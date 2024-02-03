Support road.cc

review
Tights & longs
Gorewear Distance Winter Bib Tights+ Women’s2023 Gorewear Distance Winter Bib Tights+ Womens.jpg

Gorewear Distance Winter Bib Tights+ Women’s

8
by Suvi Loponen
Sat, Feb 03, 2024 15:45
0
£199.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Very well made, comfortable and warm for the coldest days
Very warm
Good wind and rain protection
Comfortable even on long rides
Good quality
Lower legs slightly loose
Weight: 
316g
Contact: 
www.gorewear.com
Riding in the wet and cold is hardly ever pleasant, but the Gorewear Distance Winter Bib Tights have significantly improved my winter riding experience, offering excellent warmth and protection against rain and puddles. Although not flawless, they stand out as one of the best pairs of winter bib tights I've tried.

Gorewear designed the Distance Winter bib tights to be its warmest offering, employing a mix of wind-resistant and water-repellent panels along with thermo-woven fabric, which incorporates recycled materials. The majority of the tights feature DWR (durable water repellent) fabric, lined with soft fleece (referred to as thermo-stretch) on the inside. Additionally, areas prone to splashes, such as the back, saddle, and legs, are equipped with more robust water-resistant inserts.

The different materials and inserts are what give these bib tights their distinctive look. The saddle area has a separate breathable front panel and a spray-proof rear. This combo works well, though I must say the aesthetic isn't my favourite – there is something about the way the panels kind of draw more attention to the area. The soft front panel is extremely comfy against the waist, though, so function wins over style here (which I'd say is the theme overall on these bibs).

The legs feature a similar panelling structure, whereby the lower sections have a sprayproof panel on the inside leg and a breathable, stretchy panel on the back.

2023 Gorewear Distance Winter Bib Tights+ Womens - legs back.jpg

The overall goal of these tights is maximising warmth, wind resistance and water repellency, which is noticeable in the thicker build of the tights, and the very satisfying beading of water off the surface when I was out riding.

Despite being chunkier than your regular bib tights, these strike a good balance, and I found they fitted well without significant restriction on movement. The combination of stretchy and breathable materials, strategically waterproofed, makes them a comfortable fit.

2023 Gorewear Distance Winter Bib Tights+ Womens - leg detail.jpg

These tights are meant to make longer winter rides possible, and I happily spent four to five hours in them with absolutely no issues. The Expert Distance 2.0 chamois is quite firm and on the thicker side, but I found it very comfortable, especially on those longer gravel rides where you want a little bit of extra cushioning. It also protects the sensitive bits from wind, and washes extremely well.

2023 Gorewear Distance Winter Bib Tights+ Womens - chamois.jpg

Sizing and fit

There are five sizes available, ranging from EU34 to EU42. Sizing can be a bit tricky, and I recommend relying on the EU sizing rather than the traditional labels. In my case, the EU34 proved a good match. The legs are a good length, ending just at my ankles, though the lower leg is slightly looser than the rest because of the DWR-coated material and spray panel.

The very lightweight mesh bib straps are snug but by no means excessively so, though they aren't stretchy enough for the tights to be pulled down without removing your jersey. The lack of any consideration for how women could easily have a toilet break is one of only a couple of negatives I had with these tights.

2023 Gorewear Distance Winter Bib Tights+ Womens - straps back.jpg

The other gripe I had was with the low waist, which I thought was a little off with the overall ethos of these being deep winter tights; the back of the waist extends nicely up the back, though, so that's positive.

2023 Gorewear Distance Winter Bib Tights+ Womens - straps side.jpg

Despite that low waist, the tights excelled on cold sub-zero days, effectively shielding against wind chill and enveloping the lower limbs in cosy toastiness. The spray-proof rear panel helped fend off water to some extent, though not on prolonged wet rides – but then again these are water-repellent not waterproof tights.

2023 Gorewear Distance Winter Bib Tights+ Womens - back 2.jpg

I was quite curious to see how the water-resistant panels on the legs would help with spray from the front wheel, but quickly realised that although, yes, they stop the water from hitting your legs, that spray will then trickle down into your shoes, unless you somehow prevent that with overshoes.

