review
Tights & longs
Iris Dark Indigo Escape Bib Tights2023 Iris Dark Indigo Escape Bib Tights.jpg

Iris Dark Indigo Escape Bib Tights

9
by Emma Silversides
Thu, Feb 15, 2024 09:45
0
£169.83

VERDICT:

9
10
Exceptional comfort with a brilliantly executed comfort break design, perfect for long-distance riding
Comfortable
Breathable
Well made
The legs are longer than average
Weight: 
266g
Contact: 
www.i-ris.cc
These Iris Escape Bib Tights are a great choice if you value comfort and functionality, particularly for longer days in the saddle. While they don't come cheap, they are some of the best winter bib tights I've worn, with an excellent easy-pee design, practical mesh pockets and supportive chamois, on top of breathable fabrics and quality of construction all going a long way to justifying the premium price tag.

Anyone who's spent years riding and racing in kit from a plethora of manufacturers is in a good position to know what does and doesn't work. The Escape Bib Tights, designed by ex pro-racer Iris Slappendel, are testament to this; they offer comfort, functionality and performance for long days in the saddle.

The tights are impeccably constructed, with high-quality stitching and a soft-to-the-touch fabric that is exceptionally comfortable. This Italian Thermoroubaix material has a fleecy inner that glides over the skin. There aren't any wind or water-resistant panels, but this allows the tights to glide unrestrictedly over the skin with every movement.

The straps are made from a wide, robust-feeling elastic, with a coupling magnetic tab at the rear that facilitates the easy-pee design. Unlike some pee-friendly setups, it doesn't compromise seams or fabrics in anyway.

Performance

The tights shine on dry days, in temperatures ranging between 5 and 10°C, and offer exceptional breathability – I never once felt uncomfortably hot, or indeed chilly in the cold.

2023 Iris Dark Indigo Escape Bib Tights - back.jpg

The fabrics are relatively lightweight and, as I've found out several times while testing, the tights dry out very quickly if subjected to heavy downpours. That's not to say I'd be heading out the door in these if it were already raining... Iris has an option that's specifically for wet and cold conditions.

The Italian Elastic Interface Endurance Joy HD female-specific chamois is marketed as having a 100% anti-bacterial and hypo-allergenic micro-polyester construction. Technical details aside, the pad isn't overly rigid and is certainly as breathable as any other chamois I've come across. While most test rides have been two or three hours, I used the Escape Bib Tights for a 200km audax and found the pad sufficiently supportive, with no signs of chafing or soreness at the end of the day.

2023 Iris Dark Indigo Escape Bib Tights - chamois.jpg

Iris's pee-stop-friendly setup is, in my opinion, one of the best designs available. It's very easy to get used to, and certainly not as fiddly as the size of the magnets might lead you to think. The magnetic closure is well placed, low down the back, so locating it to detach (and re-attach) is no problem. And the tights can be pulled completely out of the way (while you do what you need to) without stretching or stressing seams and/or fabrics.

The mesh pockets are a practical addition to the tights, particularly for longer days in the saddle. I've found them ideal for lightweight items – gloves, a neck-warmer and empty wrappers. They are big enough to carry a (cased) smartphone, but there's a tendency for large, solid items to encourage a build-up of moisture.

2023 Iris Dark Indigo Escape Bib Tights - mesh pocket.jpg

Fit

Iris offers kit in a wide range of sizes and these bibs are no exception, available in XXS to XXXL. I've been testing a medium, and the fit around the torso and hips is good. They are notably longer in the leg than many, so if you have shorter-than-average legs it might be worth sizing down. While I noticed the extra length, I didn't experience gathering anywhere. Sizing down would definitely have been an option as I didn't sense much compression, and silicone bands at the ankle guarantee no riding up.

2023 Iris Dark Indigo Escape Bib Tights - ankle gripper.jpg

The bib straps have plenty of give – there's no pulling on your shoulders – and they sit well across the chest, with no irritation to note. I'd imagine they can comfortably adapt to long- and short-bodied riders.

Colours

Like many of Iris's designs, the blue Escape Bibs break away from conventional kit colours and patterns. Iris's latest initiative to only develop new designs that can be mixed and matched with old ones is certainly forward thinking and refreshing. You can read more about the company's efforts concerning sustainability on the its site.

Value

These are pricey tights – €199 direct from Iris, plus €20 postage (avoidable if you spend over €250). At the time of writing this equates to around £170 (£190 inc p&p), and they're not currently available through other outlets.

They're on a par with 7mesh's WK3 Cargo Bib Tight in terms of functionality, but around a tenner less once you take postage into account.

They're also a little cheaper than the Velocio Women's Thermal Bib Tights (£206), which we reviewed in 2022, and I'd agree with Anna regarding the easy-pee design here – the fabrics can be compromised if the fit isn't spot on.

It's not difficult to find cheaper options, but there may be compromises: Janine liked Lusso's Comfort Break Bib Tights which are £110 but don't have any pockets, and Anna thought the Nopinz Endurance Women's Bib Tights were excellent at £114.99 (and currently £45), but they have neither an easy-pee design or pockets.

Conclusion

Overall, the Escape Bib Tights are excellent and a worthwhile investment if you regularly embark on longer rides. The practical pockets and easy-pee design are well-executed, and really add to those long-distance credentials.

Verdict

Exceptional comfort with a brilliantly executed comfort break design; perfect for long-distance riding

road.cc test report

Make and model: Iris Dark Indigo Escape Bib Tights

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Iris says: "Introducing our new Escape Women's Bib Tights with extra pocket storage for on and off the road riding.

"Our Escape Women's Bib Tight is designed for cooler days with luxurious fleece lined compression material to keep your muscles warm as we transition in or out of winter."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Iris lists these key features:

-Cold weather protection

-Leg grippers at the ankle

-Luxurious fleece lining

-Reflective elements on the backs of the thighs

-Anatomical cut with strategically placed seams for comfort in the riding position

-Elastic Interface® Endurance 2.5 HD women's-specific chamois

-Seamless microfiber bib straps for enhanced comfort and fit

-Made from Italian Thermoroubaix materials®

-Magnetic clip closure for more comfort and easy bathroom breaks

-Perfect for riding at 5-15 ℃

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

Definitely accommodating of longer-limbed riders.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

If in doubt, size down. There's plenty of length in the leg and bib straps, and since the material isn't the most compressive you'll get away with this.

Rate the product for weight:
 
10/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

In with all the other gear on a 30-degree cycle.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Brilliant on dry cold-to-cool days.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Easy-pee design.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Not the most expensive, but certainly far from cheap.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Excellent bib tights that will serve any long-distance fanatic well. The easy-pee design is one of the best I have come accross.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 173cm  Weight: 64kg

I usually ride: Road  My best bike is: Carbon road.

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!

