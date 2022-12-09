The Assos Mille GTS Spring Fall Bib Shorts C2 are, quite simply, some of the best cycling bib shorts I've worn in a very long time. The amount of comfort is amazing, as is the fit. And though you do pay for this level of excellence, they're not as expensive as some.

As their name suggests, these shorts are designed for use away from the high temperatures of summer, which makes them pretty versatile for the UK climate. In fact, with the mild transition into winter we've had, I've been wearing them right through October and November paired up with knee warmers.

For the legs and rear panel Assos has used a warp-knit material called RX Evo, which it describes as a medium weight, thermal fabric, and it feels great against the skin. It's softer than many other Lycras I've used, and considering the stretch and close fit, there is no restriction at all, even when pulling them on and off.

RX Evo is slightly thicker than you'd find on standard pair of summer shorts, which gives a small amount of insulation. I've worn these down to around 5°C on some early morning rides and found them plenty warm enough, even with a stiff breeze.

They offer a good temperature spread as well. I've even worn them on the turbo with an ambient temperature of 18°C and they remained perfectly breathable with a fan blowing over them simulating real ride airflow.

To stop things getting too warm the crotch area is made from RX Evo Light, with a bit less insulation, boosting breathability.

Also helping to keep you dry is that the materials have a degree of water repellency. They aren't going to stand up to a heavy rainstorm or anything, but if you haven't got mudguards then you'll be protected from road spray.

The pad is also excellent. Made up of multiple layers of varying materials and densities, it manages to give a plush ride without alienating you from the bike, so you don't miss out on any of the feedback. I rode both long and short journeys wearing the Assos bibs and there were no signs of discomfort from things like hot spots, bunching, or the pad not being supportive enough.

Just like the shorts themselves, the pad also feels very breathable. As with the racier Equipe RS Spring Fall S9 bibs that George tested, it is only stitched at the front and rear – Assos' GoldenGate design – which allows it to move separately from the rest of the shorts. It gives a kind of hammock-like feel, as in you are suspended as you ride.

Assos designs some of its shorts differently to how other brands do it; most noticeably there is no seam running up the front of the crotch area. This is a single section – like a large pair of swimming trunks, if you like – and it's very supportive and comfortable. There is also plenty of height front and rear, so no chance of any breezes getting through.

They also don't have a traditional bib strap setup; instead, like the Equipes, they have four wide straps that are stitched into a cross design at the back. Again, there are no pressure points or any discomfort, and they keep the shorts in place without being noticeable.

Size-wise, I normally find that Assos stuff can come up a little on the small side – think European rather than a UK cut. The sizing here, though, is more on the generous side. If in doubt, enter your measurements into Assos' guide and that will point out the right size.

Value and conclusion

As I mentioned in the opening paragraph, they ain't cheap at £180, though you do get a two-year warranty and a crash replacement policy, and the quality throughout is excellent. If you can afford to splash the cash, you will grin every time you wear them on a ride.

And they're certainly not the most expensive – they're £20 less than the Equipes, for a start, and a good £55 less than the highly rated MAAP Pro Bib 2.0s at £235, which George tested in April. And Rapha's Brevet Bib Shorts, which Steve tested in the summer, are £215.

You can get much cheaper bib shorts, of course, but I've yet to find such an impressive all-round package of great fit, comfort and quality from a single pair of shorts. With that in mind, if money was no object, these Assos would be on my Christmas list this year.

Verdict

A large outlay, but incredible comfort, fit and performance mean they're worth every penny

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website