Value

Winter bib tights don't come cheap, and at £199.99 the Distance Winter bib tights are no exception, though at the time of writing they are reduced to £139.99.

They're cheaper than the Velocio Women's Thermal Bib Tights at £216, which received a lot of praise for their comfort in winter conditions, but those do also have an easy-pee feature.

The Gorewear tights do have strong competition from elsewhere, though. The Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights Woman's, for example, are just £114.99 and were also well reviewed, though I would argue that the Gorewear tights offer more warmth than either of the above.

Conclusion

These are very comfortable and warm bib tights for the coldest days, even providing some protection against rain. They fit well, and don't rub or chafe even on longer rides. If you're dedicated to cycling outdoors even in the heart of winter and can overlook these tights' slightly utilitarian appearance, they are a very good option, especially at their current discount.

Verdict

Very well made, comfortable and warm for the coldest days

road.cc test report

Make and model: Gorewear Distance Winter Bib Tights+ Womens

Size tested: XXS

Tell us what the product is for

Gorewear says: "Our warmest bib tights are made from wind-resistant and water-repellent thermo woven fabric that will keep you warm on even your longest winter rides."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Gorewear lists these features:

WIND-RESISTANT, WATER-REPELLENT, WARM MAIN FABRIC

The DWR-treated thermo woven fabric keeps you warm on cold winter days.

EXPERT DISTANCE 2.0 SEAT PAD WITH GOREWEAR LINER

A multi-density, multi-layered foam construction is designed for maximum comfort and support on long-distance rides. The female-specific central padding provides superior protection and comfort in critical zones. In the front, the very breathable GOREWEAR Liner protects sensitive areas from wind chill.

SPRAY PROTECTION

Water-resistant inserts on the lower legs, the seat and back area protect against road spray.

Gorewear lists these details & materials:

Made with recycled content

Central Torso Architecture

Mesh bib strap construction

Thermo-stretch inserts on hips and lower legs

Optimized seam placement

Reflective details

MAIN: 49% Polyester (recycled), 42% Polyamide (recycled), 9% Elastane PANEL: FACE: 85% Polyamide| 15% Elastane BACKER: 100% Polyester PANELS: 84% Polyamide, 16% Elastane

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Great quality.

Rate the product for performance:
 
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

All good so far; no loose strings or any stitching coming apart during the test period.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

The fit is snug but not restricting. The legs are looser around the lower leg and knee, but this also allows for free movement when pedalling.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10

The size labelling is difficult to understand and I'd suggest really paying attention to the size charts. My tights were EU34/XXS and I'd normally be either an XS or S in bibs.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
10/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

These bibs washed extremely well. Not sure how long the DWR coating will last, but after about 12 or so washes at 30 degrees it's still working.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

These bib tights performed excellently in cold and windy conditions and kept rain and spray at bay adequately, too.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The warmth, especially around the waist and thighs; they're just super cosy!

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The low front of the waist.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Winter bib tights don't come cheap, and the Gorewear Distance Winter bib tights are no exception, at £199.99. They have strong competition from the Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights Woman's at £114.99, and though the Velocio Women's Thermal Bib Tights are more (£216), they have an easy-pee feature. Both of them received a lot of praise for their comfort in winter conditions, but I would argue that the Gorewear tights offer more warmth than either of them.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These bib tights are super comfy, warm, and repel water effectively. They work very well in dry and cold conditions as well as in slightly milder but wet weather. They could, however, benefit from a higher waist at the front and some sort of easy-pee function, but overall they're very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 30  Height: 164cm  Weight: 52kg

I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, mtb, Ultra-distances

Suvi Loponen

Suvi joined F-At in 2022, first writing for off-road.cc. She's since joined the tech hub, and contributes to all of the sites covering tech news, features, reviews and women's cycling content. Lover of long-distance cycling, Suvi is easily convinced to join any rides and events that cover over 100km, and ideally, plenty of cake and coffee stops. 

