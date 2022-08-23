Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - short sleeve
Pas Normal Studios Men’s Mechanism Jersey2022 Pas Normal Studios Men's Mechanism Jersey - Deep Red.jpg

Pas Normal Studios Men’s Mechanism Jersey

8
by Jamie Williams
Tue, Aug 23, 2022 15:45
0
£150.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Looks good and performs well, but just be aware that it's cut quite short
Extremely effective silicone grippers
Zipped valuables pocket
Aero yet unrestrictive fit
Short cut won't suit all
High price
Weight: 
97g
Contact: 
uk.pasnormalstudios.com
The Pas Normal Studios Men's Mechanism Jersey has an aerodynamic fit and is well made, comfortable and looks great. It comes in a huge choice of colours – 15 in fact, including this Deep Red option – but its short body, large branding and high price mean it's not for everyone.

The jersey has a modern aero cut, and as well as being short in the body it has relatively long sleeves and a low-profile collar that avoids excess material while still covering a baselayer.

On that last point… according to the Pas Normal Studios (PNS) size guide I am a small, which isn't a surprise as I'm also a small jersey in most other brands. I'm also reviewing the PNS Mechanism bib shorts and when the jersey is worn with these there aren't any unsightly gaps, but with a pair of Assos bibs there's a sizeable gap between bib and jersey when I'm standing, and when hunched over on the drops the rear of the jersey is on the verge of being too high.

2022 Pas Normal Studios Men's Mechanism Jersey - Deep Red - back.jpg

Admittedly, I am long in the torso, so I cracked out the tape measure to compare. The Castelli Aero Race 6.0 is my go-to benchmark aero jersey, it's one I find very comfortable; the Mechanism jersey is a full 2cm shorter at both the front and rear than the Castelli in the same size. Some riders, especially shorter ones, will find this an absolute joy, but others may have to size up and sacrifice fit elsewhere, which is a shame.

2022 Pas Normal Studios Men's Mechanism Jersey - Deep Red - hem.jpg

Other than the very short cut, I found the fit excellent. It's tight without being restrictive and I completed multiple six-hour rides with no discomfort. PNS markets this jersey as 'suited to races or fast-paced training sessions' and that's absolutely true, with no wrinkling or spare fabric to catch the wind.

Silicone grippers on the arms and around the bottom of the jersey, each just over an inch in width, ensure no unwanted movement.

2022 Pas Normal Studios Men's Mechanism Jersey - Deep Red - cuff gripper.jpg

For storage, there is the usual arrangement of three open-top pockets which have a good amount of stretch to keep their contents secure without bouncing or sagging, and then a zippered valuables pocket which is often overlooked on an aero jersey. This is large enough for today's sizeable smartphones and is stitched onto the inside of the jersey to prevent unnecessary movement. The main pockets are of average size, I'd say, deep enough to keep most pocket pumps secure and with enough volume to stash a lightweight gilet.

2022 Pas Normal Studios Men's Mechanism Jersey - Deep Red - pockets.jpg

During the review period I've been riding in some uncharacteristically hot weather for the UK and the Mechanism jersey has impressed throughout. At just 97g it's very light and dries quickly, helping to wick away sweat and keep you comfortable.

The front and pocket panels are made of a stretchier and more opaque material than the more ventilated fabric used on the sides and upper back, which results in a good balance of breathability to keep you cool while retaining more dignity than with some lightweight jerseys.

2022 Pas Normal Studios Men's Mechanism Jersey - Deep Red - shoulders.jpg

The Mechanism is made in Italy and is finished to an extremely high standard, with some of the neatest stitching I've seen on a jersey. The zip garage ensures that the YKK zipper doesn't cause discomfort and labels are minimal.

2022 Pas Normal Studios Men's Mechanism Jersey - Deep Red - collar.jpg

It seems like someone has studied every part during the design process, as you'd hope for an item of clothing at this price.

Value and conclusion

While there are others with even more eye-watering price tags, such as the Santini Redux Istinto (up to £195 since we tested it last year), £150 is still a huge amount of money to shell out on a jersey, especially when there are some very good choices for a whole lot less.

The NoPinz Pro-1, for example, is also an 'aero fit' jersey, and although it isn't without its flaws, it's now £89.99.

The NVPA Short/Sleeve jersey Stu reviewed last year is another very good performer for £125 – though it, like the Mechanism, sports larger than usual branding on the back, which might or might not appeal.

If you're after something with a less aggressive cut, the Assos Mille GT Jersey C2 is cheaper at £110, and the MAAP Allied Pro Air jersey that George reviewed last year feels like a natural competitor at £128, but it's sold out.

Overall, the Mechanism jersey is a very nice bit of kit but there is some very good opposition for less. As well as the price, the very short body will be a drawback for some, if not all.



Looks good and performs well, but just be aware that it's cut quite short

road.cc test report

Make and model: Pas Normal Studios Men's Mechanism Jersey '' Deep Red

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for

Pas Normal Studios says: "The Mechanism Jersey showcases the seamless integration of technical performance with fashionable aesthetics. Defined through its aerodynamic fit and use of lightweight fabric, the jersey is perfectly suited to competitive races or fast-paced training days while remaining a staple for your everyday summer rides." I agree that the jersey combines style and substance; the cut is definitely aggressive and will suit riders with shorter torsos best.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Pas Normal Studios:

Aerodynamic race fit

Lightweight fabric

Highly breathable

Fully-dyed waist and sleeve elastic grippers

Zippered side pocket with protected insert

Guarded zip ends

Full-length YKK zipper with semi auto-lock puller

Material: 86% Polyester, 14% Elastane

Made in Italy

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Very nicely put together with good material choices and neat and accurate stitching – not a single loose thread.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

No issues and stitching seems robust

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

I found the fit, other than the length, absolutely bang on. Tight without being restrictive and no spare material, bunching or discomfort.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10

The size guide is accurate for shorter torso riders, expect an aggressive cut.

Rate the product for weight:
 
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

It's an expensive jersey, but still cheaper than some. It is very comfortable and well made, which goes some way to justifying the price.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well, it handled the warm conditions very well and I was very comfortable. The pockets are also well thought out and I appreciated having a valuables pocket.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Its breathability during the heatwave, and the choice of 15 colours.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It is just a little too short in the body for me despite fitting excellently everywhere else – 2cm shorter than the equivalent Castelli jersey (not exactly known for being long) is a lot.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's at the expensive end, though not as much as some.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's a very good jersey. The performance has been excellent and every feature has been well thought out – the pockets, the fit, the silicone grippers, the zip, the collar, all brilliant. The short length wasn't ideal for my body shape, but for some riders it will be perfect.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 6ft  Weight: 74kg

I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Jamie Williams

Jamie has been riding bikes since a tender age but really caught the bug for racing and reviewing whilst studying towards a master's in Mechanical engineering at Swansea University. Having graduated, he decided he really quite liked working with bikes and is now a full-time addition to the road.cc team. When not writing about tech news or working on the Youtube channel, you can still find him racing local crits trying to cling on to his cat 2 licence...and missing every break going...

Latest Comments

 