Gorewear Distance Winter Bib Tights+ Women’s

Riding in the wet and cold is hardly ever pleasant, but the Gorewear Distance Winter Bib Tights have significantly improved my winter riding experience, offering excellent warmth and protection against rain and puddles. Although not flawless, they stand out as one of the best pairs of winter bib tights I've tried.

Gorewear designed the Distance Winter bib tights to be its warmest offering, employing a mix of wind-resistant and water-repellent panels along with thermo-woven fabric, which incorporates recycled materials. The majority of the tights feature DWR (durable water repellent) fabric, lined with soft fleece (referred to as thermo-stretch) on the inside. Additionally, areas prone to splashes, such as the back, saddle, and legs, are equipped with more robust water-resistant inserts.

The different materials and inserts are what give these bib tights their distinctive look. The saddle area has a separate breathable front panel and a spray-proof rear. This combo works well, though I must say the aesthetic isn't my favourite – there is something about the way the panels kind of draw more attention to the area. The soft front panel is extremely comfy against the waist, though, so function wins over style here (which I'd say is the theme overall on these bibs).

The legs feature a similar panelling structure, whereby the lower sections have a sprayproof panel on the inside leg and a breathable, stretchy panel on the back.

The overall goal of these tights is maximising warmth, wind resistance and water repellency, which is noticeable in the thicker build of the tights, and the very satisfying beading of water off the surface when I was out riding.

Despite being chunkier than your regular bib tights, these strike a good balance, and I found they fitted well without significant restriction on movement. The combination of stretchy and breathable materials, strategically waterproofed, makes them a comfortable fit.

These tights are meant to make longer winter rides possible, and I happily spent four to five hours in them with absolutely no issues. The Expert Distance 2.0 chamois is quite firm and on the thicker side, but I found it very comfortable, especially on those longer gravel rides where you want a little bit of extra cushioning. It also protects the sensitive bits from wind, and washes extremely well.

Sizing and fit

There are five sizes available, ranging from EU34 to EU42. Sizing can be a bit tricky, and I recommend relying on the EU sizing rather than the traditional labels. In my case, the EU34 proved a good match. The legs are a good length, ending just at my ankles, though the lower leg is slightly looser than the rest because of the DWR-coated material and spray panel.

The very lightweight mesh bib straps are snug but by no means excessively so, though they aren't stretchy enough for the tights to be pulled down without removing your jersey. The lack of any consideration for how women could easily have a toilet break is one of only a couple of negatives I had with these tights.

The other gripe I had was with the low waist, which I thought was a little off with the overall ethos of these being deep winter tights; the back of the waist extends nicely up the back, though, so that's positive.

Despite that low waist, the tights excelled on cold sub-zero days, effectively shielding against wind chill and enveloping the lower limbs in cosy toastiness. The spray-proof rear panel helped fend off water to some extent, though not on prolonged wet rides – but then again these are water-repellent not waterproof tights.

I was quite curious to see how the water-resistant panels on the legs would help with spray from the front wheel, but quickly realised that although, yes, they stop the water from hitting your legs, that spray will then trickle down into your shoes, unless you somehow prevent that with overshoes.

Value

Winter bib tights don't come cheap, and at £199.99 the Distance Winter bib tights are no exception, though at the time of writing they are reduced to £139.99.

They're cheaper than the Velocio Women's Thermal Bib Tights at £216, which received a lot of praise for their comfort in winter conditions, but those do also have an easy-pee feature.

The Gorewear tights do have strong competition from elsewhere, though. The Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights Woman's, for example, are just £114.99 and were also well reviewed, though I would argue that the Gorewear tights offer more warmth than either of the above.

Conclusion

These are very comfortable and warm bib tights for the coldest days, even providing some protection against rain. They fit well, and don't rub or chafe even on longer rides. If you're dedicated to cycling outdoors even in the heart of winter and can overlook these tights' slightly utilitarian appearance, they are a very good option, especially at their current discount.

Verdict

Very well made, comfortable and warm for the coldest days

