Universal Colours Chroma Thermal Merino Plus Bib Short

The Universal Colours Chroma Thermal Merino Plus Bib Shorts are warm, comfortable and have a great Elastic Interface pad. They are expensive, but they are suitable for long winter days in the saddle, and you'll get a lot of use out of them.

I tested these shorts in temperatures ranging from around 0°C to 10°C and found them to be warm and comfortable. And but for a peeling logo, I think they'd be contenders for our best bib shorts buyer's guide.

Everyone has their own internal thermometer but less than around 8°C and I'd pair these with knee or leg warmers. While not quite as warm as the winter tights I own, I think if you paired them with fleecy leg warmers, they'd be ideal for all but the truly deep winter days. And if you do prefer full-on tights, check out our best winter bib tights buyer's guide.

Pad

The pad is the Road Performance Space from chamois specialist Elastic Interface. It is made of three different densities of foam, and is designed to be light, breathable and provide comfort on rides of any duration.

I found the pad really comfortable, even on rides of up to four hours. I find the mainly static position of the turbo to be a good test of a pad, and even on longer efforts on the turbo in my freezing garage, I found the pad consistently comfortable and breathable.

Sizing

I tested these in a medium, and while I was towards the top of the size guide for medium the size was spot on – so I'd happily recommend going with your usual size with these shorts. That said, I did require a large or even an XL for the Universal Colours Spectrum Jersey I've been testing, which makes it an odd combination from the same manufacturer, especially as I am a fairly normal shape.

The shorts come in seven sizes from XS to 3XL so you should be able to find a size that suits you.

Fit

Universal Colours describes these shorts as offering a compressive 'form fit'. They seemed a bit loose around the lower leg when I first put them on, but once I was on the bike the fit proved to be excellent and I found them very comfortable.

The compression was light but I noticed its benefits on a few harder efforts.

The leg length – just above the knee – is good and they are kept in place using silicone grippers. I never had any issues with them riding up.

The wide straps help to spread the load and come with a mesh construction at the back.

I found them comfortable, though there are some bigger seams on the shoulder you may find irritating.

As you'd expect from thermal shorts the front comes up fairly high, though there was just enough stretch from the material to make a mid-ride comfort break possible.

Materials

The shorts are made from 42% nylon, 35% merino and 23% elastane. The merino gives a good level of warmth and feels nice and snug.

The outer material does feel a bit synthetic because of its DWR – Durable Water Repellent – coating. This does provide some element of protection from light rain but, as you'd expect, it won't protect you in a heavy downpour.

I have worn these regularly during testing and all the stitching looks great – but the logo transfer started showing a few signs of wear after only a few rides.

I tested these in black but they are also available in 'heavy brown', which I really have to say would not be my first choice of colour! The minimalist design makes it easy to pair with a variety of jersey designs.

Value

At £160 the shorts are towards the top end of shorts we have tested, although you can find them cheaper.

The Assos Mille GTS Spring/Fall Bib Shorts received an excellent review from Stu and are £20 more at £180.

The £89.99 Gore Wear C3 3/4 Bib Tights received a good review, but Ed didn't find them ideal for properly cold days.

Overall

The Universal Colours Chroma Thermal Plus bib shorts are warm, comfortable, the fit is excellent, and I feel they are suitable for all but the deepest days of winter.

The Elastic Interface pad is also very comfortable and proved ideal for long days in the saddle.

Verdict

Very good thermal shorts – warm, comfortable and with a great fit

