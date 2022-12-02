Gore Wear C3 3/4 Bib Tights+

The Gore C3 3/4 Bib Tights+ are a good choice when the weather is too cold for shorts but too warm for tights, though the quite thin material does limit their ability to keep you warm when the temperature drops into single figures. In the right conditions, though, their snug fit and great chamois mean they're comfortable for longer training rides. For colder riding, you might want to check out our guide to the best winter bib tights.

During the transitional months, many riders lean towards shorts and leg warmers or shorts and knee warmers. And I was exactly the same until I tried these Gore 3/4s.

The trouble with shorts and warmers is the shorts can slide up your leg as the grippers struggle to hold onto your warmers. With 3/4s that issue is avoided, and there are no seams around the thigh area.

Gore hasn't cited an ideal temperature range for these, but I found the optimum temperature to be around the low teens. Although I could cope with these in high single digits, I would have preferred tights at that point, while above 16°C I would prefer to ride in knee warmers, as I can always strip them off mid-ride.

At 194g, they are a light piece of kit to have. But this has its downsides, as the material is very thin, and I could definitely feel a chilly breeze – which we get a lot of here in South Wales during the autumn. On the flipside, when on a training ride scattered with various efforts at FTP, the extra breathability of the tights meant I wasn't getting overly hot and sweaty.

Gore has put its Active comfort pad in the tights, and it's excellent. I experienced no discomfort while wearing these tights, even during longer, grippier rides. This isn't even Gore's top pad and I have no complaints about it; it's thin, comfy, and doesn't sag when you are walking into the café.

Laser-cut legs mean no doubling back on material for the hems, for an extra aero feel to the tights. They fit well all around the leg with no baggy areas.

The super-stretchy bib straps mean they have plenty of scope for riders with longer torsos, while a low-cut front also means nature breaks are easily done by just pulling down on the stretchy material.

Value

While £89.99 might seem a lot for a pair of 3/4s, given that you won't need to buy leg/knee warmers to accompany them, you are getting a good product for the money.

Primal's Dawn bib knickers, which Stu tested a few years ago, are cheaper – still £75 as they were in 2018 – but others are more, and some a lot more: Castelli's Tutto Nano 3/4s are £140 and Stolen Goat's Orkaan 3/4 bib tights are £120, though their fleece-lined inner provides more warmth as the temperatures creep down into single digits. These will be more suitable if you don't fancy wearing tights until it is really cold. But they are 90g heavier than the Gore 3/4s, as well as £30 more.

The Gores are also a tenner less than the Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Bibknickers, now £99.99. Like the Stolen Goats, these are also fleece lined and have a front zipper to help with toilet breaks, and Hollis was impressed with their performance, though he did say that they come up a bit short.

Conclusion

If you don't like the annoyance of your shorts sliding up your leg/knee warmers, then a pair of 3/4s are a great addition to your wardrobe. If, like me, you're in tights as soon as it gets below 10°C, then the Gore 3/4 Bib Tights+ are ideal as you will be able to maximise their use in milder temperatures. However, any colder and their scope is limited, and I'd suggest you look at the other options I mentioned with their fleece linings.

Verdict

Good wardrobe essential for the transitional months, but not the warmest

