tights for cycling.

Assos describes the Equipe R Habu bibs as having an 'aerodynamic fit for high-intensity riding in winter conditions', aiming to marry up warmth and storm protection with comfort and an unrestricted ride.

The bib tights are constructed with a range of materials that really deliver high performance in each of their own areas. From hip to ankle they use RX Extreme, a robust, insulating fabric that's also breathable and has a water-repellent exterior. Internally, it's a soft fleece that feels good against the skin, and on the lateral part of the lower leg there is reflective material that increases rear and side-on visibility.

Around the groin area, Assos shifts to use its Airblock.1098 softshell membrane to deliver a double layer of protection. This offers additional warmth and wind protection in the groin – much appreciated!

On the upper body, the shoulder straps form an X-frame. This consists of a firm but stretchy set of straps that are roughly 4cm wide. For me, the tightness of these straps was just right – often, straps can stretch too much, allowing the bibs to drop lower, but these are the right combination of comfort and support.

Pad comfort is subjective, but for me the Equipe R chamois pad has an excellent combination of padding and breathability. Chamois pads in winter clothing require a lower amount of ventilation than summer shorts, and this Equipe R didn't ever get too warm or feel too damp at the end of rides.

Pad preference is very personal, but all I can say is that it fitted my shape really well and didn't ever restrict my pedalling.

Fit & sizing

When I first tried these on, I was immediately struck by how well they fitted. I'm 70kg and 182cm, and the medium bibs were absolutely perfect for me.

A few neat details contributed to the fit being so good: firstly, the seam pattern above and below the knee means that the fabric stays tight when pedalling. Additionally, the positioning of the X of the straps was perfect for my shape, crossing between the shoulder blades and sitting over my shoulders in the right spot.

There's some debate about how high the waistline should be on bibs, especially winter tights. For me, these sit just below my belly button, which is about right in my opinion. I'm also pleased to report that it's easy enough to facilitate a mid-ride toilet break without fully disrobing.

Performance

So... how do these tights ride? Pretty great, actually.

I'm currently sitting writing this review, staring at the -2°C forecast and contemplating a Saturday jaunt. I can comfortably say that these bib tights will not be the constraining factor in the decision on whether to ride. They deal really well with the cold thanks to the choice of fabric. They've also worked well when the temperature increases; towards the end of winter rides, temperatures have hit the heady heights of 10°C, and I've not overheated wearing these.

It's worth noting that these aren't the very warmest bibs in Assos' range – Ben has been reviewing the very expensive (£420!) Mille GTO tights, which he found 'very warm, even when it was well below zero', and George the Eisenherz Ultraz (just £305), which provide double-layered warmth all over. In comparison, the Equipe R bibs are probably a bit more versatile for the conditions I generally ride in, so I think I'd prefer the single-layered version.

The RX Extreme fabric has also done a very good job of keeping me dry over my winter rides. I've ridden in some pretty heavy drizzle and encountered the inevitable road splash and haven't ever reached the stage where I can feel dampness against my skin. Assos describes the fabric as water repellent rather than waterproof, and I wouldn't expect to remain completely dry in a sustained downpour, but it worked as well as I'd expect it to.

Value

I'm not sure I'll ever be in a position to fork out over £200 for a pair of bib tights, but when you look at the premium alternatives available, they're a similar price. MAAP and Rapha, for example, both offer winter bibs for £260, both of which scored well in our reviews.

For the money, you'll definitely be getting an amazing item of clothing that's great to wear – though you might want to consider the possibility of hitting a patch of ice or mud and writing them off... that's a lot of money at risk.

You can also get great quality at lower prices, though. Matt was hugely impressed by the Gorewear Spinshift tights – to the tune of a rare 10/10 rating – and they're a saving of £120.

Conclusion

Overall, the Equipe R Habus are a truly excellent pair of bib tights that really soften the blow of riding in cold conditions. Assos has combined the best fabrics in the right areas to deliver a great riding experience. The standout for me was the level of comfort they deliver, which has been achieved by clever design and the use of high-quality materials. The price means you might need to consider other options, but if you buy these you won't be disappointed.

Verdict

Excellent pair of winter bibs, offering warmth and comfort at a premium price