The Topeak Taillux 30 USB Rear Light is a simple three-mode model pumping out – you've guessed it – a maximum of 30 lumens. I've been impressed by its blend of output and economy, especially in the flashing mode, but its overall size means it's probably better as a secondary/backup light for the darkest roads.

Materials/specification

The housing and lens are made from injection molded polymer, which feels more robust than the materials and overall weight might imply. It's also waterproof to IPX6, which bodes well for soggy winter roads sans guards. Inside there are two LEDs, both red, though there is also a version with red and amber diodes.

The light is projected through a condenser lens, which is made up of two convex lenses placed back-to-back. The curved surfaces face each other, the flat sitting on the outside. This is a simple means of correcting distortions and, theoretically, keeping the output bright and sharp.

The battery is an integrated 3.7 V 250mAh lithium polymer cell, which charges using a micro-USB cable. It's reckoned good for 300 charge cycles before dropping to 60% of capacity.

Mounting

Measuring 3.9x3.7x2.1cm, it's very unobtrusive and is easily mounted to helmets, aero and standard diameter seatposts, and, indeed, frame tubing. There are two sizes of strap that attach to lugs on the light for a simple, secure union – I had no issues with slippage or rotation, even when hustling along unmade roads and bridleways.

Topeak cites tubing diameters of 25.4mm upwards, but I found it also mounted reliably to thinner gauges, the sort typical of steel seatstays, using the aero block/shim. This (and its round counterpart) seems kind to carbon, titanium and paintwork, but bear in mind that wet gritty stuff can sneak beneath, potentially leaving unsightly marks.

It's also easily clipped to luggage or clothing.

Modes and performance

Once the light is attached there's easy access to the top-mounted switch. Though small, this is slightly raised, so easily found and used when wearing full-finger gloves.

You hold the button for half a second to turn the light on/off, and subsequent prods change mode. Thus far, I've not had any accidental engagements when it's been in the bottom of a bag.

There are three modes in total: constant, a hybrid of constant and blinking, and blinking. Refreshingly simple in my book, and does away with the need for memory functions.

Though it's not the most potent of lights or blessed with the biggest surface area, output and presence are sensible for most riding contexts.

In the blinking mode, friends reckoned they could pick the light out at 100 metres along pitch black lanes, dipping to 80 or so through built-up areas.

Round town I'd probably go for the hybrid constant/blinking since the blinking on its own is a bit brash at close range. Long steady night rides are where this has really excelled, sipping reserves and meaning I could just relax and enjoy the ride.

It's brilliant for middle and long-distance commuting too. While I try to keep lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries charged to around 70%, thus giving them the best chance of long and happy lives, I've had the full, cited 30 hours from a full charge.

The hybrid constant/blinking is arguably the sweet spot through town, visible from 50-70 metres when bike mounted, so the right side of assertive. Running it as a secondary, helmet-mounted light adds another 10 metres or thereabouts.

While none of the three modes are what I'd consider daylight running, the blinking and hybrid were reassuringly extrovert on dull, wintry days and, crucially, dusk.

Run-times and charging

I'm pleased to report that run-times have been faithful to those cited – I've had 3 and 3.5 hours from the constant and hybrid modes respectively, and the full 30 in blinking.

Charging has also taken the predicted two hours from the mains, another 10 or 15 minutes when plugged into a laptop port.

A green light denotes charging, turning clear when it's fully juiced, which seems a bit counter intuitive initially.

Weatherproofing/durability

It has been decidedly wet throughout the test period, but with its IPX6 rating it has resisted torrential rain, muddy spatter, regular bucket washes and a close range, three-minute blast from my garden hose without missing a beat.

Mounted low on the seatstays, it has also been struck by the odd rogue stone and shows no signs of damage.

Value

There's quite a bit of choice at this end of the market. I'm still a big fan of Ravemen's TR30M rear light, which has the same maximum output of 30 lumens but also includes an auto kick-down for a few quid less (£29.99), though the mounting bracket could be improved.

I'm also very fond of its CL06 cousin, which boasts 50 lumens, a solid build quality and good run-times for £31.99. It includes a brake sensor, although Steve found it overly sensitive, so puts a dent in run-times.

If you're seeking a punchy daylight running mode, Cateye's Viz100 has a 100-lumen hyperflash (daylight flash) and comes in at just £24.99.

There are also attractive options from Magicshine: the cheaper SeeMee 100, now £28.99, and the SeeMee 180, now £34.99, both of which offer some very bright flashing modes and a braking function – although again, these put a dent in run-times.

Conclusion

The Taillux 30 is a simple and reasonably bright rear light, with some nice touches. It covers most bases reasonably well and has a frugal flashing mode, but there are more potent choices at this end of the market, especially for those wanting a daylight running function.

Verdict

Relatively powerful compact and simple light with a very frugal flashing mode

