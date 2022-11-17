The Lusso Primary Bib Shorts have been designed for everyday use, whether you're commuting, on a tempo ride or anything in between, but while the two-panel construction results in a great balance of the shorts being comfortably relaxed but still supportive, I found the Primary pad a real disappointment. While their quality and materials are up there with the best cycling bib shorts, their pad limits them to short rides.

According to Lusso, the Primary Bib Shorts have been designed for 'the everyday cyclist'. They're machine washable and have survived plenty of 30-degree cycles without any noticeable degradation in performance.

Props to Lusso for managing to price them so keenly. It's rare to get such a well-manufactured pair of bib shorts for this sort of money, especially considering the quality materials used. The soft-touch Lycra and lightweight mesh bib section strike me as similar to those found on significantly more expensive bib shorts.

Lusso claims the minimalist two-panel Lycra construction means 'no more chafing!' for riders to deal with. I certainly haven't had any issues.

The fit is fairly relaxed, but the shorts do still provide a little support. And though the leg grippers feel like they're barely there, the shorts never move, even on rougher surfaces.

The mesh bib top is exactly as advertised – high stretch – which means a comfortable, relaxed fit that doesn't put pressure on the shoulders or neck when tucked into an aerodynamic position.

It's not all good news, though. My only gripe with the Lusso Primary Bib Shorts, and it's a deal-breaker as far as I'm concerned, is with the Primary pad. At the start of a ride it felt comfortable, but after 10 minutes of light riding I felt it was akin to putting a piece of corrugated cardboard between my sit bones and saddle.

The basic foam construction of the chamois compresses under very little pressure and provides little relief from even the smallest ruts and bumps. As a result, I'd only recommend them for short daily commutes or similar – I've found anything over 30km to be extremely uncomfortable.

Sizing

The Primary Bib Shorts are available in six sizes, from S to XXXL, but I would recommend double or triple checking your measurements – and if in doubt, size down. I've been riding around in the medium bibs, but with their relaxed fit and roomy shoulder straps I could easily have worn a small.

Value

Coming in at just £60 a pair, on the face of things the Primary Bib Shorts appear excellent value. However, you can pick up cheaper options, such as the £29.99 Triban RC100 bib shorts that Stu tested recently and enjoyed.

And Steve spoke highly of the Sundried Drop Men's Training Bib Shorts, including its thin chamois, which can be picked up for £50.

Conclusion

The Lusso Primary Bib Shorts could be a really good buy, with their excellent construction and use of soft-touch, premium materials, but for me the Primary pad really lets them down, resulting in an overwhelmingly disappointing experience.

Verdict

Good quality fabrics and construction, but not everyone will get on with the Primary pad

