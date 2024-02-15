Iris Dark Indigo Escape Bib Tights

These Iris Escape Bib Tights are a great choice if you value comfort and functionality, particularly for longer days in the saddle. While they don't come cheap, they are some of the best winter bib tights I've worn, with an excellent easy-pee design, practical mesh pockets and supportive chamois, on top of breathable fabrics and quality of construction all going a long way to justifying the premium price tag.

Anyone who's spent years riding and racing in kit from a plethora of manufacturers is in a good position to know what does and doesn't work. The Escape Bib Tights, designed by ex pro-racer Iris Slappendel, are testament to this; they offer comfort, functionality and performance for long days in the saddle.

The tights are impeccably constructed, with high-quality stitching and a soft-to-the-touch fabric that is exceptionally comfortable. This Italian Thermoroubaix material has a fleecy inner that glides over the skin. There aren't any wind or water-resistant panels, but this allows the tights to glide unrestrictedly over the skin with every movement.

The straps are made from a wide, robust-feeling elastic, with a coupling magnetic tab at the rear that facilitates the easy-pee design. Unlike some pee-friendly setups, it doesn't compromise seams or fabrics in anyway.

Performance

The tights shine on dry days, in temperatures ranging between 5 and 10°C, and offer exceptional breathability – I never once felt uncomfortably hot, or indeed chilly in the cold.

The fabrics are relatively lightweight and, as I've found out several times while testing, the tights dry out very quickly if subjected to heavy downpours. That's not to say I'd be heading out the door in these if it were already raining... Iris has an option that's specifically for wet and cold conditions.

The Italian Elastic Interface Endurance Joy HD female-specific chamois is marketed as having a 100% anti-bacterial and hypo-allergenic micro-polyester construction. Technical details aside, the pad isn't overly rigid and is certainly as breathable as any other chamois I've come across. While most test rides have been two or three hours, I used the Escape Bib Tights for a 200km audax and found the pad sufficiently supportive, with no signs of chafing or soreness at the end of the day.

Iris's pee-stop-friendly setup is, in my opinion, one of the best designs available. It's very easy to get used to, and certainly not as fiddly as the size of the magnets might lead you to think. The magnetic closure is well placed, low down the back, so locating it to detach (and re-attach) is no problem. And the tights can be pulled completely out of the way (while you do what you need to) without stretching or stressing seams and/or fabrics.

The mesh pockets are a practical addition to the tights, particularly for longer days in the saddle. I've found them ideal for lightweight items – gloves, a neck-warmer and empty wrappers. They are big enough to carry a (cased) smartphone, but there's a tendency for large, solid items to encourage a build-up of moisture.

Fit

Iris offers kit in a wide range of sizes and these bibs are no exception, available in XXS to XXXL. I've been testing a medium, and the fit around the torso and hips is good. They are notably longer in the leg than many, so if you have shorter-than-average legs it might be worth sizing down. While I noticed the extra length, I didn't experience gathering anywhere. Sizing down would definitely have been an option as I didn't sense much compression, and silicone bands at the ankle guarantee no riding up.

The bib straps have plenty of give – there's no pulling on your shoulders – and they sit well across the chest, with no irritation to note. I'd imagine they can comfortably adapt to long- and short-bodied riders.

Colours

Like many of Iris's designs, the blue Escape Bibs break away from conventional kit colours and patterns. Iris's latest initiative to only develop new designs that can be mixed and matched with old ones is certainly forward thinking and refreshing. You can read more about the company's efforts concerning sustainability on the its site.

Value

These are pricey tights – €199 direct from Iris, plus €20 postage (avoidable if you spend over €250). At the time of writing this equates to around £170 (£190 inc p&p), and they're not currently available through other outlets.

They're on a par with 7mesh's WK3 Cargo Bib Tight in terms of functionality, but around a tenner less once you take postage into account.

They're also a little cheaper than the Velocio Women's Thermal Bib Tights (£206), which we reviewed in 2022, and I'd agree with Anna regarding the easy-pee design here – the fabrics can be compromised if the fit isn't spot on.

It's not difficult to find cheaper options, but there may be compromises: Janine liked Lusso's Comfort Break Bib Tights which are £110 but don't have any pockets, and Anna thought the Nopinz Endurance Women's Bib Tights were excellent at £114.99 (and currently £45), but they have neither an easy-pee design or pockets.

Conclusion

Overall, the Escape Bib Tights are excellent and a worthwhile investment if you regularly embark on longer rides. The practical pockets and easy-pee design are well-executed, and really add to those long-distance credentials.

Verdict

Exceptional comfort with a brilliantly executed comfort break design; perfect for long-distance riding

