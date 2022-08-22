Craft Essence Bib Shorts M

The Craft Essence bib shorts are very breathable and have quite a relaxed fit, despite being made from a compressive fabric, and the lightweight pad is better suited to short to medium length rides – on longer outings it doesn't provide the support and comfort I'd like.

The pad – an Infinity C3 – feels light compared with those in other bib shorts I have tested recently. On my first few shorter rides I found it comfortable and breathable, but I also wore the shorts on a seven-hour epic on a very hot day and although the pad remained breathable, even when the temperature hit 35°C, after around three or four hours it started to lack the support and comfort I'd like.

The shorts are made from 78% recycled polyamide and 22% Lycra, so the green credentials are good, but they do feel more synthetic than some.

Craft claims the shorts are made with compressive fabric, but I found the fit quite relaxed, especially compared with other shorts I have tested recently such as the Santini Karma Kinetics. I was in the middle of the size guide range and tested a medium pair which I found more generous than some, though not so generous that I'd suggest sizing down.

They come up quite high at the front, but the material is stretchy enough that a mid-ride comfort break is easy enough.

The straps are made from a breathable mesh material and do a good job of balancing comfort and breathability, something I haven't always found to be the case with mesh straps.

The legs are on the shorter side, coming down to the mid-thigh on me, but a wide silicone gripper does a good job of keeping them in place. That large Craft logo on the leg is reflective, good for low light levels.

The shorts come in seven sizes from XS to XXL and cover a wide range so you should be able to find a size that suits you. They are only available in black, but I rarely consider any other colours.

Value and conclusion

While £80 is far from the most expensive shorts we test, you can get some equivalent quality shorts for less or better ones for around the same money.

The Galibier Équipe 2 Aero Bib Shorts were well rated, for example, and are £73, and the Sundried Drop Men's Training Bib Shorts were also well reviewed and are a budget-friendly £50, if you are happy with the colourful design.

I've also been testing the Van Rysel Racer 2 shorts, which are £59.99 and very good (you can read my review here). They are much more of a race fit, but even though they're £20 cheaper I prefer them to these Craft bibs.

I wouldn't say the Crafts are poor value for money, they're just not as good value as those.

If you are happy to spend a little bit more, the Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts received a great review from Nick last year, and are now priced at £99.99.

Overall, the Craft Essence bib shorts are highly breathable with a pad that is comfortable for short to mid-length rides, they're not bad value, and they have good green credentials.

Verdict

Lightweight and highly breathable, but quite a thin pad and the fabric doesn't feel very compressive

