The Pas Normal Studios Men's Mechanism Jersey has an aerodynamic fit and is well made, comfortable and looks great. It comes in a huge choice of colours – 15 in fact, including this Deep Red option – but its short body, large branding and high price mean it's not for everyone.

The jersey has a modern aero cut, and as well as being short in the body it has relatively long sleeves and a low-profile collar that avoids excess material while still covering a baselayer.

> Buy now: Pas Normal Studios Men’s Mechanism Jersey for £150 from PNS

On that last point… according to the Pas Normal Studios (PNS) size guide I am a small, which isn't a surprise as I'm also a small jersey in most other brands. I'm also reviewing the PNS Mechanism bib shorts and when the jersey is worn with these there aren't any unsightly gaps, but with a pair of Assos bibs there's a sizeable gap between bib and jersey when I'm standing, and when hunched over on the drops the rear of the jersey is on the verge of being too high.

Admittedly, I am long in the torso, so I cracked out the tape measure to compare. The Castelli Aero Race 6.0 is my go-to benchmark aero jersey, it's one I find very comfortable; the Mechanism jersey is a full 2cm shorter at both the front and rear than the Castelli in the same size. Some riders, especially shorter ones, will find this an absolute joy, but others may have to size up and sacrifice fit elsewhere, which is a shame.

Other than the very short cut, I found the fit excellent. It's tight without being restrictive and I completed multiple six-hour rides with no discomfort. PNS markets this jersey as 'suited to races or fast-paced training sessions' and that's absolutely true, with no wrinkling or spare fabric to catch the wind.

Silicone grippers on the arms and around the bottom of the jersey, each just over an inch in width, ensure no unwanted movement.

For storage, there is the usual arrangement of three open-top pockets which have a good amount of stretch to keep their contents secure without bouncing or sagging, and then a zippered valuables pocket which is often overlooked on an aero jersey. This is large enough for today's sizeable smartphones and is stitched onto the inside of the jersey to prevent unnecessary movement. The main pockets are of average size, I'd say, deep enough to keep most pocket pumps secure and with enough volume to stash a lightweight gilet.

During the review period I've been riding in some uncharacteristically hot weather for the UK and the Mechanism jersey has impressed throughout. At just 97g it's very light and dries quickly, helping to wick away sweat and keep you comfortable.

The front and pocket panels are made of a stretchier and more opaque material than the more ventilated fabric used on the sides and upper back, which results in a good balance of breathability to keep you cool while retaining more dignity than with some lightweight jerseys.

The Mechanism is made in Italy and is finished to an extremely high standard, with some of the neatest stitching I've seen on a jersey. The zip garage ensures that the YKK zipper doesn't cause discomfort and labels are minimal.

It seems like someone has studied every part during the design process, as you'd hope for an item of clothing at this price.

Value and conclusion

While there are others with even more eye-watering price tags, such as the Santini Redux Istinto (up to £195 since we tested it last year), £150 is still a huge amount of money to shell out on a jersey, especially when there are some very good choices for a whole lot less.

The NoPinz Pro-1, for example, is also an 'aero fit' jersey, and although it isn't without its flaws, it's now £89.99.

The NVPA Short/Sleeve jersey Stu reviewed last year is another very good performer for £125 – though it, like the Mechanism, sports larger than usual branding on the back, which might or might not appeal.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best summer cycling jerseys

If you're after something with a less aggressive cut, the Assos Mille GT Jersey C2 is cheaper at £110, and the MAAP Allied Pro Air jersey that George reviewed last year feels like a natural competitor at £128, but it's sold out.

Overall, the Mechanism jersey is a very nice bit of kit but there is some very good opposition for less. As well as the price, the very short body will be a drawback for some, if not all.

Verdict

Looks good and performs well, but just be aware that it's cut quite short

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website