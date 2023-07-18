The Vanelli Proline Bib Shorts are a sleek and thigh-hugging pair of bibs at a very competitive price point, and this is despite them being Vanelli's top-of-the-range bibs. Seams have been minimised for aerodynamic gains, which has the added benefit of reducing any potential for friction against your skin. The third-party YBC Unico pad proved comfortable and stood up admirably to some long alpine riding.

At the price point, I was more than satisfied with the initial impression of Vanelli's Proline bibs. They have an interesting look, with curved seams running parallel to those of the chamois – so the leg material is a visually uninterrupted piece of material, with a concealed inseam on the inside of the thigh.

This will also have an aerodynamic gain – Vanelli uses Silverstone's wind tunnel for testing its custom cycling kit, and this experience should help with its non-custom clothing.

The silicone beads inside the leg run for about two inches inside the cuff and do a great job of keeping the shorts in position while riding. But these beads don't go the very end of the cuffs, which suggests that a slackening of the material might be possible after a few months of wear. It would require more months of testing but other bibs that I've owned with this smooth cuff detail suffer from the crimping effect after around six months.

Probably the most notable element of these bibs is the leg fit, which feels intensely secure and snug, and is something to consider if you have broad sprinter's thighs. For me, it was a perfect fit and I wore them happily for hours at a time.

Vanelli uses a YBC (Your Body Contour) Unico pad, which claims to 'ensure a natural fit between the seat pad and the bib short'. To the touch, the chamois feels quite boxy and reasonably modest in thickness, but once I was riding I found it ample for up to 100km in the saddle, keeping me very comfortable.

The front of the shorts comes up quite high, so comfort breaks required a good deal of manoeuvring unless you were going to remove upper layers.

There are sections of breathable material connecting the main body of the bibs with the straps. These are elasticated, which gives softness and some leeway to the fit and ensures different riding positions do not create shoulder pressure.

The bibs were more at home in the lower temperatures of the early morning – once the midday sun got to work, my thighs were hot and produced very visible salt rings all over the bibs.

When they stretch, the material on the thighs and up the sides turns white, which could give the appearance of early wear or fading. But on the positive side the material does feel durable and helpfully malleable.

The shorts themselves don't come with any green credentials, being made from the standard 80/20 polyester and elastane mix, but Vanelli has replaced all plastic packaging with PLA (a compostable bioplastic) or corn plastic.

Value

The Prolines are good value shorts but they have some serious competition around this price. Tom tested the dhb Aeron Bib Shorts, which are only a fiver more but they're 15g lighter and scored well across the board. Their all-black colour should please most of us and the fit gives your legs the best possible chance to look good.

While at 194 grams the Vanellis may be a little heavier than some, but their padding compares favourably with similarly priced bib shorts such as the Craft Essence shorts that Ben put through their paces but didn't really rate, and the Lusso Primary shorts reviewed by Chris, but he wasn't wowed by the Lusso's chamois.

Steve did like the Sundried Drop Bib Shorts, which are not only £25 cheaper, they also provide a bit more breathability. But they don't come in all-black and their thinnish pad won't stand up to the same amount of punishment as the Vanelli's chamois.

Conclusion

I was pleasantly surprised with the high-quality feel of these bibs, mainly provided by the snugness and smoothness afforded by reducing seams, and the chamois didn't cause any issues comfort-wise on rides up to 100km. The bibs are let down by the slightly tired-looking three-tone black effect created by the different materials and by the potential for the bibs to crimp and feel worn quite quickly. Other than that, these are strong bib shorts from Vanelli at a fair price.

Verdict

Heavier than competitors and not fully black, but a plush, comfortable and almost seamless ride at a great price

